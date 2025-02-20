Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Oppo Find N5 Review: The foldable king is back!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo Find N5 Review: The foldable king is back!
When the OnePlus Open arrived on the scene in 2023, it quickly became a top pick among foldable phone enthusiasts. It didn't just open to reveal a massive 7.8" display – it looked cool, had an invisible crease, a powerful camera system, great battery life, the state-of-the-art chipset at the time... it was the complete package!

And while western users were salivating over the OnePlus Open, not everyone knew this phone was almost entirely based on a phone named Find N3 – sold by a company OnePlus has a very deep relationship with – Oppo. So far, so good.

Then 2024 came, and went. No new foldable Oppo, no new OnePlus Open to be seen. Fans of the Open were super-disappointed, but the one-year pause also led to mounting expectations for the sequel, which was now promised to arrive in early 2025. Having waited for so long, fans of the Open would not be satisfied by minor iterations. Oh no, they would expect a radical leap in every way.

Then Q1 of 2025 came, and as expected, Oppo began a teasing promo campaign for the record-thin Find N5. In the final days before the official announcement, though, something strange happened: the product manager for the OnePlus Open, Vale G., took to OnePlus' official forum to announce that OnePlus was not going to launch a new foldable phone this year. What?!

Perhaps this is the most telling line in Vale's post: "As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we're committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever..."

You don't even need to read between the lines to understand that OnePlus is leaving all the spotlight to Oppo's foldable this year, while it'll go and do other things, like standard phones, watches, tablets, etc. Perhaps this means that Oppo will attempt to distribute the Find N5 widely through its own brand this year. And while OnePlus' Vale G. leaves the door open for future OnePlus foldables, this means one thing: if you're looking for a successor to the OnePlus Open this year, this is it – the Oppo Find N5.

*For the record, Oppo didn't jump from Find N3 to N5 because they skipped a year. In Chinese, the word for the number '4' sounds very close to the word for 'death', and so, out of superstition, Chinese companies often prefer to skip the 4 when naming their products.

OPPO Find N5
What we like
  • Insanely thin for a foldable phone
  • A masterpiece of hardware design
  • Biggest screen in book-style foldable
What we don't like
  • Limited availability
7.3
PhoneArena Rating
7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
6.1
5.9
Photo Quality
7.3
7
Video Quality
6.4
6
Charging
7.5
7.3
Performance Peak
7.9
6.8
Performance Daily
7.8
7.4
Display Quality
9
8.2
Design
10
8.4
Wireless Charging
7.7
7.2
Biometrics
8
7.8
Audio
7
6.8
Software
4
6.6
Why the score?
This device scores 4.1% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
How do we rate?


Table of Contents:

Oppo Find N5 Specs


Let's start with an overview of the Oppo Find N5's specs and see how they've changed compared to the OnePlus Open:

Oppo Find N5OnePlus Open
Size and Weight
160.87 x 145.58 x 4.21 mm | 229 g
160.87 x 74.42 x 8.93 mm		Size and Weight
Folded: 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7 mm | 239 g

Display
6.6" cover screen, 1140x2616 px, AMOLED 120 Hz
8.1" inner screen, 2480x2616 px, AMOLED 120 Hz		Display
6.3" cover screen, 1116x2484 px, AMOLED 120 Hz
7.8" inner screen, 2268 x 2440 px, AMOLED 120 Hz
Processor and RAM
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm
Septa-core, 2x 4.32GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 5x 3.53GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M, 64-bit
Adreno 830
16 GB RAM		Processor and RAM
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4nm
Octa-core, 1x 3.2GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver
Adreno 740 GPU
16 GB RAM
Software
Android 15-based ColorOS 15		Software
Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
Cameras
Main: 50 MP / F1.9
Telephoto: 50 MP / 3x zoom / F2.7 
Ultrawide: 8 MP / F2.2		Cameras
Main: 48MP / F1.7
Telephoto: 64MP / 3x zoom / F2.6
Ultrawide: 48MP / F2.2
Battery Size
5600 mAh		Battery Size
4805 mAh
Charging Speeds
88W wired
50W wireless		Charging Speeds
67W wired
Prices
About $1870		Prices
$1800, often discounted to $1400
€1800, often discounted to €1400

Oppo Find N5 Design and Display

A masterclass in elegance, record-thin foldable design


The main subject of the aforementioned promo campaign for the Oppo Find N5 was how extremely thin it was. The current record holder for thinness in the foldable realm, by a comfortable margin, was the Honor Magic V3 at 9.2mm when closed. Everyone thought the new Oppo Find N5 will be 9-point-something millimeters in thickness. But would it match the Magic V3? Would it edge it by a millimeter or so? Nobody knew. Then, Oppo finally broke the silence. The Find N5's thickness? 8.93mm. Mic. Drop.

The Oppo Find N5 is a masterclass in hardware design. It is not thin and elegant for a foldable phone, it is thin and elegant for a phone. And we all know regular phones can't unfold to reveal an 8.12" internal screen, can they?



The Find N5 is not just super-thin, it's also lighter than the OnePlus Open / Find N3. In fact, it weighs just 229 grams! For comparison, the OnePlus Open weighs 239g, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also weighs 239g, the iPhone 16 Pro Max weight 227g, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218g. Of all the foldable phones, only the Honor Magic V3 comes in ever so slightly lighter, at 226g.

The Find 3 and OnePlus Open had a rather gigantic camera ring on the back. We could live with that, because the camera was admittedly amazing. However, Oppo has managed to slim the camera bump here by about 20%, which is a superb and welcome improvement.

The improvements continue when it comes to durability, which is an extremely important area for foldable phones. Oppo promises an inner screen that is 70% stronger (!), an upgraded, stronger titanium hinge, and IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 certifications. Sadly, we’re yet to see a foldable with formal protection against dust particles.

To achieve this breakthrough design, Oppo had to use a lot of cutting-edge materials.

First, let’s talk about the new Titanium Flexion hinge, which has, obviously, been made smaller. Oppo argues this doesn’t come at any cost to durability – quite the opposite. The hinge is made from aerospace-standard Grade 5 titanium alloy, allowing it to have 36% higher rigidity while being 26% smaller. The hinge cover is also crafted from titanium, for increased protection and structural strength.

Recommended Stories
The Oppo Find N5 comes in two colors: Misty White and Cosmic Black. For the sake of simplicity, we can call them white and black. However, while the black model has a rather clean aesthetic, the white one features a minimal, but very interesting texture on the back, created using an advanced nano lithography tech. It’s meant to resemble the beauty of sunlit snow-capped mountains, and I think Oppo has managed to capture the vibe.



Now, let’s move to the 8.1” inner display, which is the biggest in any book-style foldable. Oppo says it used a new “Dual Shielded Flexible Screen”, which is supported by an ultra-thin layer of stainless steel, ultra-thin glass and a new anti-shock film that is made of customized elastomer material. This material is meant to absorb any hits without much issue and without any lasting damage to its shape. This design is promised to be 70% more shock-resistant, which sounds very reassuring.


Oppo’s flexible displays have always had the most invisible creases. This tradition continues with the Find N5. Its crease is said to be about 10% narrower than that of the Find N3 / OnePlus Open, and 50% shallower. I’m personally slightly confused, because I don’t think the Open’s crease really has any depth to it. Seems more or less perfectly flat to me! And the same goes for the Find N5’s crease, so I’m not sure exactly what Oppo is measuring here. It does seem that the crease is slightly thinner, though, which is lovely.



Regardless, Oppo continues to be the undisputed leader in terms of the flexible display crease.

The 6.6” cover display has also received some love in the form of an ultra-thin nanocrystal glass that is supposed to be 20% stronger than before.

Needless to say, both the cover and inner screens are compromise-free. They have great brightness output, superb color reproduction and 1-120Hz refresh rate. As before, it’s great that the size and aspect ratio of the cover screen allow convenient operation of the phone even when it’s closed. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Tone feature seems to work well, ensuring the screen’s color temperature always corresponds to that of your surroundings.

Of course, the bezels around both displays continue to be thin and perfectly uniform. Really, there is nothing bad to say here.

Display Measurements:



The Oppo Find N5 features a fingerprint scanner mounted on the power button. The setup process is rather quick and simple. So far, I haven’t experienced any issues with failed readings or such things. It’s quick and responsive. There is also a basic facial recognition feature, which has also worked flawlessly for me so far.

Oppo Find N5 Camera

A no-compromise camera system

OPPO Find N5
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
146
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
152
Main (wide)
BEST 87
79
Zoom
BEST 29
27
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
23
Selfie
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
140
Main (wide)
BEST 80
72
Zoom
BEST 27
23
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
20
Selfie
BEST 28
24
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The OnePlus Open / Oppo Find N3 was already a spectacular camera, performing great at both stills and video. It’s a high bar, which the Oppo Find N5 manages to clear, if not by a lot.

Both photos and videos coming out of the Find N5 are superb. They aren’t quite as impressive as those from the top mainstream flagships like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s amazing that the gap isn’t that great.



The OnePlus Open had an overall score of 144 on our PA Camera Score, which was the result of the following subscores: 150 for photo and 138 for video.

The Oppo Find N5 ups the ante with an overall PA Camera Score of 146, with subscores of 152 for photo and 140 for video.

The Find N5’s main camera system consists of a 50MP 1x camera, 50MP 3x telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide.



Browsing through the photo galleries will give you a good impression of the type of performance you can expect from the Find N5. In short, I find it very capable and versatile. Aside from some isolated instances where the algorithms may get fooled by tricky conditions and come up with somewhat inaccurate colors, for the most part the Find N5 goes for a soft, natural aesthetic that is very pleasing. It doesn’t tend to overdo things like color saturation or sharpness, which is the mark of a very mature camera.



The 8MP selfie snapper actually does an admirable job here, but what’s even greater is you can flip the phone open and use the main camera to take selfie shots or video. Of course, these turn out way more impressive overall, especially for self-portrait shots, as you can see in the galleries.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

Video Thumbnail

Video Thumbnail

Most of the same observations can be said about video recording, with some exceptions. The Find N5’s natural style continues here, churning out video that looks true to life. When recording video, though, the phone doesn’t have time to do as much extra processing on the footage (as it does on still shots), which means that the software 2x and 6x magnification won’t look as sharp as on still images. The 3x telephoto camera does look great on video, though.

Oppo Find N5 Performance & Benchmarks

Snapdragon 8 Elite crushes anything that came before it


What you get on the Oppo Find N5 is the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is the first foldable phone to come with this chip, and as you can tell from the benchmark numbers, it comfortably outclasses every competitor, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is running the 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
OPPO Find N52684
OnePlus Open1560
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 62252
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold1962
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
OPPO Find N57244
OnePlus Open5093
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 66796
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold4405
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
OPPO Find N55577
OnePlus Open3634
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 64785
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold2555
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
OPPO Find N53430
OnePlus Open2488
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 62692
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold2243
View all


Oppo Find N5 Battery Life and Charging

This super-thin foldable is a long-distance runner



Despite the extremely thin body, Oppo has managed to fit a cutting-edge 5600mAh battery inside, and that’s not just any battery, but one that can be charged with the super-powerful SuperVOOC technology at up to 80W, AND wirelessly charged with AirVOOC at up to 50W.

So far, the Oppo Find N5 proves to deliver superb battery life in my experience. Of course, how long it’ll last will very much depend on how much you’ll be using it open versus closed, but you should absolutely expect at least a day of battery life. I’m confident that for most people, it’ll be able to reach the second day no-problem.

Despite all that, I’m sure most of us will opt for nightly charging, which shouldn’t be a concern for battery health if you have the Smart Charging feature enabled. It’s designed to learn from your charging habits and work to extend the health of the battery.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
OPPO Find N516h 53 min
OnePlus Open13h 20 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 612h 42 min
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold16h 25 min
Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
OPPO Find N56h 31 min
OnePlus Open7h 22 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 67h 1 min
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold5h 47 min
3D Gaming 60Hz(hours)Higher is better
OPPO Find N59h 53 min
OnePlus Open8h 51 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 610h 30 min
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold9h 20 min
View all


PhoneArena Charging Test Results:


15 Mins(%)Higher is better
OPPO Find N529%
OnePlus Open32%
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 625%
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold24%
30 Mins(%)Higher is better
OPPO Find N559%
OnePlus Open61%
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 647%
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold47%
Full Charge(hours)Lower is better
OPPO Find N51h
OnePlus Open0h 43 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 61h 25 min
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold1h 39 min
View all



Should you buy the Oppo Find N5?



Should you buy the Oppo Find N5? If you are a fan of foldable phones, the answer here is yes, yes, and yes!

You might have a bit of trouble finding it in some stores, but given a little bit of time for wider distribution to kick in, I think most people shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a unit from a store they can trust.

The Oppo Find N5 is a masterclass in elegance and sophistication in technology. It is bigger, but slimmer and lighter. And despite being slimmer and lighter, it’s stronger than ever. If that isn’t true next-gen engineering, I don’t know what is.

At the moment, Oppo is listing the Find N5’s price at $2499 Singapore Dollars, which directly translates to USD $1870. We don’t know yet how the phone will be priced officially in other countries, but will update the review when we have the info. By the looks of it, Oppo isn’t going to raise the price over the Find N3 / OnePlus Open, or if it does, it’ll do so very slightly. I believe this is great news, considering that the competition isn’t getting any cheaper, but the Oppo Find N5 is better in pretty much every way.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Pixel 9a high-quality renders leak - here's your best look yet at Google's next budget king
Pixel 9a high-quality renders leak - here's your best look yet at Google's next budget king
Large Lenovo Tab P12 offers entertainment on the cheap and even ships with stylus
Large Lenovo Tab P12 offers entertainment on the cheap and even ships with stylus
iPhones seem to be going missing in transit and T-Mobile customers are paying the price
iPhones seem to be going missing in transit and T-Mobile customers are paying the price
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets a sweet $70 discount with Amazon's latest sale
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets a sweet $70 discount with Amazon's latest sale
Jaw-dropping discount makes the fast Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a hot choice for buyers
Jaw-dropping discount makes the fast Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a hot choice for buyers
Could President Trump force TSMC to take a stake in Intel Foundry Services?
Could President Trump force TSMC to take a stake in Intel Foundry Services?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless