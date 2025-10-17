New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy
Just because the iPhone 17 family is still only a few weeks young, that doesn't mean we can't talk about Apple's product release plans for 2026, 2027, and 2028.
If you're excited about Apple's foldable market debut, which is widely expected to finally happen next year, the latest Korean media report on the subject (translated here) is likely to massively damage your enthusiasm. Of course, nothing is etched in stone just yet, and one of the roads the company could pursue for its iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 family rollouts over the next 18 months or so would break with tradition in a pretty curious way.
The first foldable iPhone may need more time to be perfected
While no one can know exactly when Apple started developing its Galaxy Z Fold rival, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the project has been going on for several years now. After all, Samsung released its first foldable device all the way back in 2019... and the first good one in 2020, at which point everyone began taking the new product category seriously.
We still don't know how the iPhone Fold will look, but we can assume it will largely resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
But even after all this time (and at least two or three nearly flawless Z Fold generations), Apple is still reportedly stuck in its quest for perfection, working tirelessly on making the "iPhone Fold" hinge as durable as possible and the display crease invisible.
This work might continue for anywhere from a few more months to another year or so, which means there's a strong possibility that the first-gen foldable iPhone will not see daylight until 2027. Even if the device does make its manufacturer's latest self-imposed deadline, the expectation right now is that only between five and seven million units will be produced and sold in its first year on the market.
That almost makes me hope for a proper release delayed to 2027 rather than a limited debut in the fall of 2026 that could see all inventory wiped out in a matter of weeks... even at a rumored price of well over $2,000.
The "basic" iPhone 18 may also be delayed for some reason
Here's a wild theory that has actually been bandied about once or twice before. Apple might be planning to break the iPhone 18 family in two, unveiling the Pro, Pro Max, and Air members next year and leaving the "vanilla" model for an unusual spring 2027 launch alongside the iPhone 18e.
In addition to sounding uncharacteristic for Apple, that seems unlikely to me for at least another simple reason. The "base" iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 have proven way too successful in their "normal" release slots for the company to revise its schedule like that all of a sudden. Plus, as anyone could have imagined simply by looking at the device, the non-Pro (and non-Air) iPhone 17 is on track to become even more popular, "significantly" improving its predecessor's early sales figures around the world.
Why would you want to delay the sequel to the very nice and very popular iPhone 17? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Of course, global demand for the entire iPhone 17 family appears to be exceeding both Apple's expectations and the results of last year's iPhone 16 series, while the iPhone Air is so far underperforming and leading to production trims rather than increases.
Recommended Stories
All in all, Apple's 2025 iPhone sales are expected to largely match the 2024 tally before declining in 2026 and rising in 2027 to levels not seen from 2015. But a lot can still happen until 2027 to mess with these predictions, starting with the first iPhone Fold and ending with the iPhone 18.
Which plan makes more sense?
If you ask me, I think Apple shouldn't try to fix what's clearly not broken and keep the whole iPhone 18 family in the September 2026 launch position. If the iPhone Fold is ready for primetime by then, the more neat devices the company can throw in the ring to take on Samsung's Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, the merrier.
No, Apple, your Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival doesn't have to be perfect. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
After all, what could possibly be better for the currently stagnant foldable division than some long overdue competition from the world's second-largest smartphone maker? If anything, I believe Apple should accelerate its foldable iPhone development and try to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to the market with a spring or summer 2026 release rather than pushing the "basic" iPhone 18 to 2027 to avoid overcrowding its fall 2026 product launch event. Now that wouldn't make any sense to me!
