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New Galaxy foldable model inspired by Apple’s foldable iPhone reportedly in the works

Samsung is making a new foldable phone to compete directly with the upcoming foldable iPhone.

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Samsung Apple Galaxy Z Series iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 partially folded
Apple is expected to release its foldable iPhone next year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max (the standard model will launch later). Not one to be left behind in a new product category, Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy Z Fold model that is inspired by the foldable iPhone.

New Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”


According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is making a new foldable model, with the tentative name of Galaxy Z Wide Fold. This won’t replace the Galaxy Z Fold 8 coming out next year, but will be available alongside it as a different option for consumers.

The Fold 8 will retain the ratios of the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will look like the foldable iPhone. Apple has allegedly decided to adopt an unexpected, though not entirely new, design for the foldable iPhone.

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Does the Galaxy Z Wide Fold appeal more to you than the Fold 8?
Yes, I think this is a better design
50.85%
No, the Fold 8 will be much better
49.15%
234 Votes


Foldable iPhone and Galaxy Z Wide Fold dimensions




According to the report, the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will feature very similar specifications to the foldable iPhone.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly have a main display that is 7.56 inches wide, and the exterior display will be 5.49 inches across. Meanwhile, Samsung’s new foldable’s main display will apparently measure in at 7.6 inches — which is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — and the exterior display will be 5.4 inches. Both phones are going for a 4:3 aspect ratio for their main display when unfolded.

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The Wide Fold will also apparently feature the 25W wireless charging that is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year. It’s not yet known if the Wide Fold will also have a thicker chassis and heavier weight profile, as revealed by recently leaked foldable iPhone specs.

Here we go again


Well… I can’t say I’m surprised, if I’m being honest. As I’ve argued before, it seems like Samsung loves copying Apple as of late, which isn’t always a good thing.

This news comes so soon after we saw the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was a direct response to the iPhone Air. From what I can tell, and I might be wrong, Samsung is only working on this new foldable to compete with the foldable iPhone, and to get a foot in the door early in case this form factor takes off.

Like with the Galaxy S26 Edge, however, I also won’t be surprised if Samsung cancels this soon after release due to poor sales.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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