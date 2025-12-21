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Sony’s latest WH-1000XM6 premium headphones get a lovely discount at Walmart

The headphones are unmissable purchase right now, so don't miss out!

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Sony’s latest WH-1000XM6 premium headphones get a lovely discount at Walmart
       View now at Walmart  
There are a lot of wireless headphones on the market, but there are only a few I can truly say you just can’t go wrong with. And the Sony WH-1000XM6 are definitely one of them.

After all, these are Sony’s latest high-end headphones, which means they rank among the best on the market, rivaling the likes of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra and the Sonos Ace, which, by the way, are selling at their lowest price on Amazon right now.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Save $62 at Walmart!

$388
$449 99
$62 off (14%)
A third-party seller at Walmart is allowing shoppers to get a set of Sony WH-1000XM6 for $388. The headphones rank among the best on the market, delivering premium sound and feel. They also boast incredible ANC, which mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on. Act fats nad save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Walmart

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM6 for $62 off on Amazon!

$62 off (13%)
Alternatively, you can score a set of Sony WH-1000XM6 on Amazon. The retailer is offering a sweet $62 discount on these puppies, dropping them below $399. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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But there’s one problem: the Sony WH-1000XM6 may be these "super-duper" premium headphones, but because of that, they boast a price tag of about $460. Yeah, it’s definitely eye-watering. But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as Walmart has a pretty awesome deal on these that lets you snag a pair at a more reasonable price.

A third-party seller there has dropped them to just $388, saving you $62. And if the math doesn’t add up, it’s because the listed price of the headphones at Walmart is $449.99. Because of that, the discount appears smaller than it actually is. And don’t worry—while the deal doesn’t come directly from Walmart, you’ll still be able to ask for a refund until January 31 in case, you know, there’s something wrong with your purchase or you find these cans aren't your cup of tea.

However, to be honest, I can’t imagine how these won’t fit anyone’s taste. We have a pair of these in the office—check out our dedicated Sony WH-1000XM6 review here—and I must say that I really dig them. Sure, they may have a plastic build, unlike the Sonos Ace, which have a stainless steel headband, but they still feel light and comfy.

Plus, they deliver top-quality sound out of the box and support 360-degree audio with head-tracking for a truly immersive listening experience. And since Sony is among the companies with the best ANC technologies out there, you’ll enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience.

As for battery life, these deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, which should be sufficient for every commute or escape into your inner realm. That’s why I believe these are absolutely worth getting and encourage you not to hesitate—just grab a set for less with this deal today!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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