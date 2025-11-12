The release date, price tag, and key specs of Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold are (almost) set in stone

Save the date... and start saving up!













Those shindigs almost always take place on a Wednesday... and never in December. Of course, we're not dealing with a glamorous Unpacked ceremony here (either in name or spirit), but a much smaller affair where the handset's full specs, features, capabilities, and availability information are likely to be unveiled.





Multiple (credible) sources currently point to sales being restricted to "major" markets like China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and of course, South Korea, with the chances of anyone being able to order the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US or Europe anytime soon looking slim... at best.





In Samsung's domestic market, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 's more sophisticated cousin is predictably tipped to cost a small fortune, possibly starting at a price of anywhere between "just under 3 million and over 4 million won." That's at least according to Yonhap News' "industry sources", with 3 million won equating to around $2,045 and 4 million won taking that number all the way up to $2,725 or so.

The Chosun Daily, meanwhile, puts the expected price point at a nice and round $3,000 (or around 4.4 million Korean won), which makes Samsung 's initial shipment goal of between 20,000 and 30,000 units sound pretty realistic.

A lot of screen, lots of battery juice, and a remarkably thin profile





10-inch primary display;

6.5-inch external panel;

5,600mAh battery;

4.2mm thickness (unfolded);

14mm thickness (folded).



Those are apparently the only specifications etched in stone for the Galaxy Z TriFold at this moment, and by the way, not even that marketing name is fully confirmed just yet.





The two screen sizes listed above are not really new, having made the rumor rounds for several months now, and although certainly impressive, the two device measurements mentioned today are hardly surprising either after those leaked images from last week









Z Fold 7 4.2mm, mind you, perfectly matches the's wasp waist (when unfolded), while 14mm is obviously significantly more than what the five-month-old book-style foldable measures when folded, but still a pretty decent number for a triple-folding device, rivaling the sleekness of the Huawei Mate XTs Ultimate





Huawei's second-gen triple-folding powerhouse just so happens to pack a 5,600mAh battery as well, so that's another department where Samsung looks ready to compete for market (sub) segment supremacy. Of course, the Galaxy Z TriFold could hold a major durability advantage over its main nemesis thanks to a primary screen that folds inward twice rather than once inward and once outward. On the other hand, that's probably the number one reason the price is expected to be so darn high.

Will Samsung shake up the foldable market with this groundbreaking product?





No. I'm sorry, but I don't see it. Not yet, not at $3,000, and definitely not with sales figures well below 100,000 units. But if the company's plan is to merely highlight its mighty "technological prowess" before Apple's first foldable iPhone arrives and actually shakes up the market , that could probably work... to a certain degree.





The make-or-break aspect in that case will become the aforementioned durability, as well as the real-life utility and functionality of the Galaxy Z TriFold , which will all need to be off the charts to prove that this device has... a point and a future of some kind.

