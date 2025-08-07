New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
The new "orange" iPhone 17 Pro will likely receive very mixed reviews.
It’s been pretty much confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro — coming September 9 — will have a new color that looks a bit orange. A new video showing off a dummy unit confirms that the phone’s appearance will likely receive a very mixed reception from Apple users.
Of course, the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max isn’t to many people’s liking in the first place. As such, there might be a lot more interest in the base iPhone 17 this year, or even the new iPhone 17 Air.
However, the new Liquid Glass iPhone 17 Pro color option may sway some folks. This new color, though mostly white, will make the phone’s chassis reflect in various ways under different lighting conditions. It’s Apple’s way of rewarding iPhone users who appreciate the craftsmanship of Liquid Glass in iOS 26.
Comments under the video of the dummy unit make it even more apparent that the orange iPhone 17 Pro likely won’t be a fan favorite. That’s a shame, as I think most people really liked the Ultramarine and Desert Titanium color options last year.
Fortunately, the base iPhone 17 will have a couple of exciting new colors this year that look very promising:
From previous leaks, the purple and green iPhone 17 models will actually look quite good, in my opinion. Seeing a proper shade of purple make its way back into rotation is very welcome.
While there aren’t any reports about what we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to look like, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for at least one standout color.
iPhone 17 Pro orange looks so good pic.twitter.com/N9ehzP6ldn— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 7, 2025
In my opinion, the new shade looks like the previous Desert Titanium color had some orange poured into it. It’s not awful, but it definitely wouldn’t have been my first choice if I was buying the iPhone 17. Also, according to previous leaks which included photos of actual camera rings, this color is almost certainly what Apple has gone for.
A render of some expected colors for the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Majin Bu
Dummy unit of an orange iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Majin Bu
While there aren’t any reports about what we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to look like, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for at least one standout color.
