Almost all of you are open to buying the Galaxy Z TriFold, but Samsung shouldn't celebrate just yet





Unfortunately for the world's number one smartphone vendor, this is unlikely to convert into strong sales figures anytime soon... or ever, if you ask me.

There's one big problem (or two) with the Galaxy Z TriFold





And I'm not counting anything as superficial and ultimately meaningless as that far too simple and unexciting product name (which is reportedly final and etched in stone ).





Instead, the main and very obvious reason why over 43 percent of respondents to the poll below wouldn't seriously consider a Galaxy Z TriFold purchase is the absurdly high price point rumored for markets like South Korea.





Would you buy the Galaxy Z TriFold if offered the chance? Probably Maybe... but not at $3,000 Probably not Definitely not Probably 40.35% Maybe... but not at $3,000 43.13% Probably not 6.26% Definitely not 10.26%





Whether this will eventually sit closer to the $2,000-equivalent mark (which seems unlikely) or $3,000, we're clearly looking at a considerably costlier device here than the more "conventional" Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which I know many of you can't afford either.





Of course, the other key issue and potential dealbreaker is that Samsung's Huawei Mate XT alternative is reportedly designed primarily for markets like China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, and even in those places, the first-of-a-kind foldable may not be released in very high numbers.

Alas, that means that, even if you are somehow okay with paying well over two thousand US dollars for an experimental phone/tablet hybrid of sorts, you might not be able to find an (official) store willing to take your order anytime soon. Not stateside and probably not in Europe either.

Too late to make a splash?





Now, as encouraging as it must be for Samsung to see more than 40 percent of our poll respondents say they'd "probably" buy the Galaxy Z TriFold even at $3,000 and only around 17 percent of you refuse (more or less adamantly) to give the device any consideration, I'm sure that the company understands perfectly that this is a temporary picture.





Because the first-gen TriFold is unlikely to be sold in more than 20 or 30 thousand copies around the world, Samsung needs to hope that this buying interest will carry over to an eventual sequel.









Obviously, I don't expect that second edition to come out sooner than a year or so down the line, at which point Apple's first foldable iPhone might finally be a thing , making it virtually impossible for any other product in the category to get a lot of "mainstream" media and consumer attention.





The iPhone Fold is not expected (by any sane person, at least) to match the functionality and versatility of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its novelty factor is likely to be strong enough to overshadow... all "conventional" and unconventional foldable devices in 2026. Sorry, Samsung, that's just the way things will go down.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has to be Samsung's main focus





While we're on the subject of discussing PhoneArena polls about Samsung foldables, I'd like to turn your attention to the results of a different such poll from just a few days ago. In that, a whopping 44 percent of more than 200 respondents predicted the iPhone Fold would become a bigger hit than next year's Galaxy Z Fold 8, but another 40 percent of you rejected that theory, deeming Samsung's current advantage in the foldable field too large for Apple to catch up so quickly.



Do you think the iPhone Fold will sell better than the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Yes, no matter how good the Galaxy Z 8 Fold is Yes, but only if the iPhone Fold is better No, Samsung is too far ahead already No, both devices will flop Yes, no matter how good the Galaxy Z 8 Fold is 44.2% Yes, but only if the iPhone Fold is better 12.5% No, Samsung is too far ahead already 40.18% No, both devices will flop 3.13%





Now that is great news for the makers of this year's hugely successful Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and it's one of the big reasons why I believe that the tech giant shouldn't waste too much time experimenting with new designs and extravagant products in the near future.





I'm not (necessarily) saying that the Galaxy Z TriFold shouldn't get a sequel next year, but I'm definitely saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and hopefully, budget-friendly Z Fold 8 FE and Z Flip 8 FE models should be prioritized over everything else in Samsung's backyard to fend off Apple's threat.