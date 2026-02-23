New leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen may not bring back a dearly missed feature
The rumor mill has it that there'll be no Bluetooth support on the S Pen this year either.
Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S Pen for illustrative purposes. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Did you hope Samsung would bring back the Bluetooth support for the S Pen that many users dearly missed on the S25 Ultra? You may be disappointed
The Galaxy S25 Ultra was the first one to lack Bluetooth support for the hidden gem of the Ultra, the S Pen. And the community hated it. After all, it killed Samsung's Air Actions features, which allowed users to control playback, take a photo, switch cameras, and more from across the room. But the backlash doesn't appear to have been enough for Samsung to reconsider.
Some reports indicate Samsung is moving away from the active functionality on the S Pen in favor of a "passive" stylus. For years, the accessory interacted with the Galaxy S Ultra phone via an EMR (electromagnetic resonance). It allows the handset to "power" the accessory through an electromagnetic field, letting users write or draw without using the pen's battery.
While EMR is highly accurate, its main drawback is extreme sensitivity to magnets. And with Qi2 charging, which requires a ring of magnets built right into the chassis, the S Pen might suffer "dead zones", meaning it might simply stop working.
Of course, the Qi2 charging magnets may not be built under the hood. While early rumors suggested it, recent information suggests Samsung will release cases with Qi2 charging support instead. And by switching to a "passive stylus," which could be based on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), Samsung may be seeking a middle ground.
Using your S Pen as a "magic remote" is one of the hidden gems of the Galaxy S Ultra's accessory. But is it really all that important? The S Pen will most likely still be extremely responsive and fun to use.
Plus, getting the Qi2 standard and its faster and more efficient wireless charging may be much more useful to the average user than taking a photo from 10 feet away. Samsung has clearly made up its mind. The niche feature is getting replaced by a modern charging standard. Isn't that ultimately a good thing?
Despite last year's backlash, there seems to be no retreat
Yesterday, Sahil Karoul posted a YouTube video of a Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was supposedly bought from a Dubai retailer ahead of the announcement. It gives us a complete look at the upcoming flagship, down to the S Pen. And the real disappointment? No Bluetooth support for the S26 Ultra.
No Bluetooth in Spen in #SamsungS26ultra pic.twitter.com/6qAIVDgbmS— Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026
The S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to lack Bluetooth support, just like last year. | Video by Sahil Karoul
In a follow-up video on X, Karoul showed the S Pen button failing to trigger the camera shutter when held at a distance. Bottom line: the Air Actions feature is being ditched in favor of another feature.
Is the lack of a Bluetooth functionality on the S Pen a real letdown?
Qi2 charging could be the culprit
Sahil Karoul's full YouTube video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra unboxing. | Video by Sahil Karoul
Some credible sources claim the S26 won't have built-in Qi2 wireless charging magnets | Image by X
At the end of the day, does it really matter?
The last knight standing: S24 Ultra and an S Pen with Bluetooth functionality | Image by PhoneArena
