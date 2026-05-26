iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

This fall, we will witness the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro Max , Apple's best conventional iPhone.





Pixel 11 Pro XL . However, earlier than that, we are also going to be treated to Google's Pixel 11 range, headlined by the





Which one will be the better choice?





Well, so far the iPhone is shaping up to be the clear winner based on how many improvements it's rumored to get. A new 2 nm high-performing chip, better camera, and longer battery life are coming.





The Pixel 11 Pro XL will score a new light-up LED bar at the rear and a 2 nm Tensor G6 chipset. Let's analyze the differences.





iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

iPhone vs… Android's iPhone





Apple won't be changing the design language of the iPhone 18 Pro Max too much.





In fact, we expect it to look just like the iPhone 17 Pro Max , with the same aluminum build and the large camera plateau in the back. No major design changes are expected, and none are needed.





The same applies to the Pixel 11 Pro XL , which will also be an aluminum phone with the same design as its predecessor. The major difference here will be a light-up neon LED bar surrounding the camera strip at the back.





I'm torn whether it's cool or tacky. It's likely tacky but stands out, which is precisely why Google is considering it.

Size-wise, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will likely be all-around more compact than the iPhone 18 Pro Max . We don't know which one will be heavier, weight will likely be very similar.









The iPhone 18 Pro Max will come in a hero dark red color, which will be the new Cosmic Orange of 2026. The phone will also be available in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Gray (426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C).





We have no idea what colors the Pixel 11 Pro XL will launch in.





Display Differences





Expect the same 6.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion on the iPhone 18 Pro Max . A flat display we've already seen used in many iPhones, this one will likely feature peak brightness surpassing 3,000 nits.





Apple is likely adopting LTPO+ technology, which will allow for finer control over emitted light, and therefore, maximize the efficiency gains.





The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island notch, which will shrink by as much as 40%. This is another step towards an iPhone with an immersive display.





The Pixel 11 Pro XL will come with a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, more than 3,000 nits of brightness, and HDR support.









The iPhone will rely on Face ID for biometrics, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL will have an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the Pixel 11 Pro XL 's face unlock will likely be Class 3, so it would be possible to authenticate payments with it.





Performance and Software

A20 versus Tensor G6





Apple will outfit the Pixel 11 Pro XL with its 2 nm A20 Pro chip, which will certainly be the fastest and most efficient one in the range so far. This will vibe well with the implied push for greater efficiency with this model.





Meanwhile, the Pixel will come with the Tensor G6 chipset. It will also be based on a 2 nm manufacturing process, so it will likely benefit from the same efficiency gains as the iPhone. However, Tensors aren't usually your benchmark monsters, so we don't actually expect it to best the Apple flagship in any way, shape, or form.





Both phones will likely launch with 12 GB of RAM and will share the same storage variants: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. However, rumors put even 2 TB in the Pixel, which would be a first for a phone.









iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch with Thewill launch with iOS 27 , which will be demoed in early June.





Pixel 11 Pro XL to launch with We expect theto launch with Android 17 later this summer.





Camera

Fairly comparable cameras

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely score a variable aperture technology. Thanks to this, the camera will be able to switch to a wider aperture in lower-light conditions or when you need a shallow depth of field.





In other scenarios and in better lighting conditions, the aperture will close down so that you get better sharpness and detail.





Aside from that, we will get a triple 48 MP camera, similar to the one that launched on the iPhone 17 Pro Max .





Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to launch with the same 50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP periscope camera as the Theis expected to launch with the same 50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP periscope camera as the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but rumors put two new sensors here, on the main and telephoto cameras.









The iPhone 18 Pro Max will arrive with the 18 MP Center Stage camera, which automatically keeps you in the frame during video calls, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a 42 MP selfie camera.





Battery Life and Charging

A heated race





Expect a battery larger than 5,088 mAh on the iPhone 18 Pro Max . Apple has been increasing the capacity with every generation, so we expect improvements in 2026 as well.





The same generally applies to the Pixel range, where Google flaunted a 5,200 mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but so far, there are no specific rumors about the Pixel 11 Pro XL . Even if it comes with the same 5,200 mAh cell, we'll be happy campers.









The Pixel might get an upgrade to 45 W wired charging, while the iPhone will max at around 40 W. Wireless speeds will be 25 W on the iPhone versus 25 W on the Pixel.





Both devices will support magnetic attachments at the rear thanks to MagSafe and Pixelsnap, respectively.





Specs Comparison





Here's a comparison between the iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL specs .





Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Design Dimensions 163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 231.0 g Display Size 6.9-inch 6.8-inch Type OLED , Variable 1-120Hz OLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Apple A20 Pro (2 nm) Google Tensor G6 Memory 12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

12GB/1TB

12GB/2TB 16GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

16GB/256GB

16GB/512GB

16GB/1TB OS iOS Android (17), up to 7 OS updates Battery Type 5088 mAh Charge speed Wired: 40.0W

Wireless: 25.0W Camera Main camera 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF) Second camera 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide) Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (Telephoto) Front 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) 42 MP (PDAF) See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 11 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Summary





Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be an evolutionary release like most previous ones, and it will naturally be the best one yet.





The Pixel 11 Pro XL is so far a bit more mysterious, as the rumor mill hasn't given us the full scoop of what's to come.





With Google, however, when a major leak hits, it delivers pretty much everything there is to know about the phone, so we are keeping an ear close to the ground.