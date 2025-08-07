New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons

iPhone 17 Pro orange looks so good pic.twitter.com/N9ehzP6ldn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 7, 2025





Does the orange iPhone 17 Pro appeal to you? Yeah, I think it looks pretty good It's not my first choice, either I think it looks very bad I don't love it, but I don't hate it either Yeah, I think it looks pretty good 37.21% It's not my first choice, either 6.98% I think it looks very bad 20.93% I don't love it, but I don't hate it either 34.88%

Comments under the video of the dummy unit make it even more apparent that the orange iPhone 17 Pro likely won’t be a fan favorite. That’s a shame, as I think most people really liked the Ultramarine and Desert Titanium color options last year.





Dummy unit of an orange iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Majin Bu



Fortunately, the base iPhone 17 will have a couple of exciting new colors this year that look very promising:



From previous leaks, the models will actually look quite good, in my opinion. Seeing a proper shade of purple make its way back into rotation is very welcome.



While there aren't any reports about what we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to look like, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for at least one standout color.

