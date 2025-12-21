Pixel user "can't stand this phone anymore" as Google ruins the series
Owners of recent Pixel models say that the overemphasis on AI detracts from the original experience.
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Owners of recent Pixel models have voiced displeasure over Google's relentless push for AI features. A Reddit post – first spotted by Droid Life — in which a Pixel owner laments over how AI ruins the user experience has amassed nearly 1,000 upvotes, suggesting Google may need to scale back its AI push.
AI is everywhere
Some Pixel users believe AI is being forced down their throats.
Reddit user JxK_1, who presumably owns a recent Pixel model, published a rant claiming AI has added unnecessary layers to the interface. They would prefer the Pixel 7 over the new models and go so far as to say that they can't stand their Pixel phone anymore.
They dislike the full-screen AI interface that appears when the Google pill is tapped. They also take issue with the extra steps required to edit a screenshot because of the added AI options.
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I get that. When AI gets in the way, it's just annoying. My M7p has some AI too, but it's not shoved in my face all the time. It actually feels helpful when it pops up.
Many like-minded users chimed in, agreeing that Google has gone too far with AI. Some users suggested disabling AI features or installing the open-source Graphene operating system.
But I hate the extra steps to do things that used to be instant. Like screenshots of foreign languages would always have a "Translate" button right there. Now I have to 3-dot-menu "Lens" and then click the tiny Translate icon.
Not all users agree. Some find the features unobtrusive. Others said that AI features such as Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Gemini assistant have been helpful.
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Not to be a contrarian, but I guess I haven't noticed because of all the AI features that have been implemented, I just...ignore them, or don't see them?
One user also pointed out that this overemphasis on AI may lead to a price increase. That's because AI features are RAM-intensive and memory prices have been rising.
Has AI run its course?
The Pixel 9 was one of the first devices to center the smartphone experience around AI. While some features have become mainstays, others feel gimmicky and unnecessary. This shift takes away from the original Pixel experience, which has always been about a clean and uncluttered interface.
While not all AI features can be turned off, disabling the bulk of them could make Pixel phones less Gemini-centric.
Do you find AI features on phones annoying?
Yes.
61.44%
No.
23.24%
Never paid attention to them.
15.32%
Hardware reigns supreme
This growing disillusionment with AI is perhaps a sign that the technology hasn't meaningfully transformed the user experience. This theory is supported by the success of the Apple iPhone 17 series, which has been selling well despite a lack of AI features due to its emphasis on hardware improvements.
While a distinct software experience originally defined the Pixel brand, Google has leaned so heavily into AI features that hardware improvements have taken a back seat. With enthusiasm around AI cooling, Google needs to deliver notable hardware innovations in the Pixel 11 to avoid losing momentum.
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