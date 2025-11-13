Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Rock-solid leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold name, thickness, screen details, and more

The most ambitious foldable device since the original Galaxy Fold is holding fewer and fewer secrets.

Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Expected to be officially showcased in full and commercially released very soon, Samsung's first-ever triple-folding phone is still not a completely open book as far as its key specifications are concerned, but a few of those are just about etched in stone after Evan Blass' latest (ev)leak.

  • 10-inch inner display with 2600 nits peak brightness;
  • 6.5-inch cover screen with 1600 nits peak brightness;
  • 200MP primary camera;
  • 5,437mAh battery capacity (rated);
  • Snapdragon processor.

Any big surprises on that list? I wouldn't say so, at least if you followed certain past Galaxy Z TriFold rumors that mentioned that exact same megapixel count for the product's main camera, as well as yesterday's reports out of South Korea that corroborated the 10-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes and the 5,600mAh battery capacity discussed by multiple other publications and tipsters before.


Yes, you should still expect the Galaxy Z TriFold to be advertised as packing a 5,600mAh cell based on how the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for instance, carries a rated battery capacity of 4,272mAh, which Samsung rounds up to 4,400mAh for marketing purposes.

And speaking of advertising, Galaxy Z TriFold is most likely the handset's "final, retail branding", which obviously makes perfect sense. It also makes sense for Samsung to use a Snapdragon chipset on its most sophisticated foldable yet, although it's a little odd (and concerning) that the model of said Qualcomm-made silicon is not "confirmed."

Another thing that is confirmed, at least according to the almost always reliable Evan Blass, is the different thickness of the TriFold's "leaves", which apparently varies from 3.9 to 4 and 4.2mm respectively. That doesn't sound like a very harmonious design, but knowing Samsung, there's probably a practical reason why these numbers are not the same.

Finally, it feels (relatively) important to note that the 2600 nits peak brightness of this bad boy's massive primary screen will match that of the Z Fold 7's smaller 8-inch main display, while the 1600 nits peak brightness tipped for the TriFold's 6.5-inch secondary panel actually beats the 1400 nits of the Z Fold 7's 6.5-inch cover screen.

The price point remains the biggest question mark


And the most important one. Clearly, just how much money you'll have to pay for this groundbreaking device will be its make-or-break detail, along with the number of markets it'll be available in.

Unfortunately, all the recent news on the latter front has been pretty bad, with availability widely expected to be limited to countries like China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea. Europe and the US will almost certainly be excluded from the Galaxy Z TriFold's global regional tour set to start on December 5.

I don't have very encouraging info to offer in terms of retail pricing either, as the triple-folding device is likely to cost anywhere between the equivalent of $2,000 and $3,000 in Samsung's homeland of South Korea. Of course, that's a pretty big range, and while Samsung doesn't expect to sell more than 20 or 30,000 copies of this thing, the consumer perception and the potential for a prospective sequel to become a mainstream hit might depend greatly on which side of said range the company will end up closer to.

The beginning of a beautiful road back to supremacy?


I'm sure that Samsung would like to believe that the Galaxy Z TriFold will somehow contribute to its rise back to the number one spot in global foldable sales, but I don't think that's going to happen for all the obvious reasons and perhaps a slightly less obvious one.

I'm talking about Apple's long overdue first foldable iPhone, which is almost definitely coming in the next year or so. To fend that threat off, Samsung needs good and reliable mass-oriented devices like an improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a budget-friendly Z Flip Fan Edition you can actually buy rather than experimental products with cutting-edge designs... that no one really needs.

