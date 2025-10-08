Samsung may release a One UI 8.5 beta earlier than anyone would’ve guessed
Samsung could drop One UI 8.5 beta in November
Samsung could launch a One UI 8.5 beta as soon as next month. A report from SamMobile claims that the company could launch the beta program in the week of November 24, which is the last week of next month.
That would be another sign that Samsung has learned its lessons from One UI 7. Last year, the company launched the One UI 7 beta program in December, weeks before announcing the Galaxy S25 series. It then took months before the stable rollout started in April 2025.
That forced Samsung to change its internal processes, which is why the One UI 8 launch appears much more timely. The Android 16-based software was launched with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the end of July, and older devices started getting it in September.
Hopefully, quick releases for older devices
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 were launched with One UI 8. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
While Samsung hasn’t shared anything official about the update, it’s safe to assume that all devices running One UI 8 will get One UI 8.5 as both versions are based on Android 16. The company’s 2025 flagship smartphones will likely be the first to get access to the beta and the final release.
However, owners of older devices may have to wait a bit longer. The company started the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 series months after Galaxy S25 owners could install it. If the company follows the same pattern with the upcoming beta, access to it could be very limited.
Like it or not, Apple is doing much better with both its beta testing program and the stable releases. The company has launched a developer beta right after announcing iOS 26, and a public beta shortly after. Owners of the iPhone 16 could join the program, just like owners of every other device that could run the software, back to the 2019 iPhone 11.
One UI 8.5 will bring some cool features
Regardless of when it launches, the new software will be more than a refresh. It’ll have some nice features such as an intelligent switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, pro-grade camera features, and a way to deal with spam calls. Rumor has it that it’ll also feature a major visual refresh, so it could be one of the company’s more consequential updates.
