You could be among the first to know the exact iPhone 17 launch date – if this Apple invite isn’t just a fake

A recently surfaced image gives a possible first look at Apple’s September launch plans.

Apple iPhone Apple Watch
A photo of person holding the iPhone 17 series in their hands.
iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Next month, Apple is expected to roll out the iPhone 17 series, the Apple Watch Series 11 and possibly the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3. Most signs point to September 9 as the event date, with September 10 also in the mix. Both fit Apple’s usual iPhone launch timeline.


And now, adding fuel to the rumor mill, an image claiming to be the official invite surfaced on X, showing a “Futurebound” tagline and color hints matching the rumored orange/copper Pro models.



The catch? The account that posted it was brand new, created this month, and is now deleted – not exactly confidence-inspiring. While the timing and location match expectations, whether it is legit or just a well-made fake is still anyone’s guess. Apple typically sends official invites in late August, so we will likely know soon enough.

That said, one thing seems certain: the iPhone 17 series will debut next month. We are expecting four models again, but this time the Plus might be dropped. Instead, the lineup could be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Air is rumored to be the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever, which comes with trade-offs, of course –like only having a single rear camera and a smaller battery. The Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to pack serious upgrades: a 48 MP telephoto camera, long-awaited 8K video recording, and improved cooling. The biggest change, though, could be the design. We might see a full-width rear camera island, which would be the most significant iPhone Pro redesign in years.

The base iPhone 17 is also getting attention, with reports saying it will match the Pro models’ new 24 MP selfie camera – a big leap from the iPhone 16’s 12 MP front snapper. There is also talk of more RAM (12 GB versus 8 GB), which would be a win for performance and future-proofing, especially as AI-driven features become more common.

And here’s the part fans have been waiting for: the regular iPhone 17 might finally get ProMotion, Apple’s 120Hz variable refresh rate display tech. That would be a massive step up from the iPhone 16’s outdated 60Hz screen, making everything smoother and more responsive.

So, while the upgrades aren’t mind-blowing, they are still worth waiting for – especially if Apple doesn’t raise prices. Tariffs could throw a wrench in that, but we’ll know in just a few weeks.

Stay tuned for confirmation on whether September 9 is the big day – and if that invite floating around is real or just another internet special.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless