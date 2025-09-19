First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The update has just shown up on Samsung’s servers, but we can already see some of the changes.
Samsung has hardly started the global rollout of One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 series before a firmware for One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted. Now, we can get a first look at what that update is going to look like.
Shortly after the One UI 8.5 firmware was spotted on Samsung’s servers, a developer managed to modify the build initially meant for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and run it on a Galaxy S21 Plus. The result is the first images of One UI 8.5 in action, which were shared by SammyGuru and reveal the refreshed UI design.
One of the images shows the Settings menu with more compact items without subtitles. A major change is that the search bar is now at the bottom, making it much more easily accessible. Both the top and the bottom have an overflow gradient, and all the containers and the search bar have drop shadows.
What the final changes to the software may be is yet unclear, but it is interesting that Samsung already seems inspired by the recently released iOS 26. Hopefully, the company will also get inspired by Apple’s release strategy and release the software quickly and for many devices.
The surprisingly good part of that leak is that it confirms Samsung’s commitment never to repeat the delays of the One UI 7 release. I don’t expect the company to suddenly start releasing software on a perfect schedule, but even slight delays would be a big improvement.
One UI 8.5 may come with a refreshed interface
Shortly after the One UI 8.5 firmware was spotted on Samsung’s servers, a developer managed to modify the build initially meant for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and run it on a Galaxy S21 Plus. The result is the first images of One UI 8.5 in action, which were shared by SammyGuru and reveal the refreshed UI design.
One of the images shows the Settings menu with more compact items without subtitles. A major change is that the search bar is now at the bottom, making it much more easily accessible. Both the top and the bottom have an overflow gradient, and all the containers and the search bar have drop shadows.
Entering the search page shows various categories in a three-column grid. Once you’re inside a menu in Settings, you’ll see the back button floating over the content with its own drop shadow, which appears similar to some of the UI elements in iOS 26. The container inside the menu also has a drop shadow, which makes it appear elevated above the background.
Don’t expect One UI 8.5 on your phone anytime soon
The Galaxy S25 series devices are likely to be among the first ones to get One UI 8.5. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
It may seem impressive that Samsung has started working on One UI 8.5 so quickly, but that doesn’t mean its release is imminent. The company will most likely launch it with the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected in January. However, there’s a chance that Galaxy S25 users may get it a bit earlier.
What the final changes to the software may be is yet unclear, but it is interesting that Samsung already seems inspired by the recently released iOS 26. Hopefully, the company will also get inspired by Apple’s release strategy and release the software quickly and for many devices.
That’s a good sign from Samsung
The surprisingly good part of that leak is that it confirms Samsung’s commitment never to repeat the delays of the One UI 7 release. I don’t expect the company to suddenly start releasing software on a perfect schedule, but even slight delays would be a big improvement.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: