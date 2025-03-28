One UI 7 coming to Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21: here's what to prepare for





Here's what you should expect to see:





Slightly redesigned icons

New widgets with multiple shapes and designs for the Samsung apps

A new, vertical app drawer (switches to horizontal if you select Custom sorting, but that's a pain)

Notifications and Quick Toggles now separated — swipe down from top-right for the quick panel

Now Bar - a persistent, active widget, like the Dynamic Island

Updated AI select - the old Smart Select that resided in the Edge Panel is now branded AI select as it automatically suggests actions

Camera app facelift - moving the controls around to make it cleaner and one-hand friendly

AI search in Samsung Gallery and Settings (maybe not coming to S21?)

Now Brief - a quick summary of your day and suggested actions

Faster Circle to Search - now automatically suggests actions based on selected content (call number, compose to email address, et cetera)

Generate unique stickers with AI - new AI key in the Samsung Emoji keyboard (maybe not coming to S21?)

Some visual elements of One UI 7 have been criticized for moving away from the Samsung look and style — like the new quick toggles menu, which kind of looks like an iPhone Control Center if you squint. However, the smart search in Settings will be a big time saver if you haven't experienced it yet — you don't need to remember the exact name of a setting, just tell the search bar what you are trying to do. Looking through your picture gallery should now be easier, just like how it has been with Google Photos for some years now.





In general, not a bad update, but nothing huge even though it brings a redesign to the table. Are you eager to get it?











