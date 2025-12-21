Sony’s latest WH-1000XM6 premium headphones get a lovely discount at Walmart
The headphones are unmissable purchase right now, so don't miss out!
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After all, these are Sony’s latest high-end headphones, which means they rank among the best on the market, rivaling the likes of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra and the Sonos Ace, which, by the way, are selling at their lowest price on Amazon right now.
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But there’s one problem: the Sony WH-1000XM6 may be these "super-duper" premium headphones, but because of that, they boast a price tag of about $460. Yeah, it’s definitely eye-watering. But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as Walmart has a pretty awesome deal on these that lets you snag a pair at a more reasonable price.
A third-party seller there has dropped them to just $388, saving you $62. And if the math doesn’t add up, it’s because the listed price of the headphones at Walmart is $449.99. Because of that, the discount appears smaller than it actually is. And don’t worry—while the deal doesn’t come directly from Walmart, you’ll still be able to ask for a refund until January 31 in case, you know, there’s something wrong with your purchase or you find these cans aren't your cup of tea.
However, to be honest, I can’t imagine how these won’t fit anyone’s taste. We have a pair of these in the office—check out our dedicated Sony WH-1000XM6 review here—and I must say that I really dig them. Sure, they may have a plastic build, unlike the Sonos Ace, which have a stainless steel headband, but they still feel light and comfy.
Plus, they deliver top-quality sound out of the box and support 360-degree audio with head-tracking for a truly immersive listening experience. And since Sony is among the companies with the best ANC technologies out there, you’ll enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience.
As for battery life, these deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, which should be sufficient for every commute or escape into your inner realm. That’s why I believe these are absolutely worth getting and encourage you not to hesitate—just grab a set for less with this deal today!
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