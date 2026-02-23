New leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen may not bring back a dearly missed feature

S26 Ultra

Some reports indicate Samsung is moving away from the active functionality on the S Pen in favor of a "passive" stylus. For years, the accessory interacted with the Galaxy S Ultra phone via an EMR (electromagnetic resonance). It allows the handset to "power" the accessory through an electromagnetic field, letting users write or draw without using the pen's battery.

At the end of the day, does it really matter?





Of course, the Qi2 charging magnets may not be built under the hood. While early rumors suggested it, recent information suggests Samsung will release cases with Qi2 charging support instead. And by switching to a "passive stylus," which could be based on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), Samsung may be seeking a middle ground.Using your S Pen as a "magic remote" is one of the hidden gems of the Galaxy S Ultra's accessory. But is it really all that important? The S Pen will most likely still be extremely responsive and fun to use.Plus, getting the Qi2 standard and its faster and more efficient wireless charging may be much more useful to the average user than taking a photo from 10 feet away. Samsung has clearly made up its mind. The niche feature is getting replaced by a modern charging standard. Isn't that ultimately a good thing?