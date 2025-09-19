First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning

The update has just shown up on Samsung’s servers, but we can already see some of the changes.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
Samsung has hardly started the global rollout of One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 series before a firmware for One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted. Now, we can get a first look at what that update is going to look like.

One UI 8.5 may come with a refreshed interface


Shortly after the One UI 8.5 firmware was spotted on Samsung’s servers, a developer managed to modify the build initially meant for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and run it on a Galaxy S21 Plus. The result is the first images of One UI 8.5 in action, which were shared by SammyGuru and reveal the refreshed UI design.



One of the images shows the Settings menu with more compact items without subtitles. A major change is that the search bar is now at the bottom, making it much more easily accessible. Both the top and the bottom have an overflow gradient, and all the containers and the search bar have drop shadows. 

Entering the search page shows various categories in a three-column grid. Once you’re inside a menu in Settings, you’ll see the back button floating over the content with its own drop shadow, which appears similar to some of the UI elements in iOS 26. The container inside the menu also has a drop shadow, which makes it appear elevated above the background. 

Don’t expect One UI 8.5 on your phone anytime soon




It may seem impressive that Samsung has started working on One UI 8.5 so quickly, but that doesn’t mean its release is imminent. The company will most likely launch it with the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected in January. However, there’s a chance that Galaxy S25 users may get it a bit earlier.

What do you want most from One UI 8.5?

Vote View Result


What the final changes to the software may be is yet unclear, but it is interesting that Samsung already seems inspired by the recently released iOS 26. Hopefully, the company will also get inspired by Apple’s release strategy and release the software quickly and for many devices.

That’s a good sign from Samsung


The surprisingly good part of that leak is that it confirms Samsung’s commitment never to repeat the delays of the One UI 7 release. I don’t expect the company to suddenly start releasing software on a perfect schedule, but even slight delays would be a big improvement.

First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile store refused to sell iPhone 17 Pro to subscriber unless he added this accessory

by Alan Friedman • 1

The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's best security feature is causing chaos on iPhone 17 launch day

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless