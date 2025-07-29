$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?

From the likely announcement to preorders and in-store availability, here’s how the schedule is shaping up.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Articles iPhone
A photo showing four iPhone 17 models next to each other.
iPhone 17 series. | Image by Majin Bu

If you are an Apple fan, you probably already know what time it is. Yep, we are getting closer to that moment of the year again – new iPhones incoming.

The iPhone 17 series, including the base iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to drop this fall. Yep, if Apple sticks to its usual playbook, we already have a pretty good idea of when the big day is coming and if you are wondering exactly when that will be, you are in the right spot.

iPhone 17 launch timeline: key dates to watch


Let’s get straight to it – Tuesday, September 9 or Wednesday, September 10 is looking like the most likely date for Apple’s next big iPhone event. Why? Because it fits Apple’s long-running pattern perfectly.

Since the iPhone 7 in 2016, Apple’s stuck to early September unveilings almost every year. The only time the Cupertino tech giant broke the rhythm was in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when the iPhone 12 launch got split into two waves: first came the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and a bit later, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

But aside from that, Apple’s timing has been rock solid. So if the iPhone 17 gets unveiled on Sept 9 or 10, preorders would likely go live on Friday – either September 12 or 19, depending on which day the event happens. And if that happens, the phones should start shipping and landing in your hands the following Friday, most likely September 19 or September 26.

How the iPhone 17 release compares to previous years


To get a better idea of what to expect, I think it helps to look at how Apple has handled iPhone launches in recent years. So, here is a quick comparison to see how the iPhone 17 fits into the usual pattern.

Device familyAnnouncement Market release
iPhone 17 seriesSeptember 9 or 10, 2025*September 19 or 26, 2025* 
iPhone 16 seriesSeptember 9, 2024September 20, 2024
iPhone 15 seriesSeptember 12, 2023September 22, 2023
iPhone 14 seriesSeptember 7, 2022September 16, 2022
iPhone 13 seriesSeptember 14, 2021September 24, 2021
iPhone 12 seriesOctober 13, 2020October 23/November 13, 2020
iPhone 11 seriesSeptember 10, 2019September 20, 2019
*probable dates

Will all iPhone 17 models launch at the same time?



Short answer: most of them, yes.

If we are talking about the main iPhone 17 lineup – including the regular iPhone 17, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, and the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models – they should all drop at the same time this September.

So, yes, don’t expect an iPhone 17 Plus this year. Apple is ditching the larger non-Pro model altogether and giving us something lighter and thinner instead. That’s where the new Air model comes in.

Recommended Stories
But there is one more model missing from the fall party: the iPhone 17e. This is expected to be the follow-up to the iPhone 16e, which already replaced the SE line as Apple’s budget option.
 
That one is expected to drop separately, most likely in spring 2026. So yeah, you’ll probably need to wait a few extra months if you are holding out for the budget option.

What does this all mean for you?


If you are eyeing an upgrade, you won’t have to wait much longer. By early September, Apple will likely have the iPhone 17 lineup up for preorder and by late September, it should be in your hands.

And with some pretty solid upgrades expected – like improved cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, more RAM across the lineup, and hopefully (finally!) higher refresh rates on the regular models – not to mention the thinner and lighter Air version, the wait could actually be worth it.

But even if you are not buying a new iPhone, September still brings something big: iOS 26. That stable version of the update is expected to roll out alongside the iPhone 17 launch and it includes the new Liquid Glass look. So, if your iPhone supports it – and if you’ve got anything from an iPhone 11 or newer, it does – you’ll still get something fresh and fun to play with.


So yeah, whether you are planning to upgrade, waiting to see what Apple brings to the table, or just watching from the sidelines, September is when it all goes down.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 3

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless