Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated

More rumors about the Oppo Find N6 make it sound like the foldable to beat in 2026.

Android Oppo
Oppo Find N5
Earlier this year, Oppo dominated the foldable space with the excellent Find N5, at least until Samsung answered with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apparently, Oppo is ready to jump ahead again with a few distinct features for the rumored Find N6.

Oppo Find N6 may be the first foldable with the best Android chipset


Oppo may be the first manufacturer to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in a foldable smartphone. According to a Weibo post (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N6 has already completed internal filing, and it’ll feature the highest-performing Qualcomm chip.

Just like the Find N5, the upcoming foldable may also come in two versions. The higher-end one is rumored to include satellite communication support, but that’s unlikely to be available outside of China.

A special Snapdragon?



Choosing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for the Find N6 is not a big surprise, but it is still unclear whether Oppo will use a custom edition of the chip. The company’s current top-tier foldable has a 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which usually has 8 CPU cores. Oppo is also rumored to make the new model even thinner than last year’s.

Would you buy an Oppo Find N6?

Vote View Result


Whenever the Oppo Find N6 launches, it’ll face Samsung’s most successful foldable so far. Shortly after its premiere, Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold6 in China, and Honor may release a Magic V5 sequel. Later in 2026, Samsung will join with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Apple may finally release the rumored iPhone Fold.

Foldables are finally very fun


It took a few years, but foldables are finally an exciting category. While far from mainstream, they’re now sporting top-notch specs and are thin enough to feel comfortable in everyday life. I still don’t want a foldable as my daily driver, but I can see myself rocking one for a few weeks. Who knows, maybe the Find N6 will be the device to make me switch.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Verizon cedes market leadership crown to predictable new king
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
TSMC's CEO has a major concern about a chip production problem that could help Samsung Foundry
OnePlus confirms most specs of the flagship killer you may want to get right away
