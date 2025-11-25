Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Almost all of you are open to buying the Galaxy Z TriFold, but Samsung shouldn't celebrate just yet

Should the results of a recent poll regarding Galaxy Z TriFold buyer interest encourage Samsung?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold images
The (preliminary) results of a very interesting PhoneArena poll from a couple of weeks ago are in, and surprisingly (at least to me), there seems to be a lot of excitement around Samsung's first-ever triple-folding handset.

Unfortunately for the world's number one smartphone vendor, this is unlikely to convert into strong sales figures anytime soon... or ever, if you ask me.

There's one big problem (or two) with the Galaxy Z TriFold


And I'm not counting anything as superficial and ultimately meaningless as that far too simple and unexciting product name (which is reportedly final and etched in stone).

Instead, the main and very obvious reason why over 43 percent of respondents to the poll below wouldn't seriously consider a Galaxy Z TriFold purchase is the absurdly high price point rumored for markets like South Korea.

Would you buy the Galaxy Z TriFold if offered the chance?

Vote View Result

Whether this will eventually sit closer to the $2,000-equivalent mark (which seems unlikely) or $3,000, we're clearly looking at a considerably costlier device here than the more "conventional" Galaxy Z Fold 7, which I know many of you can't afford either.

Of course, the other key issue and potential dealbreaker is that Samsung's Huawei Mate XT alternative is reportedly designed primarily for markets like China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, and even in those places, the first-of-a-kind foldable may not be released in very high numbers.

Alas, that means that, even if you are somehow okay with paying well over two thousand US dollars for an experimental phone/tablet hybrid of sorts, you might not be able to find an (official) store willing to take your order anytime soon. Not stateside and probably not in Europe either.

Too late to make a splash?


Now, as encouraging as it must be for Samsung to see more than 40 percent of our poll respondents say they'd "probably" buy the Galaxy Z TriFold even at $3,000 and only around 17 percent of you refuse (more or less adamantly) to give the device any consideration, I'm sure that the company understands perfectly that this is a temporary picture.

Because the first-gen TriFold is unlikely to be sold in more than 20 or 30 thousand copies around the world, Samsung needs to hope that this buying interest will carry over to an eventual sequel.


Obviously, I don't expect that second edition to come out sooner than a year or so down the line, at which point Apple's first foldable iPhone might finally be a thing, making it virtually impossible for any other product in the category to get a lot of "mainstream" media and consumer attention.

Sorry, Samsung, that's just the way things will go down, and while the iPhone Fold is not expected (by any sane person, at least) to match the functionality and versatility of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its novelty factor is likely to be strong enough to overshadow... all "conventional" and unconventional foldable devices in 2026.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has to be Samsung's main focus


While we're on the subject of discussing PhoneArena polls about Samsung foldables, I'd like to turn your attention to the results of a different such poll from just a few days ago. In that, a whopping 44 percent of more than 200 respondents predicted the iPhone Fold would become a bigger hit than next year's Galaxy Z Fold 8, but another 40 percent of you rejected that theory, deeming Samsung's current advantage in the foldable field too large for Apple to catch up so quickly.

Recommended For You

Do you think the iPhone Fold will sell better than the Galaxy Z Fold 8?

Vote View Result

Now that is great news for the makers of this year's hugely successful Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and it's one of the big reasons why I believe that the tech giant shouldn't waste too much time experimenting with new designs and extravagant products in the near future.

I'm not (necessarily) saying that the Galaxy Z TriFold shouldn't get a sequel next year, but I'm definitely saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and hopefully, budget-friendly Z Fold 8 FE and Z Flip 8 FE models should be prioritized over everything else in Samsung's backyard to fend off Apple's threat.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless