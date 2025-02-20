Oppo Find N5 Review: The foldable king is back!

foldable phone enthusiasts. It didn't just open to reveal a massive 7.8" display – it looked cool, had an invisible crease, a powerful camera system, great battery life, the state-of-the-art chipset at the time... it was the complete package!



And while western users were salivating over the OnePlus Open , not everyone knew this phone was almost entirely based on a phone named Find N3 – sold by a company OnePlus has a very deep relationship with – Oppo. So far, so good.



Then 2024 came, and went. No new foldable Oppo, no new OnePlus Open to be seen. Fans of the Open were super-disappointed, but the one-year pause also led to mounting expectations for the sequel, which was now promised to arrive in early 2025. Having waited for so long, fans of the Open would not be satisfied by minor iterations. Oh no, they would expect a radical leap in every way.



Then Q1 of 2025 came, and as expected, Oppo began a teasing promo campaign for the record-thin Find N5. In the final days before the official announcement, though, something strange happened: the product manager for the OnePlus Open , Vale G., took to OnePlus' official forum to announce that OnePlus was not going to launch a new foldable phone this year. What?!



Perhaps this is the most telling line in Vale's post: " As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we're committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever... "



You don't even need to read between the lines to understand that OnePlus is leaving all the spotlight to Oppo's foldable this year, while it'll go and do other things, like standard phones, watches, tablets, etc. Perhaps this means that Oppo will attempt to distribute the Find N5 widely through its own brand this year. And while OnePlus' Vale G. leaves the door open for future OnePlus foldables, this means one thing: if you're looking for a successor to the OnePlus Open this year, this is it – the Oppo Find N5.



*For the record, Oppo didn't jump from Find N3 to N5 because they skipped a year. In Chinese, the word for the number '4' sounds very close to the word for 'death', and so, out of superstition, Chinese companies often prefer to skip the 4 when naming their products. When the OnePlus Open arrived on the scene in 2023, it quickly became a top pick amongenthusiasts. It didn't just open to reveal a massive 7.8" display – it looked cool, had an invisible crease, a powerful camera system, great battery life, the state-of-the-art chipset at the time... it was the complete package!And while western users were salivating over the, not everyone knew this phone was almost entirely based on a phone named Find N3 – sold by a company OnePlus has a very deep relationship with – Oppo. So far, so good.Then 2024 came, and went. No new foldable Oppo, no newto be seen. Fans of the Open were super-disappointed, but the one-year pause also led to mounting expectations for the sequel, which was now promised to arrive in early 2025. Having waited for so long, fans of the Open would not be satisfied by minor iterations. Oh no, they would expect a radical leap in every way.Then Q1 of 2025 came, and as expected, Oppo began a teasing promo campaign for the record-thin Find N5. In the final days before the official announcement, though, something strange happened: the product manager for the, Vale G., took to OnePlus' official forum to announce that OnePlus was not going to launch a newthis year. What?!Perhaps this is the most telling line in Vale's post: "You don't even need to read between the lines to understand that OnePlus is leaving all the spotlight to Oppo's foldable this year, while it'll go and do other things, like standard phones, watches, tablets, etc. Perhaps this means that Oppo will attempt to distribute the Find N5 widely through its own brand this year. And while OnePlus' Vale G. leaves the door open for future OnePlus foldables, this means one thing: if you're looking for a successor to thethis year, this is it – the Oppo Find N5.*For the record, Oppo didn't jump from Find N3 to N5 because they skipped a year. In Chinese, the word for the number '4' sounds very close to the word for 'death', and so, out of superstition, Chinese companies often prefer to skip the 4 when naming their products.



OPPO Find N5 What we like Insanely thin for a foldable phone

A masterpiece of hardware design

Biggest screen in book-style foldable What we don't like Limited availability 7.3 PhoneArena Rating 7 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.1 5.9 Photo Quality 7.3 7 Video Quality 6.4 6 Charging 7.5 7.3 View all ratings Performance Peak 7.9 6.8 Performance Daily 7.8 7.4 Display Quality 9 8.2 Design 10 8.4 Wireless Charging 7.7 7.2 Biometrics 8 7.8 Audio 7 6.8 Software 4 6.6 Why the score? This device scores 4.1 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 How do we rate?





Table of Contents:





Oppo Find N5 Specs





Let's start with an overview of the Oppo Find N5's specs and see how they've changed compared to the OnePlus Open :





Oppo Find N5 Design and Display A masterclass in elegance, record-thin foldable design





The main subject of the aforementioned promo campaign for the Oppo Find N5 was how extremely thin it was. The current record holder for thinness in the foldable realm, by a comfortable margin, was the Honor Magic V3 at 9.2mm when closed. Everyone thought the new Oppo Find N5 will be 9-point-something millimeters in thickness. But would it match the Magic V3? Would it edge it by a millimeter or so? Nobody knew. Then, Oppo finally broke the silence. The Find N5's thickness? 8.93mm. Mic. Drop.



