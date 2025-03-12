Galaxy S24's One UI 7 stable update: rumor says it's coming next, but we've been burned before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A new tip online suggests the next software update that Galaxy S24 users may get will be the stable One UI 7. But before you rejoice, let's remember that the new Android 15-based OS got delayed a few times, leaving people frustrated, and nothing stops Samsung from changing its plans once again.
Samsung previously confirmed that the official rollout of the stable One UI 7 will start in April, so this rumor appears rather strange, and it's likely that the tipster Tarun Vats' sources are confused. With that in mind, here's what he's saying.
Galaxy S25 users have been enjoying the stable version of Samsung's new UI since the start, but for the rest of Samsung's fans, things have been rather slow. One UI 7 is still in beta, even though earlier, it was believed to come faster.
Initially, the One UI 7's beta was made available to the Galaxy S24 series in early December. Then, a roller-coaster happened with update after update (still beta) with no clear information about when the stable variant will be released. Of course, this has managed to annoy quite a lot of users, on top of the fact that other Android phones have been enjoying Android 15 for months now.
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 are not that different, mind you. Yep, there are a couple of small changes and a new chip, but the gap between these two series isn't huge (that's partly why many Samsung fans were disappointed with the S25 release). So, it seems to me rather peculiar that the stable One UI 7 for S24 should be such an elusive thing to come about.
But most likely, One UI 7 stable will come in April, as was previously said by Samsung itself (unless another Apple Intelligence-like delay occurs, but let's hope not).
Samsung previously confirmed that the official rollout of the stable One UI 7 will start in April, so this rumor appears rather strange, and it's likely that the tipster Tarun Vats' sources are confused. With that in mind, here's what he's saying.
In a post on X, Tarun Vats says that Samsung may decide to skip the One UI 7 Beta 5 for the Galaxy S24 series and jump straight into the stable version.
Galaxy S25 users have been enjoying the stable version of Samsung's new UI since the start, but for the rest of Samsung's fans, things have been rather slow. One UI 7 is still in beta, even though earlier, it was believed to come faster.
Initially, the One UI 7's beta was made available to the Galaxy S24 series in early December. Then, a roller-coaster happened with update after update (still beta) with no clear information about when the stable variant will be released. Of course, this has managed to annoy quite a lot of users, on top of the fact that other Android phones have been enjoying Android 15 for months now.
Vats doesn't give a timeline for this rumored release though. It's possible that there will be a gap between the last One UI 7 beta release and the official, fully stable One UI 7 release. If that's the case, it would mean Samsung just canceled beta number 5.
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 are not that different, mind you. Yep, there are a couple of small changes and a new chip, but the gap between these two series isn't huge (that's partly why many Samsung fans were disappointed with the S25 release). So, it seems to me rather peculiar that the stable One UI 7 for S24 should be such an elusive thing to come about.
Vats urges people to be skeptical about the tip, though. So, it's better to take the info he provides with a huge bucket of salt, I guess. Samsung's plans for One UI 7 have been anything but straightforward, and things are shrouded in mystery.
But most likely, One UI 7 stable will come in April, as was previously said by Samsung itself (unless another Apple Intelligence-like delay occurs, but let's hope not).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: