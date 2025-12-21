At 50% off, the compact Marshall Emberton II with 360-degree audio drops below $90
How can you not snag one at a bargain price like that?
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Bluetooth speakers you can currently get. And right now, this handsome fella is a real treat at a sweet 50% discount on Amazon.The Marshall Emberton II is one of the sleekest premium
Act quickly, though, as there’s no telling when someone at Amazon might decide to return the Marshall Emberton II to its usual cost. Honestly, this speaker is a no-brainer while it's 50% off.
Delivering rich, 360-degree audio, it’s a great pick if you want to enjoy premium sound on your own or in a small gathering. And for the times you need more power, you can connect it with other Emberton II speakers via Stack Mode.
Since a speaker needs to keep up with your adventures, our friend here also boasts a high IP67 rating. This gives it full protection against dust and the ability to survive full water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. Add to that an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge—plus the convenience of fast charging that gives you four extra hours after just a 20‑minute boost—and you’ve got a companion ready for anything.
Thanks to this price cut, shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience without breaking the bank can snag one for just under $90 instead of splurging $180. There’s just one tiny caveat: the deal is only available to Prime members. This means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offer. Fortunately, Amazon Prime has a 30-day trial period, so you can opt for one and get a Marshall Emberton II for half off without paying extra for the subscription.
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Act quickly, though, as there’s no telling when someone at Amazon might decide to return the Marshall Emberton II to its usual cost. Honestly, this speaker is a no-brainer while it's 50% off.
Delivering rich, 360-degree audio, it’s a great pick if you want to enjoy premium sound on your own or in a small gathering. And for the times you need more power, you can connect it with other Emberton II speakers via Stack Mode.
Since a speaker needs to keep up with your adventures, our friend here also boasts a high IP67 rating. This gives it full protection against dust and the ability to survive full water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. Add to that an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge—plus the convenience of fast charging that gives you four extra hours after just a 20‑minute boost—and you’ve got a companion ready for anything.
So yeah! The Marshall Emberton II is definitely a steal at half off. If it ticks all your boxes, be sure to snag one for less while you still can!
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