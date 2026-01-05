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Your first look at the Motorola Razr Fold is here and reveals a familiar design

New renders show off a massive camera bump and Z Fold styling.

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Motorola Razr Fold leak
Motorola is finally stepping into the big foldable ring with a device that looks ready to take on Samsung directly. New leaks reveal the "Razr Fold," a book-style flagship that ditches the rumored passport shape for a familiar, yet refined design.

The Razr Fold is real (and it’s not a passport)


It has been a busy weekend for Motorola leaks. First, we saw reports surfacing from reliable tipster Evan Blass, who spotted a trove of upcoming devices—including a mysterious "Razr Fold"—listed directly in Lenovo’s own SmartFind database. But if you were having trouble picturing the device from text descriptions alone, this morning’s leak has filled in the blanks.

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New high-quality renders have just dropped, giving us our best look yet at Motorola’s first book-style foldable. The biggest takeaway? It is not the short, wide "passport" shape that recent rumors had hinted at. Instead, the Razr Fold appears to adopt a taller, narrower form factor that looks strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Beyond the shape, the most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly the camera housing. The renders show a gigantic camera module on the back, suggesting that Motorola isn't planning to skimp on photography—a common compromise in the foldable world. We also get a peek at two elegant color options: a sleek, deep dark hue and a softer, premium light finish.

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Images credit — Evan Blass (X)

Why this matters for the foldable landscape
Images credit — Evan Blass (X)

This is a significant move for the mobile industry. Motorola has effectively conquered the flip phone market with its Razr and Razr+ models, often out-styling and out-pricing Samsung’s Z Flip. Now, they are bringing that same aggression to the larger, book-style category.

For a long time, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold has been the default choice for US buyers wanting a phone-tablet hybrid. While the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open have offered alternatives, they both leaned into the wider "passport" aspect ratio. By choosing a taller design for the Razr Fold, Motorola seems to be validating Samsung’s approach while likely aiming to beat them on style and display tech (hello, invisible crease?).

This device is clearly aimed at power users who love Motorola’s clean software experience—think chop-chop gestures and the lightweight Hello UI—but simply need more canvas than a flip phone can provide.

What is your preferred foldable form factor?
Team Passport: Short and wide (Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open)
37.62%
Team Tall: Narrow and pocketable (Galaxy Z Fold)
22.38%
Team Flip: Compact clamshell (Razr, Z Flip)
12.38%
The mother of all foldables. A Tri-Fold.
9.52%
I'm staying away from foldables for now.
18.1%
210 Votes

A safe bet or a smart play?


I have to admit, part of me is a little sad to see the passport form factor rumors debunked. I’ve always found that wider shape a bit more natural for typing and multitasking. However, I can't deny that the taller, Z Fold-style design is often easier to hold one-handed when closed, which is how we use our phones 90% of the time.

What really has my attention, though, is that massive camera bump. If there is one thing that keeps me from main-ing a foldable, it’s the fear of downgrading my camera experience. If that giant module means Motorola is jamming in huge sensors to rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra or Pixel 10 Pro, I am fully on board.

Would I buy it? If Motorola manages to bring the same "fun" factor and virtually nonexistent crease from the Razr+ to this bigger form factor, Samsung should be very worried. We expect to hear more official details soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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