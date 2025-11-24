Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8

Google appears to be prepping a surprise backward expansion for one of its exclusive AI tools, and it is bringing a brand-new feature along for the ride.





A fan-favorite AI tool is looking backward



If you are rocking a



However, a sharp-eyed Pixel 9 and later," it now explicitly reads " Pixel 8 and later."



But that’s not all. The documentation also spilled the beans on a new "Animate image" feature. It’s not live yet, but the steps to use it are already listed. If you are rocking a Pixel 8 and have been feeling a little left out of the generative AI party happening on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series, I have some good news. It looks like Google is preparing to bring Pixel Studio to the 2023 flagship series. Previously, this app—which lets you generate images from scratch or edit existing ones using AI prompts—was strictly the domain of the newer hardware.However, a sharp-eyed discovery in Google's official support documentation shows the text has been quietly updated. Where it used to say "and later," it now explicitly reads "and later."But that’s not all. The documentation also spilled the beans on a new "Animate image" feature. It’s not live yet, but the steps to use it are already listed.





How the new animation tool works



Once this feature actually hits your device, the workflow for turning a static image into a motion graphic looks pretty straightforward:



Motion : Tap the "Animate image" button on your creation.

: Tap the "Animate image" button on your creation. Refinement : You can either type in a custom prompt or pick one of Google's suggestions to direct the movement.

: You can either type in a custom prompt or pick one of Google's suggestions to direct the movement. Flair : After the animation generates, you can layer on captions or stickers.

: After the animation generates, you can layer on captions or stickers. Export : Finally, you can save the result as a WebP file or a GIF to share it. Once this feature actually hits your device, the workflow for turning a static image into a motion graphic looks pretty straightforward:



Why this expansion actually matters





Pixel 8 , Google is adding value to a phone you already own.



It also paints an interesting contrast to Apple. Right now, Apple is rolling out its own "Image Playground" as part of Pixel 8 , they are effectively supporting older hardware better than their biggest competitor.



Recommended Stories This is significant because it breaks the usual cycle of "forced obsolescence" we see in the smartphone world. Usually, manufacturers keep the new software toys locked to the latest phones to convince you to upgrade. By pushing Pixel Studio to the, Google is adding value to a phone you already own.It also paints an interesting contrast to Apple. Right now, Apple is rolling out its own "Image Playground" as part of Apple Intelligence . However, Apple is incredibly strict about hardware; you need an iPhone 15 Pro or the new 16 series to even touch it. If Google brings Pixel Studio to the standard, they are effectively supporting older hardware better than their biggest competitor.Target audiences here are clearly the creative types—or just people who love making memes for their group chats—who didn't feel the need to drop $1,000 on a Pixel 10 Pro this year.





A step in the right direction, even if it's messy





Pixel 8 , you likely won't see the support yet. It creates this weird limbo where we know it's coming, but we can't touch it.



That said, I’ve used Pixel Studio on the Pixel 8 feel like a smarter investment in the long run. I have to say, while this is great news, the execution was not great. It is classic Google to update the support pages before the feature is actually available to download. As of right now, if you check the Play Store on a, you likely won't see the support yet. It creates this weird limbo where we know it's coming, but we can't touch it.That said, I’ve used Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9a , and while it’s not going to replace Photoshop for professionals, it is genuinely fun. It fills that "I need a weird image for this specific joke" niche perfectly. Would I buy a phone just for this? No. But getting it as a free update on a phone I bought a year ago? That is a massive win. It makes thefeel like a smarter investment in the long run.



We will be keeping an eye on the Play Store for the official rollout, so stay tuned.