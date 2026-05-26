Motorola phones might be monetizing Amazon links without your knowledge

Motorola phones are injecting Amazon affiliate links

"I noticed something weird happening lately on my Razr 60 Ultra: when I tried to open the Amazon app, it would instead open the browser and send me to some sketchy-looking URL, which then redirects to amazon.com with an affiliate code,"

Motorola phones

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It's a very fast and subtle thing — when launched from the app drawer, the Amazon app opens a browser for a split second and then returns to the app with a strange affiliate code in the URL.



Have you noticed anything strange on your Motorola device lately? Yes! I'm affected by the Smart Feed app thing! I've checked and my Moto phone works as intended I have no idea, everything seems normal... It's just slow at times... Not sure if something's wrong Vote 2 Votes

The latest Smart Feed update is the culprit



It turns out the latest Smart Feed version, v2.03.0070, is the culprit behind this strange behavior, as the v2.03.0056 doesn't do anything of the sort. 9to5Google also tried to sideload the app and weren't able to replicate the behavior, which is even more bizarre.



Digging even deeper, it turns out that the Motorola phones that display this abhorrent behavior also make requests to a site called devicenative.com, a site that offers personalized on-device ads and has a partnership with Motorola. The document concerning this Moto integration has since been deleted, and the URL https://docs.devicenative.com/moto-integration/ returns a 404 error.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The specific affiliate links injected into the Moto phones in question are tied to a fashion influencer called



Motorola hasn't made any official statements on the subject, but we're still waiting.



I have a Motorola phone. Can I turn this thing off?



Yes, you can! Even though the Smart Feed app comes pre-installed on Motorola phones , you can still disable it. Just open Settings > Apps > search for “Smart Feed” > Disable. This should stop the redirects without any significant impact on your device's performance.



You can also check the version of the app and see if it's the latest and problematic one, but disabling it altogether for the time being seems like the wisest option.



Is Motorola setting itself for a huge scandal?

That's unlikely. This behavior is quite strange and Motorola wouldn't risk being caught doing shady things behind it users' backs. Needless to say, this might result in a massive Class action lawsuit. It's much more likely that a malicous third-party has somehow hacked the Smart Feed app and injected those codes, but this also is nothing more than a speculation.



Let's not point the finger at Motorola straight away and wait for further developments. Meanwhile, check your Moto phones and report any abhorrent behavior of the Amazon app in the comments below. It's a very fast and subtle thing — when launched from the app drawer, the Amazon app opens a browser for a split second and then returns to the app with a strange affiliate code in the URL.It turns out the latest Smart Feed version, v2.03.0070, is the culprit behind this strange behavior, as the v2.03.0056 doesn't do anything of the sort. 9to5Google also tried to sideload the app and weren't able to replicate the behavior, which is even more bizarre.Digging even deeper, it turns out that thethat display this abhorrent behavior also make requests to a site called devicenative.com, a site that offers personalized on-device ads and has a partnership with Motorola. The document concerning this Moto integration has since been deleted, and the URLreturns a 404 error.The specific affiliate links injected into the Moto phones in question are tied to a fashion influencer called Kira Abboud , but it's not clear how and why these links have found their way to some Motorola devices.Motorola hasn't made any official statements on the subject, but we're still waiting.Yes, you can! Even though the Smart Feed app comes pre-installed on, you can still disable it. Just open Settings > Apps > search for “Smart Feed” > Disable. This should stop the redirects without any significant impact on your device's performance.You can also check the version of the app and see if it's the latest and problematic one, but disabling it altogether for the time being seems like the wisest option.That's unlikely. This behavior is quite strange and Motorola wouldn't risk being caught doing shady things behind it users' backs. Needless to say, this might result in a massive Class action lawsuit. It's much more likely that a malicous third-party has somehow hacked the Smart Feed app and injected those codes, but this also is nothing more than a speculation.Let's not point the finger at Motorola straight away and wait for further developments. Meanwhile, check your Moto phones and report any abhorrent behavior of the Amazon app in the comments below.

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