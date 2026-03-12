Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra

We could finally see big batteries in Samsung Galaxy phones as well.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rear view of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
Let's be honest—the biggest issue everyone (even die-hard Samsung fans) has with Samsung smartphones is that they come with average battery capacity. For instance, the recently released Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is not the number you would want to see in a device that starts at $1,300. However, a recent report suggests that the brighter days could soon come for Samsung fans too, as the company is testing 12,000 mAh and 18,000 mAh silicon-carbon batteries.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now

$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung

Big batteries in Samsung phones feel like a dream come true


Before I get into the details of the latest report, allow me to explain why Samsung ships its phones with an average battery capacity. You see, Samsung smartphones feature lithium-ion batteries, which are very safe and highly reliable. However, a big issue with them is that if you try to increase their capacity, it will automatically make them thicker. Considering how important a thin design has become in modern smartphones, I believe that would be the last thing the brand will think to do.

Recommended For You

Silicon-carbon batteries, which are currently used in Chinese smartphones, can pack more mAh while maintaining the same form factor as a regular lithium-ion battery. However, it's still new tech, and Samsung apparently doesn't want to go all in on it before putting it through some rigorous testing. The South Korean giant must have set very strict standards for adopting new technology (especially when selecting a new battery tech) following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco with exploding units.

All that said, Samsung might finally be thinking of using silicon-carbon batteries. A recently leaked internal test report on X reportedly suggests that 12,000 mAh, 18,000 mAh, and 20,000 mAh batteries built on this latest tech are being tested. The 12,000 mAh battery consists of two cells, one of 6,800 mAh (4.7 mm) and the other of 5,200 mAh (3.2 mm), stacked together.

The report suggests that the tech giant wants the overall thickness of this battery to be under 9.3 mm. However, in testing, 2 out of 7 samples exceeded this limit. The 18,000 mAh battery features three cells stacked together: a 6,699 mAh (4.2 mm) cell, a 6,000 mAh (3.9 mm) cell, and a 5,257 mAh (3.28 mm) cell.

For this battery capacity, the aimed thickness is approximately 12.3 mm. However, the test samples exceeded the limit and reached 12.8 mm. This reportedly happened because of the thermal interface layers between all three cells. The report further notes that the way the three cells are stacked together is being reworked to achieve the target thickness.

Not much is known about the cells used in the 20,000 mAh battery. However, it reportedly failed after 960 charge cycles. For reference, any modern lithium-ion battery can easily survive 500 to 1,000 cycles. That being said, Samsung expects the other two batteries to offer at least 1,500 charge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity.

Do you think battery life is the biggest weakness of Galaxy phones today?
2 Votes

Don't ruin everyone's hope this time




It doesn't matter how much I love the upgrades in the latest Galaxy Ultra model; there's no denying that it still has a mediocre battery for its price. For comparison, the OnePlus 15, which costs almost half as much as the S26 Ultra, features a 7300 mAh battery. It also supports 120W wired charging, which is double the charging speed you get in the new Ultra.

I believe a 6,699 mAh cell with a thickness of 4.2 mm could be the right choice for next year's Galaxy flagship. However, it's worth noting that there were also rumors before this year's Galaxy Unpacked event that the Ultra model would come with a Si-C battery.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. That's why I highly recommend taking the current leak with a grain of salt, as it hasn't come from any Samsung official. Hopefully, testing of the new tech batteries will be completed before the launch of the S27 series, and all the phones in the lineup will comparatively offer more battery capacity than their respective predecessors.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless