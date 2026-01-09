Samsung may manufacture a 2nm chip for Qualcomm, but it won’t be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Qualcomm may stick with TSMC for its best chips, but Samsung is still not out of the game.
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After experiencing some difficulties, Samsung Foundry finally achieved healthy yields for its 2nm GAA manufacturing process, which made the upcoming release of the Exynos 2600 possible. That achievement may not be sufficient for Qualcomm to trust Samsung with the manufacturing of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, but there’s still hope for the Korean company.
Qualcomm may be in talks with Samsung about manufacturing next-generation processors. According to information shared (source in Chinese) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, there could be new Snapdragon processors manufactured on Samsung’s 2nm process.
Qualcomm is expected to launch a chipset with the codename SM8950, which may be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Another chipset, with the codename SM8975, may bear the name Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Both chips will have a 2+3+3 CPU configuration and Adreno 850 GPU, while the Pro version may feature LPDDR6 memory.
Samsung may manufacture a 2nm Qualcomm chip in 2026
Qualcomm may be in talks with Samsung about manufacturing next-generation processors. According to information shared (source in Chinese) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, there could be new Snapdragon processors manufactured on Samsung’s 2nm process.
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Whatever that chip may be, it’s unlikely to bear the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 name. The leaker reiterated his previous claims that the new top-tier chip will have two versions, both manufactured with TSMC’s N2P process.
A new flagship Snapdragon?
Samsung's Exynos 2600 may be the first 2nm chipset in the world. | Image by Image credit – Samsung
Qualcomm is expected to launch a chipset with the codename SM8950, which may be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Another chipset, with the codename SM8975, may bear the name Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Both chips will have a 2+3+3 CPU configuration and Adreno 850 GPU, while the Pro version may feature LPDDR6 memory.
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Despite using a 2nm node, Samsung’s chipset will bear a completely different codename. If that’s true, it’s unlikely for that chip to be marketed as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.
Would you buy a smartphone with a Samsung-made Snapdragon processor?
I would prefer it over a TSMC-made one
21.43%
Yes, if it’s as good as the rest
38.1%
Only if it’s better than the rest
21.43%
No, I don’t trust Samsung chips
19.05%
Considering the already confusing naming scheme of Qualcomm’s chips, the new releases are almost certainly going to make things even more complicated. The company’s current generation of chips has the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the semi-flagship 8 Gen 5. This year’s chips may include a semi-flagship, a flagship, a pro-flagship, and a Samsung-made flagship.
If Samsung manages to win over Qualcomm and manufacture Snapdragon chips, that would be an exciting comeback for the company. After months of discouraging reports about the low yields of its 2nm node, launching its own Exynos 2600 and a Qualcomm chip would feel like a win.
A win for Samsung
If Samsung manages to win over Qualcomm and manufacture Snapdragon chips, that would be an exciting comeback for the company. After months of discouraging reports about the low yields of its 2nm node, launching its own Exynos 2600 and a Qualcomm chip would feel like a win.
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