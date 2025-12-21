Pixel user "can't stand this phone anymore" as Google ruins the series

AI is everywhere









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Many like-minded users chimed in, agreeing that Google has gone too far with AI. Some users suggested disabling AI features or installing the open-source Graphene operating system.







Not all users agree. Some find the features unobtrusive. Others said that AI features such as Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Gemini assistant have been helpful.



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One user also pointed out that this overemphasis on AI may lead to a price increase. That's because AI features are RAM-intensive and memory prices have been rising.

Has AI run its course?

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While not all AI features can be turned off, disabling the bulk of them could make Pixel phones less Gemini-centric. One user also pointed out that this overemphasis on AI may lead to a price increase. That's because AI features are RAM-intensive and memory prices have been rising.The Pixel 9 was one of the first devices to center the smartphone experience around AI. While some features have become mainstays, others feel gimmicky and unnecessary. This shift takes away from the original Pixel experience, which has always been about a clean and uncluttered interface.While not all AI features can be turned off, disabling the bulk of them could make Pixel phones less Gemini-centric.





Do you find AI features on phones annoying? Yes. 61.44% No. 23.24% Never paid attention to them. 15.32% Vote 555 Votes

Hardware reigns supreme

This This growing disillusionment with AI is perhaps a sign that the technology hasn't meaningfully transformed the user experience. This theory is supported by the success of the Apple iPhone 17 series, which has been selling well despite a lack of AI features due to its emphasis on hardware improvements.

While a distinct software experience originally defined the Pixel brand, Google has leaned so heavily into AI features that hardware improvements have taken a back seat. With enthusiasm around AI cooling, Google needs to deliver notable hardware innovations in the Pixel 11 to avoid losing momentum