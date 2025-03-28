Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
One UI 7 coming to Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21: here's what to prepare for

Video Thumbnail

After months of waiting and lack of clarity, it seems Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7 and Android 15 for its recent flagships — anything from the Galaxy S21 to Galaxy S24 series, FE models included. Yes, the Galaxy S25 launched with it, but it’s been months now and owners of the super-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 haven’t gotten a taste of the new Samsung software.

Apple has failed to provide the massive Siri update we were supposed to get with iOS 18.4, and Samsung may have a 7-year software update promise, but if it takes months to get the new stuff, users start getting irritated.

At least it’s now been confirmed — older Galaxies will be getting One UI 7 on the 7th of April if you are outside the States. In the USA, you will get it on the 10th.

Here's what you should expect to see:

  • Slightly redesigned icons
  • New widgets with multiple shapes and designs for the Samsung apps
  • A new, vertical app drawer (switches to horizontal if you select Custom sorting, but that's a pain)
  • Notifications and Quick Toggles now separated — swipe down from top-right for the quick panel
  • Now Bar - a persistent, active widget, like the Dynamic Island
  • Updated AI select - the old Smart Select that resided in the Edge Panel is now branded AI select as it automatically suggests actions
  • Camera app facelift - moving the controls around to make it cleaner and one-hand friendly
  • AI search in Samsung Gallery and Settings (maybe not coming to S21?)
  • Now Brief - a quick summary of your day and suggested actions
  • Faster Circle to Search - now automatically suggests actions based on selected content (call number, compose to email address, et cetera)
  • Generate unique stickers with AI - new AI key in the Samsung Emoji keyboard (maybe not coming to S21?)

Some visual elements of One UI 7 have been criticized for moving away from the Samsung look and style — like the new quick toggles menu, which kind of looks like an iPhone Control Center if you squint. However, the smart search in Settings will be a big time saver if you haven't experienced it yet — you don't need to remember the exact name of a setting, just tell the search bar what you are trying to do. Looking through your picture gallery should now be easier, just like how it has been with Google Photos for some years now.

In general, not a bad update, but nothing huge even though it brings a redesign to the table. Are you eager to get it?




Loading Comments...

