One UI 9 release date expectations, new features, and compatible phones





One UI 9 : what to expect





What's expected to change vs One UI 8:

Revamped Samsung Internet Browser with a new "Ask AI" feature

Perplexity AI to power the Ask AI feature

Gemini Intelligence on Galaxy phones that could support it

A nifty Gallery feature with a selection box for multiple images

Android 17 's features

's features New creative tools for the Samsung Notes app

Expected release timeline:

One UI 9 is reportedly officially going to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 officially, if there are no delays.

The first beta for Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra is now live for select markets.















Galaxy Z Fold 8 , Flip 8, and Galaxy Wide Fold One UI 9 will first come with the, Flip 8, and Galaxy Wide Fold foldable phones sometime in August. Subsequently, the OS on top of Android 17 will be released to all supported Galaxy phones in stages depending on your region and your carrier.





* - probable dates





For now, rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 event may be held on June 22 , so that's when we're going to see the first phones rocking the stable One UI 9. Hopefully there aren't delays like the One UI 7 situation.





Android 17 .



Before that, we are likely to see the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 , Galaxy Z Flip 8 , and



The rest of the supported Galaxy phones should follow later. Potentially, One UI 9 will first be seeded to the Galaxy S26 series, and then the update will trickle down to the rest of the Galaxy phones that support it.



Expect something like a September stable release to the Galaxy S26 lineup. Typically, the stable One UI rollout follows Google introducing its Pixel devices with the newest Android, which, in our case, would be the Pixel 11 series withBefore that, we are likely to see the upcoming, and Galaxy Z Fold Wide foldable devices come out with stable One UI 9.The rest of the supported Galaxy phones should follow later. Potentially, One UI 9 will first be seeded to theseries, and then the update will trickle down to the rest of the Galaxy phones that support it.Expect something like a September stable release to thelineup.





One UI 9 supported Galaxy phones





Foldable phones from the One UI 9 is expected to be available on Galaxy S flagships from the Galaxy S23 series onward.from the Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 onward are reportedly getting the new OS.





Select Galaxy A models would have support for One UI 9, as well as some of Samsung's tablets from the Tab S9 onward.







The table above is based on Samsung's usual update policy. We know for certain that the Galaxy S22 phones are not getting the update, nor are the The table above is based on Samsung's usual update policy. We know for certain that the Galaxy S22 phones are not getting the update, nor are the Galaxy S21 FE , the Fold 4 and Flip 5, and older Galaxy A phones.







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One of the rumored changes is a darker background to the Now Bar. When you play a track, its name would appear at the top with an animation playing across the bottom of the Now Bar.







The same report also suggests a visual tweak on some of Samsung's widgets, which would reportedly gain more squared-off corners.





Standard, which is the classic look

Bottom, which is optimized for one-hand use

Compact, which features a new floating search bar





The floating search bar in the compact option would dynamically appear and disappear when you scroll up or down, respectively.





One UI 9 Compact Search Bar in Samsung Internet



It has a fade in and fade out animation️



Disappears when you scroll down and re-appears when you scroll up️



Has a slight blur and offers a more immersive experience ️



Looks cute very cute #OneUI9 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/kq8hKneAXW — Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) February 19, 2026



Apart from that, you'll be getting a revised Quick Panel with independently adjustable brightness, sound, and media player toggles, which would give you more options to customize its look.









One UI 9 top features





One UI 9 is based on Android 17 , and as such, it's getting the newly announced Gemini Intelligence, as well as some new features.





Gemini Intelligence





Gemini Intelligence is the next chapter of on-device intelligence that Google recently unveiled. The AI agent will be able to complete multi-step automations instead of you.





It's important to note, however, that this level of AI may not be available on all One UI 9 devices, as it would require a flagship chip to run its complicated processes.





Ask AI and Samsung Internet Browser updates





One UI 9 is bringing a new "Ask AI" feature to the Samsung Internet Browser. The responses there may be generated by Perplexity AI, and they are expected to be contextual based on what you're reading.





The AI agent should also give you tailored responses while you still stay on the page you're currently visiting.





Meanwhile, Ask AI abilities would be able to be added to the split-screen browsing experience . Samsung's browser app would also be getting a feature called "Enable Cross Device Resume", for which we don't know much apart from the fact it's reportedly in the works.





Updates to the Gallery app





Reportedly, the Gallery app is getting a useful selection box that would show up when you select multiple images in One UI 9.









The box may be able to keep up to 15 images for you to easily check what you're selecting. It would be quite helpful, especially since selecting images is somewhat of a messy process on its own, especially if you don't select images that are next to each other on your screen.





Updates to Notes app, Contacts app





One UI 9 is also said to bring a bunch of creative tools for the Samsung Notes app. You'll be able to take advantage of decorative tapes and more pen line styles.





Meanwhile, the Contacts app is getting direct Creative Studio access.





Security and accessibility





One UI 9 is said to bring enhanced protection against suspicious apps, although details on it are still scarce at the moment. Potentially, it would be quite aggressive with anything that could be identified as a threat with user warnings, blocking installations, and recommendations to delete suspicious apps.





For accessibility, there will be a new Text Spotlight feature for more convenient reading and an adjustable Mouse Key speed for smoother cursor control.





One UI 9 beta releases





The first One UI 9 beta is already out for supported Galaxy S26 phones in select regions.





S26 Plus, and S26,Plus, and S26 Ultra Galaxy If you're feeling courageous and want to test One UI 9 beta before the official stable release, you can do so (on) via the Samsung Members app.





In the Samsung Members app, you can enter the Beta Program space from the banner on the home page (if your device and your region are supported). Supported regions for the beta include Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US.



