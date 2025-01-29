S Pen doesn’t have Bluetooth anymore. An ode to features we didn’t need

How do we remove it? Double down!





What to do when the spaghetti didn’t stick









So, Apple decided to remove 3D Touch — barely anybody used it (statistically), yet it drove manufacturing costs up, and was a nightmare to build into phones, especially since the iPhone X design with its all-screen front.Problem: iOS has been designed to have all of those press-in interactions, and we are in the modern age — you can’t exactly remove them and call it a day, that would hamper the UI.Even worse: Apple could just add long-press as a gesture, but that would mean it’s kind of admitting that the critics were right 5 years ago.Solution: Don’t call it long-press. Call it Haptic Touch!Essentially, Haptic Touch means tapping and holding on an icon, email, picture, et cetera until you feel a small vibration from the iPhone. You let go, and the contextual menu pops out. The eradication of 3D Touch began with the iPhone XR, and since then — every phone to remove it had “Haptic Touch” proudly listed in its specs”. And just like that, 3D Touch was forgotten.So, am I offering a better way, or am I just here to poke fun? Mostly the latter. It’s just been kind of weird over the years, to watch manufacturers talk up some obscure new feature like it’s the best thing since sliced bread. Then treat it as an unwanted stepchild some years down the line.LG definitely holds the record for this. The LG G5 was launched as a modular smartphone that was supposed to have its own ecosystem of 3rd party modules dubbed “The LG Playground”. It only took a year — when the LG G6 came out, the Playground idea was dead, and there were no modules, it was just a regular smartphone.It is this jaded view that has prevented me from ever adopting a first-gen device, especially if its uses aren’t immediately apparent. And probably the reason why I am super-skeptical and not impressed by the current AI trend. Maybe I should try and use it to rephrase my article to a more cheerful and #socialmedia tone. Hold on, be right back.