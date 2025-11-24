Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
You can trade in old smart glasses or some Apple and Samsung devices for a discount when purchasing Meta smart glasses.
Meta released the second generation of its Ray-Ban smart glasses earlier this year, along with some Oakley models and the Meta Ray-Ban Display. Now the company is testing a trade-in program that could give you a discount on buying some of its wearables.
Meta is now offering up to $113 trade-in discounts for some of its smart glasses through a pilot program that started November 14 and will run through December 31. The discounts can be applied to most of the company’s available models, with the notable exception of the Meta Ray-Ban display. Limited edition and refurbished glasses are also not on the eligible devices list.
You can get trade-in credit for the first-gen Ray-Ban Meta, which would allow you to upgrade to a newer model. Meta is also open to taking some Apple and Samsung products. Here’s the full list of devices you can trade in:
To use the trade-in discount, you need to purchase your glasses directly from Meta. When you add a pair of eligible glasses to your cart, you should see a box with the trade-in offer, though some Reddit users reported having to try several browsers before seeing it.
With its pilot program, Meta is joining Apple, Samsung, Google, and other hardware manufacturers who offer trade-ins. Interestingly, Apple doesn’t accept AirPods or other earbuds for trade-in, though you can trade in various earphones when buying Galaxy Buds.
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are $379, so a $113 discount could make them much more affordable, especially if you want to upgrade. I’m not on the market for smart glasses, but if I had the Gen 1 model, I would've considered an upgrade.
- Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1)
- Apple Airpods Pro 2
- Apple Airpods 4
- Apple Airpods 3
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
- Beats Studio Buds +
- Beats Fit Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE
The Meta Ray-Ban Display are not part of the program. | Image credit – Meta
