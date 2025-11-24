Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
More rumors about the Oppo Find N6 make it sound like the foldable to beat in 2026.
Earlier this year, Oppo dominated the foldable space with the excellent Find N5, at least until Samsung answered with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apparently, Oppo is ready to jump ahead again with a few distinct features for the rumored Find N6.
Oppo may be the first manufacturer to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in a foldable smartphone. According to a Weibo post (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N6 has already completed internal filing, and it’ll feature the highest-performing Qualcomm chip.
Choosing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for the Find N6 is not a big surprise, but it is still unclear whether Oppo will use a custom edition of the chip. The company’s current top-tier foldable has a 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which usually has 8 CPU cores. Oppo is also rumored to make the new model even thinner than last year’s.
Whenever the Oppo Find N6 launches, it’ll face Samsung’s most successful foldable so far. Shortly after its premiere, Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold6 in China, and Honor may release a Magic V5 sequel. Later in 2026, Samsung will join with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Apple may finally release the rumored iPhone Fold.
It took a few years, but foldables are finally an exciting category. While far from mainstream, they’re now sporting top-notch specs and are thin enough to feel comfortable in everyday life. I still don’t want a foldable as my daily driver, but I can see myself rocking one for a few weeks. Who knows, maybe the Find N6 will be the device to make me switch.
The Oppo Find N5 had a special Snapdragon 8 Elite. | Image credit – PhoneArena
