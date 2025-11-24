iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch

You can trade in old smart glasses or some Apple and Samsung devices for a discount when purchasing Meta smart glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 smart glasses
Meta released the second generation of its Ray-Ban smart glasses earlier this year, along with some Oakley models and the Meta Ray-Ban Display. Now the company is testing a trade-in program that could give you a discount on buying some of its wearables.

Meta launched a trade-in program for some of its smart glasses


Meta is now offering up to $113 trade-in discounts for some of its smart glasses through a pilot program that started November 14 and will run through December 31. The discounts can be applied to most of the company’s available models, with the notable exception of the Meta Ray-Ban display. Limited edition and refurbished glasses are also not on the eligible devices list.

You can apply a trade-in discount to the following models:

  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1
  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard
  • Oakley Meta HSTN

You can get trade-in credit for the first-gen Ray-Ban Meta, which would allow you to upgrade to a newer model. Meta is also open to taking some Apple and Samsung products. Here’s the full list of devices you can trade in:

  • Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1)
  • Apple Airpods Pro 2
  • Apple Airpods 4
  • Apple Airpods 3
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
  • Beats Studio Buds +
  • Beats Fit Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds3
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE

Welcome to the trade-in, Meta



To use the trade-in discount, you need to purchase your glasses directly from Meta. When you add a pair of eligible glasses to your cart, you should see a box with the trade-in offer, though some Reddit users reported having to try several browsers before seeing it.

Would you trade-in a device for new Meta smart glasses?

Vote View Result


With its pilot program, Meta is joining Apple, Samsung, Google, and other hardware manufacturers who offer trade-ins. Interestingly, Apple doesn’t accept AirPods or other earbuds for trade-in, though you can trade in various earphones when buying Galaxy Buds.

It could be worth it


The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are $379, so a $113 discount could make them much more affordable, especially if you want to upgrade. I’m not on the market for smart glasses, but if I had the Gen 1 model, I would've considered an upgrade.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria.
