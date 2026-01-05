This new AI pin got smarter by getting simpler

The AI pin is available in three colors. | Image credit – Plaud



Recommended For You

Another improvement is what comes in the box. For $179, the NotePin S includes a clip, lanyard, magnetic pin, and wristband right away. With the original model, these accessories had to be bought separately.Plaud is also adding Apple Find My support, which I think is a smart move. The NotePin S is tiny and lightweight, so losing it would be very easy. And yep, the NotePin S is small and weighs just 0.6 ounces, or around 17 grams.