This new AI pin got smarter by getting simpler
A physical button replaces gesture controls as Plaud quietly refines its AI gadget.
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AI gadgets keep popping up, all promising to make everyday tasks easier, and Plaud, a company focused on AI-powered note-taking, is pushing forward in that space. After launching its AI pin last year, the company is now back with a revised version that focuses on usability rather than a full redesign.
Plaud has updated its compact NotePin AI recorder with a new model called the NotePin S. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the original version from 2024, but there’s one key change: it now has a physical button.
Plaud is also adding Apple Find My support, which I think is a smart move. The NotePin S is tiny and lightweight, so losing it would be very easy. And yep, the NotePin S is small and weighs just 0.6 ounces, or around 17 grams.
Despite that, Plaud says it can handle up to 20 hours of recording on a single charge. The device supports AI transcription in 112 languages, includes speaker labels, and allows custom vocabulary. That makes it useful for interviews, meetings, and lectures, at least in theory.
However, there are important limitations to keep in mind. Plaud lists the reliable recording range at about 9.8 feet. So, if you are planning to use it in large lecture halls or big conference rooms, that could be an issue.
And you can record up to 300 minutes per month for free, but anything beyond that requires an $80 annual subscription. For some people, that alone might be a deal breaker. After all, our smartphones already offer recording and transcription options.
Users can choose between automatic recording or manual activation, and unlike some competing tools, the app doesn’t add a bot to the call. It is available now and is free for anyone who owns a Plaud Note or NotePin device.
As I mentioned, the original NotePin relied on haptic feedback and a squeeze gesture to start recording. In practice, that turned out to be less reliable than Plaud probably hoped. Some users reported missing recordings because they didn’t squeeze the device just right.
It’s a small upgrade on paper, but for a device this tiny, having a clear and dependable control method actually makes a big difference.
Personally, I’m still not fully convinced that AI gadgets like this are necessary for most people. Your phone can already record conversations, transcribe audio, and store files without extra hardware or subscriptions.
Plus, privacy is another concern. Not everyone is comfortable being recorded, and a device this small makes it easy for recording to go unnoticed. On top of that, recordings don’t stay fully on-device, which could raise questions for some users.
A familiar design, but with a much-needed change
Plaud has updated its compact NotePin AI recorder with a new model called the NotePin S. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the original version from 2024, but there’s one key change: it now has a physical button.
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Instead of relying on the squeeze-to-record gesture from the original NotePin, the NotePin S uses a button. A long press starts recording, while a short press adds a highlight during the conversation. That highlight feature is meant to help the AI figure out what parts of the discussion matter most when it later generates summaries.
The AI pin is available in three colors. | Image credit – Plaud
Another improvement is what comes in the box. For $179, the NotePin S includes a clip, lanyard, magnetic pin, and wristband right away. With the original model, these accessories had to be bought separately.
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Plaud is also adding Apple Find My support, which I think is a smart move. The NotePin S is tiny and lightweight, so losing it would be very easy. And yep, the NotePin S is small and weighs just 0.6 ounces, or around 17 grams.
Video credit – Plaud
However, there are important limitations to keep in mind. Plaud lists the reliable recording range at about 9.8 feet. So, if you are planning to use it in large lecture halls or big conference rooms, that could be an issue.
And you can record up to 300 minutes per month for free, but anything beyond that requires an $80 annual subscription. For some people, that alone might be a deal breaker. After all, our smartphones already offer recording and transcription options.
Alongside the NotePin S, Plaud is launching Plaud Desktop for Mac and PC. The app is designed to record audio from online meetings and runs quietly in the background. It detects calls from platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.
Users can choose between automatic recording or manual activation, and unlike some competing tools, the app doesn’t add a bot to the call. It is available now and is free for anyone who owns a Plaud Note or NotePin device.
Why Plaud ditched the squeeze controls
As I mentioned, the original NotePin relied on haptic feedback and a squeeze gesture to start recording. In practice, that turned out to be less reliable than Plaud probably hoped. Some users reported missing recordings because they didn’t squeeze the device just right.
With the NotePin S, Plaud is going for simplicity. A physical button removes the guesswork. Long press to record, short press to highlight. According to Plaud, that clarity is exactly why the change was made.
It’s a small upgrade on paper, but for a device this tiny, having a clear and dependable control method actually makes a big difference.
Would you use a dedicated AI recorder instead of your phone?
Yes, for work or school.
16.67%
Maybe, only in specific situations.
16.67%
No, my phone already does this.
33.33%
No, privacy concerns stop me.
33.33%
Still a niche product, but not without its audience
Personally, I’m still not fully convinced that AI gadgets like this are necessary for most people. Your phone can already record conversations, transcribe audio, and store files without extra hardware or subscriptions.
Plus, privacy is another concern. Not everyone is comfortable being recorded, and a device this small makes it easy for recording to go unnoticed. On top of that, recordings don’t stay fully on-device, which could raise questions for some users.
That said, the NotePin S does make sense for certain groups. Students, journalists, and professionals who attend lots of meetings or events could find value in a lightweight recorder that automatically organizes and summarizes audio. It’s not for everyone, but as far as small AI tools go, this update feels more practical than the original.
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