iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
From the likely announcement to preorders and in-store availability, here’s how the schedule is shaping up.
iPhone 17 series. | Image by Majin Bu
If you are an Apple fan, you probably already know what time it is. Yep, we are getting closer to that moment of the year again – new iPhones incoming.
The iPhone 17 series, including the base iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to drop this fall. Yep, if Apple sticks to its usual playbook, we already have a pretty good idea of when the big day is coming and if you are wondering exactly when that will be, you are in the right spot.
iPhone 17 launch timeline: key dates to watch
Let’s get straight to it – Tuesday, September 9 or Wednesday, September 10 is looking like the most likely date for Apple’s next big iPhone event. Why? Because it fits Apple’s long-running pattern perfectly.
Since the iPhone 7 in 2016, Apple’s stuck to early September unveilings almost every year. The only time the Cupertino tech giant broke the rhythm was in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when the iPhone 12 launch got split into two waves: first came the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and a bit later, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
But aside from that, Apple’s timing has been rock solid. So if the iPhone 17 gets unveiled on Sept 9 or 10, preorders would likely go live on Friday – either September 12 or 19, depending on which day the event happens. And if that happens, the phones should start shipping and landing in your hands the following Friday, most likely September 19 or September 26.
How the iPhone 17 release compares to previous years
To get a better idea of what to expect, I think it helps to look at how Apple has handled iPhone launches in recent years. So, here is a quick comparison to see how the iPhone 17 fits into the usual pattern.
*probable dates
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|iPhone 17 series
|September 9 or 10, 2025*
|September 19 or 26, 2025*
|iPhone 16 series
|September 9, 2024
|September 20, 2024
|iPhone 15 series
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
|iPhone 14 series
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|iPhone 13 series
|September 14, 2021
|September 24, 2021
|iPhone 12 series
|October 13, 2020
|October 23/November 13, 2020
|iPhone 11 series
|September 10, 2019
|September 20, 2019
Will all iPhone 17 models launch at the same time?
The Pro models could look quite different this time. | Image credit – Majin Bu
Short answer: most of them, yes.
If we are talking about the main iPhone 17 lineup – including the regular iPhone 17, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, and the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models – they should all drop at the same time this September.
So, yes, don’t expect an iPhone 17 Plus this year. Apple is ditching the larger non-Pro model altogether and giving us something lighter and thinner instead. That’s where the new Air model comes in.
That one is expected to drop separately, most likely in spring 2026. So yeah, you’ll probably need to wait a few extra months if you are holding out for the budget option.
What does this all mean for you?
If you are eyeing an upgrade, you won’t have to wait much longer. By early September, Apple will likely have the iPhone 17 lineup up for preorder and by late September, it should be in your hands.
And with some pretty solid upgrades expected – like improved cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, more RAM across the lineup, and hopefully (finally!) higher refresh rates on the regular models – not to mention the thinner and lighter Air version, the wait could actually be worth it.
But even if you are not buying a new iPhone, September still brings something big: iOS 26. That stable version of the update is expected to roll out alongside the iPhone 17 launch and it includes the new Liquid Glass look. So, if your iPhone supports it – and if you’ve got anything from an iPhone 11 or newer, it does – you’ll still get something fresh and fun to play with.
So yeah, whether you are planning to upgrade, waiting to see what Apple brings to the table, or just watching from the sidelines, September is when it all goes down.
