Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
The strategy really feels too good to be true.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with some noticeable upgrades, like a brand-new privacy display, a faster processor, and more. After a few days of using the device, if you find that these upgrades aren't worth the phone's $1,300 price tag, you can return it and get a full refund. However, it appears that Samsung doesn't really want you to return its latest Ultra product, as it is reportedly offering a $250 refund just to keep the device.
We don't want our product back
A recent anecdotal report suggests that the South Korean giant is offering a massive refund to users who wish to return their Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here's how the scheme reportedly works: You contact Samsung support, mention that you're unhappy with the product, and request a return. Instead of simply processing it, the support team offers a refund of up to $250 to discourage you from returning the device.
It's not only you; I also find this move too good to be true. We really haven't seen Samsung come up with any such unusual return strategy in the past. It's not like the new series is really struggling to sell in the markets. Reliable tipster Ice Universe recently shared that the pre-order numbers for the latest Galaxy lineup in Korea have exceeded 1.5 million units, which is even more than the 1.3 million pre-order record set by the previous S-series lineup.
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Because of these reasons, I believe the Samsung support representative who was reported to have offered the refund was misinformed. The report received a lot of attention on platforms like X and currently has more than 1 million views. So, it's also possible that this offer actually existed but was removed after the post went viral, which ultimately resulted in an unexpectedly high number of return orders.
The same user who posted about the refund strategy reached out to Samsung via email to inquire about the refund. The company responded that it is "unable to offer any compensation for Galaxy S26 device orders." Anyway, if you own the latest Galaxy Ultra variant, I would definitely advise you to try your luck by reaching out to the support team and mentioning that you want to return the product.
Are you disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades?
Why buyers might be unhappy with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung is literally paying people to keep the S26 Ultra.— Yash (@Phonenurd) March 16, 2026
If you tell support you want to return it, they’re offering a $250 refund just to change your mind. That’s a massive discount if you were already planning on keeping the phone.#GalaxyS26Ultra #GalaxyS26 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/rvLRZH50kp
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently one of Samsung's top flagship smartphones. However, contrary to expectations, it offers very limited upgrades over the S25 Ultra. To begin with, it features the same 5000 mAh battery as last year's Ultra model. In fact, Galaxy S Ultra models have shipped with the same 5000 mAh battery since the S20 Ultra.
I agree that over all these years, the software has been optimized a lot, and the latest Snapdragon SoC will allow the new device to offer comparatively better battery life with the same capacity. Still, after seeing over 10,000 mAh batteries in even budget phones like the Realme P4 Power, the S26 Ultra's battery capacity feels like a missed opportunity.
The next reason buyers might choose to send back this flagship is its privacy display feature. Samsung advertised it as a groundbreaking addition, and I highly agree. It really protects your privacy in crowded places like the inside of a metro by making your screen invisible from off-angles. But at the same time, it has been found to be the reason the new phone's display appears less bright than its predecessor's.
The tech giant itself has acknowledged that enabling the privacy display reduces the phone's overall brightness. Furthermore, many users have reported experiencing headaches and other discomforts after using this feature.
What else do you think could be a reason for buyers to return the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Let us know in the comments.
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