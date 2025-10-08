iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

Your Galaxy phone with One UI 8.5 could save you from ever answering spam calls again

Samsung’s next big update is finally giving you the spam-blocking feature Pixel has had for years.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Software updates One UI
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 8.5, is already being tested, and as expected, new features are starting to leak. The latest one hints that Samsung could be borrowing one of the useful tricks from Google’s Pixel lineup: automatic call screening.

Samsung’s next big update might handle spam calls for you


One UI 8.5, which should debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, could introduce a brand-new way for Galaxy phones to deal with spam and scam calls. According to a new report, Samsung might add a fully automated call screening system that works just like the one on Pixel phones.

Until now, Galaxy users could screen calls, but they had to manually approve or reject them. With this upcoming version, the phone could automatically answer and filter calls by itself – no need to do anything.

The feature will apparently come with different customization levels, too. Users might be able to decide what kinds of calls to screen – everything, just unknown numbers, spam or scam calls, international numbers, or only those with hidden caller IDs.

It also sounds like Samsung plans to let you keep call screening active even when Do Not Disturb mode is turned on, plus you will be able to choose your preferred language for how the call is handled.

Google and Apple already did it – now it’s Samsung’s turn


Video Thumbnail
Samsung’s version should work pretty much like Google’s. | Video credit – Google

If you’ve used a Pixel before, this all might sound familiar. Google’s Call Screen feature does something very similar – it automatically answers calls and filters them based on user-defined rules. Samsung’s upcoming feature seems to take the same approach, giving Galaxy users that same hands-off convenience.

Apple also joined the club earlier this year with iOS 26, adding its own version of call screening. So it makes sense that Samsung is stepping up now, too, making it easier for users to dodge annoying spam and scam calls entirely.

Samsung has already been building toward this. Earlier in 2025, it started working on a voice phishing detection tool that could warn you during suspicious calls. But with the One UI 8.5 update, the idea seems to be to block those calls before they even ring through.

If your phone could automatically block scam or spam calls, would you turn it on?

Vote View Result

One UI 8.5 is set to bring more than just that


Samsung’s next major software version is expected to be more than a small refresh. One UI 8.5 will reportedly include several features that go beyond what we saw in One UI 8.

Recommended Stories

One of the standout upgrades might be something called Intelligent Link Assessment, which helps your phone automatically switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data depending on which one offers better connection quality at any given time. It learns from your usage patterns and Wi-Fi performance so the switch happens seamlessly.

The update should also include new pro-grade camera features and some design changes across the interface, making One UI 8.5 one of Samsung’s more meaningful updates in a while.

Your Galaxy phone with One UI 8.5 could save you from ever answering spam calls again

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile Tuesdays is being used to jack up sales at Corporate stores

by Alan Friedman • 1

This alternative iPhone app store is launching in more countries before the end of the year

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Siri scandal returns: Apple under fresh investigation in France

by Iskra Petrova • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless