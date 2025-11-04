Galaxy Z TriFold leak gives us the clearest look yet at Samsung’s boldest foldable





Samsung's first tri-fold phone is still months away from launch, but this is our best look yet at what might become Samsung’s most ambitious Galaxy to date.





A closer look at Samsung's tri-folding design

















The Galaxy Z TriFold features two distinct displays: a 6.5-inch outer screen and a 10-inch internal foldable panel. Both panels appear to have thicker bezels than Samsung’s existing



Interestingly, when fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks slimmer than the Z Fold 7 . Of course, when closed, it’s visibly thicker, which is unavoidable given the extra hinge. And speaking of the hinges, it seems the two have a different radius: one hinge sits tighter while the other allows space for the first foldable section to layer neatly on top. The videos, published by OMG Electronics and SUBUSUNEWS on YouTube, show a device that folds inward twice. This way, it is easier to protect the flexible display when the phone is closed. That’s a major difference when we compare it to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which folds outward on one side, leaving part of its main screen exposed.The Galaxy Z TriFold features two distinct displays: a 6.5-inch outer screen and a 10-inch internal foldable panel. Both panels appear to have thicker bezels than Samsung’s existing Galaxy Z Fold 7 , but that's something we expect from the Galaxy Z TriFold, considering it is first-generation hardware.Interestingly, when fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks slimmer than the. Of course, when closed, it’s visibly thicker, which is unavoidable given the extra hinge. And speaking of the hinges, it seems the two have a different radius: one hinge sits tighter while the other allows space for the first foldable section to layer neatly on top.





Cameras, speakers, and more



On the back, the Galaxy Z TriFold sports a triple-camera setup that looks awfully similar to the Z Fold 7 ’s. Reports suggest it might even reuse the same hardware, which includes a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a punch-hole selfie camera on both the cover and foldable displays.



The top edge houses a speaker grille and three microphones, and the power and volume buttons sit along the right-hand frame. On the back, the Galaxy Z TriFold sports a triple-camera setup that looks awfully similar to the’s. Reports suggest it might even reuse the same hardware, which includes a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a punch-hole selfie camera on both the cover and foldable displays.The top edge houses a speaker grille and three microphones, and the power and volume buttons sit along the right-hand frame.





Still behind glass, but closer to launch





Samsung’s folding mechanism appears more polished than in earlier prototypes, hinting that this model could be closer to production than we expected.



When Samsung first showcased the tri-fold last week (still unofficially named at that time), it kept the device sealed inside a display case, giving only brief glimpses to attendees.





Rumors at the time pointed to Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, a $3,000 starting price, and extremely limited production between 50,000 and 200,000 units. Markets like South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE are expected to be among the first to get it, with Europe and the US likely excluded from the initial wave.



And while that preview hinted at Samsung’s growing confidence in its foldable roadmap, these new leaks show a Galaxy Z TriFold that's refined enough to suggest a commercial launch in 2026.





A novelty, but probably not a popular one









Still, no matter how impressive it turns out to be, the Galaxy Z TriFold’s astronomical price and limited availability will likely keep it a niche product. Foldables may have gained traction in recent years, but they’re still far from replacing traditional smartphones. Even if the Z TriFold makes its way to the US, it’s hard to imagine it (or even its successor) achieving mainstream popularity. If the Galaxy Z TriFold reaches the market, Samsung could have an advantage over Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate. Its inward-folding design should make it more resistant to everyday wear and tear, but it will also come with the familiarity of Samsung's software, and the chance of entering the US market.Still, no matter how impressive it turns out to be, the Galaxy Z TriFold’s astronomical price and limited availability will likely keep it a niche product. Foldables may have gained traction in recent years, but they’re still far from replacing traditional smartphones. Even if the Z TriFold makes its way to the US, it’s hard to imagine it (or even its successor) achieving mainstream popularity.

