I didn't expect to love the Galaxy S26 Ultra design this much, but here is what still bugs me

The Galaxy S26 Ultra design surprised me in two great ways, but one detail keeps bothering me.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Cobalt Violet
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is one iconic phone | Image by PhoneArena
I spent the last few days using the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Samsung refreshed design left me with mixed feelings. Two little changes made a surprisingly big impression on me, but there is also one thing that still bothers me.

But first: what has changed really? The S26 Ultra now has an aluminum body instead of the titanium one that we had on the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra. Samsung understandably doesn't brag about this change (after all, it spent the last couple of years trying to convince us how great titanium is). In reality, I could barely notice the change, though. The phone feels very familiar. Also, I haven't dropped it in the first few days. I'm saying this because aluminum is much softer, and it dents and scratches much easier. It's good for now, but I can't help but wonder how it will age.

There is also a new look for the rear cameras. The main, ultra-wide and 5x telephoto cameras are now all placed in a raised pill-shaped island, with the flash and 3x telephoto camera on the right.

However, it's the little tweaks to the weight and thinness that have made the biggest impression on me. And I still don't understand why Samsung insists on including an S Pen on the Ultra rather than just giving us a bigger battery.

So is this refreshed design a win, or did Samsung compromise more than it should have?


I have the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the Cobalt Violet colorway. It looks different depending on the lighting and on this particular day it looks a bit washed out, while at other times I see a darker shade of violet. Samsung goes with "safe" colors that look good, but might feel a bit bland and boring. I don't mind this, but some people may.


Coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra from an iPhone, I miss some alternative to the Action button and Camera shutter key. These are little conveniences, but they go a long way towards improving the user experience.


I expected Samsung to go with a brighter screen, but the S26 Ultra still features the same 2,600 nit max brightness.


The new Privacy Display feature is really cool. You can set it to auto-activate with just some apps like your banking for example.


But even when you don't turn on the Privacy Display option, the S26 Ultra display has slightly worse viewing angles than the S25 Ultra.


The Maximum protection mode makes it even harder to see the screen from the side.


Samsung adds a faster aperture to the main camera which helps get more light at night.


You have two telephoto cameras, a 5x and 3x one, and the 3x camera remains a weak link with its tiny sensor.


Samsung was probably best phone for AI editing, and it has familiar features like the ability to move and remove objects with generative fill.


The main camera captures better night photos and Samsung has also tweaked its color and design rendition.


You can now also add objects to photos and do multi-step edits.


Summaries (and the great night mode) are why I keep using the Samsung browser instead of Chrome.


Here is how a typical summary looks like.


The new Snapdragon chip on this Galaxy is a powerhouse.


We measured single-core CPU performance matching the latest iPhones and mulit-core performance far ahead.


One UI 8.5 remains one of the most feature-rich Android skins out there.


The S26 Ultra base model comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.


The difference with the previous generation is subtle.


But the S26 Ultra feels so much thinner and lighter than the latest iPhone. 


Samsung is raising the prices of its base S26 and S26 Plus models by $100, but the S26 Ultra price remains unchanged at $1,300.

After spending some time with the S26 Ultra, I feel that the lighter and thinner design is a big standout, and I love the subdued look of it. At the same time, I just don't understand why Samsung insists on including an S Pen with this phone, a feature barely anyone uses.

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
