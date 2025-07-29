iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?

iPhone 17 series. | Image by Majin Bu





iPhone 17 launch timeline: key dates to watch



iPhone 17 gets unveiled on Sept 9 or 10, preorders would likely go live on Friday – either September 12 or 19, depending on which day the event happens. And if that happens, the phones should start shipping and landing in your hands the following Friday, most likely September 19 or September 26. But aside from that, Apple's timing has been rock solid. So if the gets unveiled on Sept 9 or 10, preorders would likely go live on Friday – either September 12 or 19, depending on which day the event happens. And if that happens, the phones should start shipping and landing in your hands the following Friday, most likely September 19 or September 26.



How the iPhone 17 release compares to previous years



To get a better idea of what to expect, I think it helps to look at how Apple has handled iPhone launches in recent years. So, here is a quick comparison to see how the iPhone 17 fits into the usual pattern.



*probable dates



Will all iPhone 17 models launch at the same time?



To get a better idea of what to expect, I think it helps to look at how Apple has handled iPhone launches in recent years. So, here is a quick comparison to see how the iPhone 17 fits into the usual pattern. Short answer: most of them, yes.



If we are talking about the main iPhone 17 lineup – including the regular iPhone 17 , the brand-new iPhone 17 Air , and the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models – they should all drop at the same time this September.



So, yes, don’t expect an So, yes, don’t expect an iPhone 17 Plus this year. Apple is ditching the larger non-Pro model altogether and giving us something lighter and thinner instead. That’s where the new Air model comes in.



Recommended Stories But there is one more model missing from the fall party: the iPhone 17e. This is expected to be the follow-up to the iPhone 16e , which already replaced the SE line as Apple’s budget option.



. So yeah, you’ll probably need to wait a few extra months if you are holding out for the budget option. That one is expected to drop separately, most likely in spring 2026 . So yeah, you’ll probably need to wait a few extra months if you are holding out for the budget option.







So yeah, whether you are planning to upgrade, waiting to see what Apple brings to the table, or just watching from the sidelines, September is when it all goes down.

