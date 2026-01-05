Your first look at the Motorola Razr Fold is here and reveals a familiar design

New high-quality renders have just dropped, giving us our best look yet at Motorola’s first book-style foldable. The biggest takeaway? It is not the short, wide "passport" shape that recent rumors had hinted at. Instead, the Razr Fold appears to adopt a taller, narrower form factor that looks strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.Beyond the shape, the most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly the camera housing. The renders show a gigantic camera module on the back, suggesting that Motorola isn't planning to skimp on photography—a common compromise in the foldable world. We also get a peek at two elegant color options: a sleek, deep dark hue and a softer, premium light finish.