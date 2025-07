iPhone 17 lineup’s expected price increase revealed

*Image credit — Majin Bu

iPhone 17

As has been rumored for a while, it seems that Apple is gearing up for bigger price tags to go along with its upcoming iPhone 17 series. If the company only seeks to offset the increase in manufacturing costs caused by tariffs, you can expect yourto be $50 more expensive.The report comes courtesy of investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies. This $50 increase is expected to be applied across all of Apple’s upcoming flagship phones, including the new iPhone 17 Air . The price bump is the expected minimum, as other industry disruptions weren’t factored into the estimate.This has been a long time coming, in my opinion. The iPhone 16 series didn’t see any price hikes, but Apple couldn’t have kept that up forever. Even if President Trump hadn’t imposed tariffs that targeted Apple, the industry is seeing prices of components rise across the board.At least now, Apple can hope that consumers blame the tariffs instead of its decisions. Apple is trying to circumvent many of these tariffs by shifting production from China to India, but the president has called out CEO Tim Cook on this, and vowed further restrictions.For now, I think that a $50 increase won’t stir up too much controversy, especially as Samsung phones cost a bit more than current iPhone models. However, the report estimates that these price hikes will likely get worse by the time Apple is ready to unveil the iPhone 18. That’s also when the company is expected to announce the foldable iPhone , so we can expect that to cost an arm and a leg too.Samsung hasn’t directly been called out by President Trump, almost certainly because it is not an American company. The president has expressed his desire for an iPhone made Stateside, and the Galaxy phones have dodged publicized scrutiny. However, Samsung is also affected by tariffs to an extent, albeit less than Apple because it moved its production out of China years ago.Many people have said that they don’t like the redesign for thePro. That, coupled with the price hike, may make this one of the more unpopular iPhone lineups in years. Then again, we’ve thought that before, but Apple’s quarterly reports keep growing time and time again.