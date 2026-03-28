You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better

Galaxy S26 Ultra didn't live up to everyone's expectations





Galaxy S26 Ultra

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S26 Ultra upgrades. By bringing noticeable upgrades across the entire S26 lineup, it feels like Samsung is ready to take on that badge, and that's definitely not a good thing.



Despite being a huge Samsung fan, I'm admitting (reluctantly) that I'm also disappointed with theupgrades. By bringing noticeable upgrades across the entire iPhone 17 series, Apple has finally gotten rid of its long-standing criticism that it releases nearly identical devices every year. But with the release of thelineup, it feels like Samsung is ready to take on that badge, and that's definitely not a good thing.

Galaxy S25 .1 Ultra Galaxy S26 Ultra . But why are we all, even loyal Samsung fans like me, disappointed with the new device?

Why doesn't the Galaxy S26 Ultra feel like an upgrade?



Let me



Recommended For You Looking at everything we get with the new Ultra phone, I think it would have been better to call it theinstead of the. But why are we all, even loyal Samsung fans like me, disappointed with the new device?Let me start with the design . Samsung Ultra phones look premium thanks to their titanium frames. However, in its latest Ultra phone, the tech giant has used an aluminum frame instead of titanium. I feel this is a cost-cutting decision to ensure that the recent inflation in RAM prices doesn't affect the overall phone pricing.

feel costly in my hand. Next, I was really hopeful that Bluetooth support for the S Pen would finally return with the new device after the company faced huge backlash for removing it last year.



Furthermore, it offers extra advantages like reducing the phone's overall weight and improving heat and signal transmission. Still, I would have highly appreciated a titanium frame. After all, if I'm spending $1,300 on something, I want it tocostly in my hand. Next, I was really hopeful that Bluetooth support for the S Pen would finally return with the new device after the company faced huge backlash for removing it last year.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy There are very minor upgrades in the camera department. The 5x telephoto lens has been upgraded from f/3.4 to f/2.9. The main 200 MP sensor has also been upgraded from f/1.7 to f/1.4. This will allow more light to enter, which will eventually result in slightly better photos. Other than that, no other upgrades have been made to the cameras.





I was really looking forward to seeing an upgrade in the 3x telephoto lens. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Now, let's talk about the most upsetting part: the battery. Considering brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi that have been offering huge batteries in their flagship products, everyone was hopeful that Samsung would finally impress with a monstrous battery in its flagship device.

But… it's the same 5000 mAh cell that the South Korean giant has been using ever since the Ultra model became a thing. Furthermore, there's no MagSafe support this year either.





Are you disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades? Highly disappointed. No, they're solid. We've Privacy display, fast SoC: what else you want, Aman? Vote 520 Votes

Is it all doom and gloom?

Definitely not! There are some upgrades for which Samsung deserves appreciation. The first is the



Definitely not! There are some upgrades for which Samsung deserves appreciation. The first is the privacy display , which protects your privacy by limiting screen visibility from off-angles. The wired charging number has also been upgraded from 45W to 60W.

S26 lineup is seeing



You can now enable 24 MP mode to take high-resolution images. There's also a new APV codec for advanced videography. The software in thelineup is seeing some noticeable changes too , and its new horizontal lock is my favorite.





You can now seamlessly merge one image into another using AI. Additionally, the new audio eraser tool removes background noise from any video. The all-new Now Nudge feature is also present, which monitors your screen content and suggests actions based on it.

I'm not saying the Galaxy S26 Ultra is completely bad, but I actually expected a bit more from the phone. Some additional camera improvements, a bigger battery, MagSafe support, and the return of Bluetooth support for the S Pen would have made it an overall more appealing device.





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