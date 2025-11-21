Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be a better foldable, but the iPhone Fold will sell better anyway

Regardless of how much better Samsung is, Apple’s first foldable will be a smash hit.

By
4comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Editorials Galaxy Z Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be a better foldable, but the iPhone Fold will sell better anyway
It took Samsung years, but in 2025, it finally launched an excellent foldable, and people seemed to notice. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 came with improvements in every important aspect, which helped it become the fastest-selling Samsung foldable ever.

Next year, Samsung may hope to repeat its success, but that’s unlikely to happen as Apple is coming for the foldable crown with loaded guns. Apparently, the foldable iPhone will be ready to bite with a rumored battery capacity of well over 5,000 mAh

Specs won’t matter, though. 

Even if the iPhone Fold has worse specs than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Apple will likely lead the foldables market with it. As long as they’re good enough, iPhone specs don’t matter that much. That’s why Samsung shouldn’t be concerned about the battery capacity of the iPhone Fold.

The best is not always the winner



In fact, Samsung already knows that specs are not necessarily what make a smartphone a best-seller. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is certainly a top-notch flagship, but there are various devices with better specs. Many Chinese brands offer larger batteries, faster charging, and even better performance, but people still choose Galaxy over everything.

The same could be said about the foldables market. As impressive as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, there are better devices on the global market. One of those is the Honor Magic V5, which has a better battery and is slightly thinner without compromising on the rest of the specs. While successful, Honor is not the market leader in the European foldables market.

Huawei is also a good example. While the book-style Mate X6 is a decent device, and devices such as the tri-fold Mate XT and the Pura X are truly unique, they’re behind in terms of specs. Huawei’s custom chips are handling things, but they’re far from the performance of the best Snapdragon processors. Despite that, Huawei is the unbeatable leader of the Chinese foldables market with almost 70% market share.

Foldables could be an easy win for Apple



When it comes to iPhones, specs matter even less. While Apple’s chipsets used to be the fastest, the rest of the iPhone spec numbers were always much lower than those of most Android flagships. That was never an issue for Apple fans, and it was even a point of pride. Look how fast my iPhone can feel despite the lower specs.

Recommended For You

Apple doesn’t need to go out of its way to beat Samsung, because the mere existence of a foldable iPhone will be enough to make many people rush to buy it. Of course, having features that are measurably better than what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may offer won’t hurt, but it won’t be necessary either.

Do you think the iPhone Fold will sell better than the Galaxy Z Fold 8?

Vote View Result


Betting on a larger battery would be a smart move from Apple, not only in its fight against Samsung. Battery life is still one of the biggest issues with all phones, especially with foldables. As nice as it feels to have a giant screen in your pocket, those are energy-hungry. If the iPhone Fold can consistently provide a full-day battery life, Apple will have a very strong selling point.

That would only add to the already strong allure of the new form factor for the iPhone. As I’ve already said before, Apple fans will love the new device, and everyone will talk about it. Its sales won’t be better than the iPhone 18 or 18 Pro, but that’s not necessary. Beating the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be more than enough.

I think only a major blunder could stop Apple from achieving that, and there’s nothing Samsung could do about it. Well, making another fantastic foldable certainly won’t hurt.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 1

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless