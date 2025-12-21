Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Pixel user "can't stand this phone anymore" as Google ruins the series

Owners of recent Pixel models say that the overemphasis on AI detracts from the original experience.

28comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
Pixel users not happy with AI
Pixel 10 and Pixel 9a | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Owners of recent Pixel models have voiced displeasure over Google's relentless push for AI features. A Reddit post – first spotted by Droid Life — in which a Pixel owner laments over how AI ruins the user experience has amassed nearly 1,000 upvotes, suggesting Google may need to scale back its AI push.

AI is everywhere



Reddit user JxK_1, who presumably owns a recent Pixel model, published a rant claiming AI has added unnecessary layers to the interface. They would prefer the Pixel 7 over the new models and go so far as to say that they can't stand their Pixel phone anymore.

They dislike the full-screen AI interface that appears when the Google pill is tapped. They also take issue with the extra steps required to edit a screenshot because of the added AI options.

Recommended For You

I get that. When AI gets in the way, it's just annoying. My M7p has some AI too, but it's not shoved in my face all the time. It actually feels helpful when it pops up.
Nice_Illustrator2073, Reddit user, December 2025

Many like-minded users chimed in, agreeing that Google has gone too far with AI. Some users suggested disabling AI features or installing the open-source Graphene operating system.

But I hate the extra steps to do things that used to be instant. Like screenshots of foreign languages would always have a "Translate" button right there. Now I have to 3-dot-menu "Lens" and then click the tiny Translate icon.  
borderpac, Reddit user, December 2025

Not all users agree. Some find the features unobtrusive. Others said that AI features such as Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Gemini assistant have been helpful.

Recommended For You

Not to be a contrarian, but I guess I haven't noticed because of all the AI features that have been implemented, I just...ignore them, or don't see them? 
BetaXP, Reddit user, December 2025

One user also pointed out that this overemphasis on AI may lead to a price increase. That's because AI features are RAM-intensive and memory prices have been rising.

Has AI run its course?


The Pixel 9 was one of the first devices to center the smartphone experience around AI. While some features have become mainstays, others feel gimmicky and unnecessary. This shift takes away from the original Pixel experience, which has always been about a clean and uncluttered interface.

While not all AI features can be turned off, disabling the bulk of them could make Pixel phones less Gemini-centric.

Do you find AI features on phones annoying?
Yes.
61.44%
No.
23.24%
Never paid attention to them.
15.32%
555 Votes

Hardware reigns supreme


This growing disillusionment with AI is perhaps a sign that the technology hasn't meaningfully transformed the user experience. This theory is supported by the success of the Apple iPhone 17 series, which has been selling well despite a lack of AI features due to its emphasis on hardware improvements.

While a distinct software experience originally defined the Pixel brand, Google has leaned so heavily into AI features that hardware improvements have taken a back seat. With enthusiasm around AI cooling, Google needs to deliver notable hardware innovations in the Pixel 11 to avoid losing momentum.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (28)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today
Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today

Latest News

Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless