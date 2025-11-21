Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be a better foldable, but the iPhone Fold will sell better anyway
Regardless of how much better Samsung is, Apple’s first foldable will be a smash hit.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It took Samsung years, but in 2025, it finally launched an excellent foldable, and people seemed to notice. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 came with improvements in every important aspect, which helped it become the fastest-selling Samsung foldable ever.
The same could be said about the foldables market. As impressive as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, there are better devices on the global market. One of those is the Honor Magic V5, which has a better battery and is slightly thinner without compromising on the rest of the specs. While successful, Honor is not the market leader in the European foldables market.
When it comes to iPhones, specs matter even less. While Apple’s chipsets used to be the fastest, the rest of the iPhone spec numbers were always much lower than those of most Android flagships. That was never an issue for Apple fans, and it was even a point of pride. Look how fast my iPhone can feel despite the lower specs.
Apple doesn’t need to go out of its way to beat Samsung, because the mere existence of a foldable iPhone will be enough to make many people rush to buy it. Of course, having features that are measurably better than what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may offer won’t hurt, but it won’t be necessary either.
Betting on a larger battery would be a smart move from Apple, not only in its fight against Samsung. Battery life is still one of the biggest issues with all phones, especially with foldables. As nice as it feels to have a giant screen in your pocket, those are energy-hungry. If the iPhone Fold can consistently provide a full-day battery life, Apple will have a very strong selling point.
I think only a major blunder could stop Apple from achieving that, and there’s nothing Samsung could do about it. Well, making another fantastic foldable certainly won’t hurt.
Next year, Samsung may hope to repeat its success, but that’s unlikely to happen as Apple is coming for the foldable crown with loaded guns. Apparently, the foldable iPhone will be ready to bite with a rumored battery capacity of well over 5,000 mAh.
Specs won’t matter, though.
The best is not always the winner
Huawei Pura X. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Huawei is also a good example. While the book-style Mate X6 is a decent device, and devices such as the tri-fold Mate XT and the Pura X are truly unique, they’re behind in terms of specs. Huawei’s custom chips are handling things, but they’re far from the performance of the best Snapdragon processors. Despite that, Huawei is the unbeatable leader of the Chinese foldables market with almost 70% market share.
Foldables could be an easy win for Apple
Honor Magic V5. | Image credit – PhoneArena
That would only add to the already strong allure of the new form factor for the iPhone. As I’ve already said before, Apple fans will love the new device, and everyone will talk about it. Its sales won’t be better than the iPhone 18 or 18 Pro, but that’s not necessary. Beating the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be more than enough.
