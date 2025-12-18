Grand gesture from T-Mobile isn't just for its customers
T-Mobile has invested $20 million in small town development so far.
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Beyond expanding connectivity in small towns through 5G Home Internet, fiber internet, and T-Satellite, T-Mobile is allocating funds to help communities thrive. The company is celebrating a milestone of having given $20 million to 450 small towns and rural communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico over the last four years.
T-Mobile provides Hometown Grants to towns that lack the resources for projects that improve quality of life. In the latest round, it awarded grants to 25 recipients, with each receiving up to $50,000 to fund local projects.
The latest round of funds will go toward the expansion of a family resource center, converting a vacant lot into a park, upgrading communications technology at a command facility, and building a playground, among other projects.
T-Mobile's small town grants program is proof that the company cares about improving the lives of consumers in small towns.
It's refreshing to see T-Mobile engage in an initiative with the primary goal of bringing about a change.
In an era of cutthroat competition, corporations are often viewed as money-making machines, but programs like these are a reminder that, at the end of the day, everyone is working toward a better world, which can only be built community by community.
Strengthening communities
T-Mobile provides Hometown Grants to towns that lack the resources for projects that improve quality of life. In the latest round, it awarded grants to 25 recipients, with each receiving up to $50,000 to fund local projects.
The idea is to strengthen communities by backing transformational projects that aim to revitalize streets and expand public spaces.
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Any town with a population of less than 50,000 can apply for a grant by visiting T-Mobile's website. T-Mobile has partnered with the nonprofit organization Main Street America to select recipients.
When we launched Hometown Grants four years ago, we set out to make a real difference for small towns across America, and that’s exactly what’s happening with 450 projects now reaching 2.6 million people — with even more to come.
Putting its money where its mouth is
T-Mobile's small town grants program is proof that the company cares about improving the lives of consumers in small towns.
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Most importantly, the efforts extend beyond T-Mobile's customer base. Instead, the grants aim to uplift everyone in these communities, regardless of their service provider.
The massive investment can also help address concerns about T-Mobile prioritizing urban markets over rural areas.
What are your thoughts on T-Mobile's Hometown Grants?
Great work!
47.62%
It's for the optics.
31.43%
Wish all carriers did something like this.
20.95%
Something positive
It's refreshing to see T-Mobile engage in an initiative with the primary goal of bringing about a change.
In an era of cutthroat competition, corporations are often viewed as money-making machines, but programs like these are a reminder that, at the end of the day, everyone is working toward a better world, which can only be built community by community.
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