Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

The privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first of its kind. Unfortunately, that means it also comes with problems that no one might have anticipated.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Display Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra standing upright
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's killer new feature also has killer new problems. | Image by PhoneArena
With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung has made the world’s first ever smartphone with a built-in privacy display. We’re not talking about just some software trickery or a pre-applied screen protector of sorts: the display itself is a fascinating bit of kit with two different types of pixels.

You’ve got the standard pixels that emit light in a wide cone and then you’ve got the new pixels that focus the light that they’re emitting so that it only propagates forward. Using this, the phone is able to turn on privacy mode, where only these pixels work, making it impossible for people to see the contents of the screen unless they’re looking at it directly.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order.
Pre-order at Samsung


There are also a number of customization options that make the privacy display a lot better than just something that can be turned on or off. For example, you can tell the Galaxy S26 Ultra to only hide the screen when certain apps are open or when you’re doing something sensitive like entering a PIN number.

The display can also be customized to hide only part of the screen, like when a notification pops up. Only the notification will be hidden while the rest of the display works as normal, which is only possible because of the pixel-level privacy.

Recommended For You

So all of this sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Finally, innovation from Samsung again! Well…unfortunately, there are some problems with Samsung’s privacy display.

The display has taken a hit




According to initial reports coming in from some users, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display is straining their eyes after only a short period of use. This is without the privacy mode turned on. Close-up images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra show that the display appears to be a lot less refined than the one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Short periods of use, especially if you’re reading text, appear to be tiring out users’ eyes. It’s worth noting that our initial Galaxy S26 Ultra hands-on look at the phone did not lead to these problems. However, the hands-on did not nearly go into as much depth as our upcoming review will, so we might see this issue for ourselves.

The clarity and image quality sacrifice




A bigger problem of the privacy display, one that will be noticed by everyone, is the hit that its image quality takes when you turn on privacy mode. The maximum privacy option in particular makes the display a lot less attractive to look at.

Resolution — or in simpler terms, the clarity and sharpness of everything — takes a nosedive. As does the image contrast, as colors look a lot more muted. This clearly makes the maximum privacy option something that you would only really use when there is something that you really want to hide from the rest of the bus. Unfortunately, this isn’t a feature worth keeping on all the time, in my opinion.

In addition, the privacy display isn’t as useful as it first seemed. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very interesting concept, but for now the angles at which the screen appears completely dark are too few. Most people will still be able to make out most of what’s happening on the screen of the phone.

The anti-glare properties have been downgraded




One of the nicest features that Samsung has ever introduced to its flagship phones is the anti-reflective coating on their displays. It completely changes how the phone looks under artificial or natural lighting. The effect is so good, in fact, that Apple improved its own coatings to mimic it with the iPhone 17 series.

This anti-glare display coating has also been downgraded slightly on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While still good, the coating on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is noticeably better at reducing unwanted glare and reflections. Though we can’t confirm just yet whether this is because of the new privacy display, I think that is the most reasonable conclusion. Why else would Samsung downgrade an excellent feature on its newest flagship?

Does any of this make you reluctant to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
34 Votes


I’d rather have this than nothing




Despite all of these problems, I’m glad that Samsung introduced the privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

For starters, this is the first time that something like this has been done. It is all but guaranteed that future iterations of this technology will be improved upon greatly. Some Chinese phone makers are already experimenting with their own take on the privacy display according to reports.

Secondly, I would rather have Samsung try something new and run into some problems than fall back to mediocre annual upgrades that barely changed anything. The Galaxy flagships remained very stagnant for quite a long time, but the privacy display and the new apertures show that Samsung is finally dipping its toes into newer technologies again.

I’m all for that, as you can see over on my X and Threads. But if Samsung could bring back Bluetooth on the S Pen, that’d be great.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name

Latest News

The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless