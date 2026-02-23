Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

New leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen may not bring back a dearly missed feature

The rumor mill has it that there'll be no Bluetooth support on the S Pen this year either.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25 Ultra being held by a person, who also uses the S Pen.
Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S Pen for illustrative purposes. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Did you hope Samsung would bring back the Bluetooth support for the S Pen that many users dearly missed on the S25 Ultra? You may be disappointed

Despite last year's backlash, there seems to be no retreat 


The Galaxy S25 Ultra was the first one to lack Bluetooth support for the hidden gem of the Ultra, the S Pen. And the community hated it. After all, it killed Samsung's Air Actions features, which allowed users to control playback, take a photo, switch cameras, and more from across the room. But the backlash doesn't appear to have been enough for Samsung to reconsider. 

Yesterday, Sahil Karoul posted a YouTube video of a Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was supposedly bought from a Dubai retailer ahead of the announcement. It gives us a complete look at the upcoming flagship, down to the S Pen. And the real disappointment? No Bluetooth support for the S26 Ultra

The S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to lack Bluetooth support, just like last year. | Video by Sahil Karoul

Recommended For You

In a follow-up video on X, Karoul showed the S Pen button failing to trigger the camera shutter when held at a distance. Bottom line: the Air Actions feature is being ditched in favor of another feature. 

Is the lack of a Bluetooth functionality on the S Pen a real letdown?
3 Votes


Qi2 charging could be the culprit


Video Thumbnail
Sahil Karoul's full YouTube video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra unboxing. | Video by Sahil Karoul

Some reports indicate Samsung is moving away from the active functionality on the S Pen in favor of a "passive" stylus. For years, the accessory interacted with the Galaxy S Ultra phone via an EMR (electromagnetic resonance). It allows the handset to "power" the accessory through an electromagnetic field, letting users write or draw without using the pen's battery. 



While EMR is highly accurate, its main drawback is extreme sensitivity to magnets. And with Qi2 charging, which requires a ring of magnets built right into the chassis, the S Pen might suffer "dead zones", meaning it might simply stop working. 

Of course, the Qi2 charging magnets may not be built under the hood. While early rumors suggested it, recent information suggests Samsung will release cases with Qi2 charging support instead. And by switching to a "passive stylus," which could be based on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), Samsung may be seeking a middle ground. 

At the end of the day, does it really matter? 



Using your S Pen as a "magic remote" is one of the hidden gems of the Galaxy S Ultra's accessory. But is it really all that important? The S Pen will most likely still be extremely responsive and fun to use.

Plus, getting the Qi2 standard and its faster and more efficient wireless charging may be much more useful to the average user than taking a photo from 10 feet away. Samsung has clearly made up its mind. The niche feature is getting replaced by a modern charging standard. Isn't that ultimately a good thing?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design

Latest News

Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
New leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen may not bring back a dearly missed feature
New leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen may not bring back a dearly missed feature
Samsung's US Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro prices look just right
Samsung's US Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro prices look just right
Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless