Samsung may manufacture a 2nm chip for Qualcomm, but it won’t be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Samsung may manufacture a 2nm Qualcomm chip in 2026

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A new flagship Snapdragon?





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Would you buy a smartphone with a Samsung-made Snapdragon processor? I would prefer it over a TSMC-made one 21.43% Yes, if it’s as good as the rest 38.1% Only if it’s better than the rest 21.43% No, I don’t trust Samsung chips 19.05% Vote 84 Votes

Considering the already confusing naming scheme of Qualcomm’s chips, the new releases are almost certainly going to make things even more complicated. The company’s current generation of chips has the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the semi-flagship 8 Gen 5. This year’s chips may include a semi-flagship, a flagship, a pro-flagship, and a Samsung-made flagship.



A win for Samsung

If Samsung manages to win over Qualcomm and manufacture Snapdragon chips, that would be an exciting comeback for the company. After months of discouraging reports about the low yields of its 2nm node, launching its own Exynos 2600 and a Qualcomm chip would feel like a win.

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