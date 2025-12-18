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Grand gesture from T-Mobile isn't just for its customers

T-Mobile has invested $20 million in small town development so far.

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t-mobile $20 million grant small towns rural communities
Beyond expanding connectivity in small towns through 5G Home Internet, fiber internet, and T-Satellite, T-Mobile is allocating funds to help communities thrive. The company is celebrating a milestone of having given $20 million to 450 small towns and rural communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico over the last four years.

Strengthening communities


T-Mobile provides Hometown Grants to towns that lack the resources for projects that improve quality of life. In the latest round, it awarded grants to 25 recipients, with each receiving up to $50,000 to fund local projects.

The idea is to strengthen communities by backing transformational projects that aim to revitalize streets and expand public spaces.

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The latest round of funds will go toward the expansion of a family resource center, converting a vacant lot into a park, upgrading communications technology at a command facility, and building a playground, among other projects.

Any town with a population of less than 50,000 can apply for a grant by visiting T-Mobile's website. T-Mobile has partnered with the nonprofit organization Main Street America to select recipients.

When we launched Hometown Grants four years ago, we set out to make a real difference for small towns across America, and that’s exactly what’s happening with 450 projects now reaching 2.6 million people — with even more to come.
Jon Freier, T-Mobile's Chief Operating Officer, December 2025

Putting its money where its mouth is


T-Mobile's small town grants program is proof that the company cares about improving the lives of consumers in small towns.

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Most importantly, the efforts extend beyond T-Mobile's customer base. Instead, the grants aim to uplift everyone in these communities, regardless of their service provider.

The massive investment can also help address concerns about T-Mobile prioritizing urban markets over rural areas.

What are your thoughts on T-Mobile's Hometown Grants?
Great work!
47.62%
It's for the optics.
31.43%
Wish all carriers did something like this.
20.95%
105 Votes

Something positive


It's refreshing to see T-Mobile engage in an initiative with the primary goal of bringing about a change.

In an era of cutthroat competition, corporations are often viewed as money-making machines, but programs like these are a reminder that, at the end of the day, everyone is working toward a better world, which can only be built community by community.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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