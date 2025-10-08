Your Galaxy phone with One UI 8.5 could save you from ever answering spam calls again
Samsung’s next big update is finally giving you the spam-blocking feature Pixel has had for years.
Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 8.5, is already being tested, and as expected, new features are starting to leak. The latest one hints that Samsung could be borrowing one of the useful tricks from Google’s Pixel lineup: automatic call screening.
One UI 8.5, which should debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, could introduce a brand-new way for Galaxy phones to deal with spam and scam calls. According to a new report, Samsung might add a fully automated call screening system that works just like the one on Pixel phones.
The feature will apparently come with different customization levels, too. Users might be able to decide what kinds of calls to screen – everything, just unknown numbers, spam or scam calls, international numbers, or only those with hidden caller IDs.
Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.
Samsung has already been building toward this. Earlier in 2025, it started working on a voice phishing detection tool that could warn you during suspicious calls. But with the One UI 8.5 update, the idea seems to be to block those calls before they even ring through.
Samsung’s next major software version is expected to be more than a small refresh. One UI 8.5 will reportedly include several features that go beyond what we saw in One UI 8.
The update should also include new pro-grade camera features and some design changes across the interface, making One UI 8.5 one of Samsung’s more meaningful updates in a while.
Until now, Galaxy users could screen calls, but they had to manually approve or reject them. With this upcoming version, the phone could automatically answer and filter calls by itself – no need to do anything.
It also sounds like Samsung plans to let you keep call screening active even when Do Not Disturb mode is turned on, plus you will be able to choose your preferred language for how the call is handled.
One of the standout upgrades might be something called Intelligent Link Assessment, which helps your phone automatically switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data depending on which one offers better connection quality at any given time. It learns from your usage patterns and Wi-Fi performance so the switch happens seamlessly.
The update should also include new pro-grade camera features and some design changes across the interface, making One UI 8.5 one of Samsung’s more meaningful updates in a while.
