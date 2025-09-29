One UI 8.5 feature uses AI to automatically link your Galaxy to best connectivity option

Leaked screenshot hints at cool One UI 8.5 connectivity feature





One UI 8 .5, Galaxy phones will know exactly when to switch from using Wi-Fi to the wireless service provided by your carrier, and back again to Wi-Fi. A feature called Intelligent Link Assessment can be toggled on and learns from your Wi-Fi link data when to intelligently switch to mobile data. An intriguing menu offering connectivity options for Sammy's custom Android interface is titled "Switch to mobile data with AI." Judging from the title of this menu, with.5, Galaxy phones will know exactly when to switch from using Wi-Fi to the wireless service provided by your carrier, and back again to Wi-Fi. A feature called Intelligent Link Assessment can be toggled on and learns from your Wi-Fi link data when to intelligently switch to mobile data.









Another toggle switch in the settings is called Intelligent Network Switch. When enabled, this feature switches your phone from Wi-Fi to mobile data based on the Wi-Fi handover history along your movement route. When the settings say that Intelligent Link Assessment "learns" from your Wi-Fi link data, it is talking about AI Machine Learning, which is also used on the Wi-Fi handover history along the user's route to switch the phone automatically from Wi-Fi to mobile data.

What this feature could mean for compatible Galaxy device users





To make this simple, the phone will use this data to figure out whether a Wi-Fi signal is too weak to be used and if so, it will disable Wi-Fi and switch to mobile data. The device will also be able to understand when a user has decided to disable Wi-Fi and enable mobile data. Some of you think that we are giving AI too much credit here, but it is being used to make these decisions for you automatically which saves you time and allows your phone to make this decision itself leaving you to focus on other concerns.





Would you like to have your phone automatically switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data? Yes. It would save me time and effort. No. I could figure out myself when I need to switch. Yes. It would save me time and effort. 66.67% No. I could figure out myself when I need to switch. 33.33%





I think that this could be a useful feature for Galaxy phone users who would prefer to hand off any decision about whether to switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data at any particular moment to AI. Your phone will be connected to the more efficient option at the moment, and this could extend your battery life.

One UI 8 .5 should debut on the One UI 8 .5 as an update to One UI 8 . .5 should debut on the Galaxy S26 series expected to be released early next year. The Galaxy S25 line should be the first to receive.5 as an update to

