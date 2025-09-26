One UI 8.5 may bring new professional camera tools to Galaxy phones
Samsung appears to be working on powerful new camera features that could come with the Galaxy S26.
We’ve already seen enough to know that Samsung’s follow-up to One UI 8 will be a major update, with a new design and AI features, but that’s not all. New Camera features have been discovered in the leaked One UI 8.5 build, and they may bring some pro-level capabilities to Galaxy phones.
Samsung introduced the option to shoot Log video with the Galaxy S25 series, which then trickled down to the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the One UI 7 update. The company may make editing those videos much easier by adding LUT (Look-Up Table) options in the One UI 8.5 stock video editor. The setting was discovered inside the leaked One UI 8.5 build by @achour_hm on X, who shared a video showing the LUTs.
Log video usually looks flat and grey, allowing a more precise color correction in post-production. LUTs are presets that change the look of a video shot in Log, similar to applying filters on photos. The clip with the settings on One UI 8.5 shows different LUTs, including Standard, Blockbuster, Thriller, and Romantic Comedy.
Another feature that may be much more accessible than before is shooting 3D video and photos. Now, you need an extra app, but @LaidBackDev_ on X found references to 3D capture and APV (Advanced Professional Video) inside the code of the One UI 8.5 Camera app.
Part of the code suggests certain limitations to the 3D shooting. One of them is that it may only work with the wide-angle lens, and the app could warn you that there’s not enough light to take a photo. You may not be able to shoot GIFs and burst photos with the 3D mode active. As for the APV format, it may start showing up in the Gallery app, with an option to convert APV video to HEVC.
While at least some of those features will end up on older Galaxy devices, I would bet that Samsung will use them to promote the Galaxy S26 series as a better tool for shooting and editing professional-grade video. Apple already does that, including with the iPhone 17 series, so it’s only natural for Samsung to follow.
Considering the looming Project Moohan premiere, it’s not a surprise that Samsung would make shooting video and photos for it easier. Apple is also pushing spatial video, photos, and audio to make people believe they can create content for the Apple Vision Pro.
