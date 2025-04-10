Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung's next big update may be closer than we thought - One UI 8 shows up again

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25 Ultra held by a person.
Another Galaxy S25 phone running One UI 8 has been spotted, suggesting Samsung is expanding its internal testing of the new Android 16-based skin.

After much delaying and frankly angering quite a lot of fans, Samsung finally started rolling out the stable One UI 7 update to older supported devices such as the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But Samsung reportedly doesn't want to repeat the same frustrating situation with its next OS update, and it's been reported to push for One UI 8.

Now, the company seems to be expanding its internal testing of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. These internal testing builds are for Samsung's newest flagships, the Galaxy S25 series.

A few days ago, a Galaxy S25 running One UI 8 was spotted in the wild. The device was the global version of the phone (model number SM-S931B). Now, tipster @tarunvats33 has shared on X a One UI 8.0 build, this time for the South Korean version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra (SM-S938N).

The build is carrying firmware version S938NKSU2BYD6. Judging by the number of the firmware version, it's likely the next One UI version. Normally, the Galaxy S25 comes with One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.  

This pretty much means the South Korea-based company is expanding its testing of One UI 8. The software will be Samsung's next major update, but at the moment, it's unclear when it will officially launch.

Rumors have been exciting recently, though. We've heard that Samsung may accelerate One UI 8 development, even to the level of potentially shipping its upcoming foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 - with it. Normally, the foldables were expected to come with One UI 7. But maybe Samsung wants to calm frustrations by releasing One UI 8 faster than what people may have expected.

Meanwhile, today, April 10, marks the official date of Samsung launching One UI 7 stable in the U.S. Samsung Galaxy owners in other markets have already started receiving the update since April 7, after a long, irritating delay.
Iskra Petrova