The Oppo Find N5 is a masterclass in hardware design. It is not thin and elegant for a foldable phone , it is thin and elegant for a phone. And we all know regular phones can't unfold to reveal an 8.12" internal screen, can they?







The Find N5 is not just super-thin, it's also lighter than the OnePlus Open / Find N3. In fact, it weighs just 229 grams! For comparison, the OnePlus Open weighs 239g, the



The Find 3 and OnePlus Open had a rather gigantic camera ring on the back. We could live with that, because the camera was admittedly amazing. However, Oppo has managed to slim the camera bump here by about 20%, which is a superb and welcome improvement.



The improvements continue when it comes to durability, which is an extremely important area for foldable phones . Oppo promises an inner screen that is 70% stronger (!), an upgraded, stronger titanium hinge, and IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 certifications. Sadly, we’re yet to see a foldable with formal protection against dust particles.



To achieve this breakthrough design, Oppo had to use a lot of cutting-edge materials.



First, let’s talk about the new Titanium Flexion hinge, which has, obviously, been made smaller. Oppo argues this doesn’t come at any cost to durability – quite the opposite. The hinge is made from aerospace-standard Grade 5 titanium alloy, allowing it to have 36% higher rigidity while being 26% smaller. The hinge cover is also crafted from titanium, for increased protection and structural strength.



Recommended Stories The main subject of the aforementioned promo campaign for the Oppo Find N5 was how extremely thin it was. The current record holder for thinness in the foldable realm, by a comfortable margin, was the Honor Magic V3 at 9.2mm when closed. Everyone thought the new Oppo Find N5 will be 9-point-something millimeters in thickness. But would it match the Magic V3? Would it edge it by a millimeter or so? Nobody knew. Then, Oppo finally broke the silence. The Find N5's thickness? 8.93mm. Mic. Drop.The Oppo Find N5 is a masterclass in hardware design. It is not thin and elegant for a, it is thin and elegant for a phone. And we all know regular phones can't unfold to reveal an 8.12" internal screen, can they?The Find N5 is not just super-thin, it's also lighter than the/ Find N3. In fact, it weighs just 229 grams! For comparison, theweighs 239g, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also weighs 239g, the iPhone 16 Pro Max weight 227g, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218g. Of all the foldable phones , only the Honor Magic V3 comes in ever so slightly lighter, at 226g.The Find 3 andhad a rather gigantic camera ring on the back. We could live with that, because the camera was admittedly amazing. However, Oppo has managed to slim the camera bump here by about 20%, which is a superb and welcome improvement.The improvements continue when it comes to durability, which is an extremely important area for. Oppo promises an inner screen that is 70% stronger (!), an upgraded, stronger titanium hinge, and IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 certifications. Sadly, we’re yet to see a foldable with formal protection against dust particles.To achieve this breakthrough design, Oppo had to use a lot of cutting-edge materials.First, let’s talk about the new Titanium Flexion hinge, which has, obviously, been made smaller. Oppo argues this doesn’t come at any cost to durability – quite the opposite. The hinge is made from aerospace-standard Grade 5 titanium alloy, allowing it to have 36% higher rigidity while being 26% smaller. The hinge cover is also crafted from titanium, for increased protection and structural strength.The Oppo Find N5 comes in two colors: Misty White and Cosmic Black. For the sake of simplicity, we can call them white and black. However, while the black model has a rather clean aesthetic, the white one features a minimal, but very interesting texture on the back, created using an advanced nano lithography tech. It’s meant to resemble the beauty of sunlit snow-capped mountains, and I think Oppo has managed to capture the vibe.















Now, let’s move to the 8.1” inner display, which is the biggest in any book-style foldable. Oppo says it used a new “Dual Shielded Flexible Screen”, which is supported by an ultra-thin layer of stainless steel, ultra-thin glass and a new anti-shock film that is made of customized elastomer material. This material is meant to absorb any hits without much issue and without any lasting damage to its shape. This design is promised to be 70% more shock-resistant, which sounds very reassuring.



Oppo’s flexible displays have always had the most invisible creases. This tradition continues with the Find N5. Its crease is said to be about 10% narrower than that of the Find N3 / OnePlus Open , and 50% shallower. I’m personally slightly confused, because I don’t think the Open’s crease really has any depth to it. Seems more or less perfectly flat to me! And the same goes for the Find N5’s crease, so I’m not sure exactly what Oppo is measuring here. It does seem that the crease is slightly thinner, though, which is lovely.







Regardless, Oppo continues to be the undisputed leader in terms of the flexible display crease.



The 6.6” cover display has also received some love in the form of an ultra-thin nanocrystal glass that is supposed to be 20% stronger than before.



Needless to say, both the cover and inner screens are compromise-free. They have great brightness output, superb color reproduction and 1-120Hz refresh rate. As before, it’s great that the size and aspect ratio of the cover screen allow convenient operation of the phone even when it’s closed. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Tone feature seems to work well, ensuring the screen’s color temperature always corresponds to that of your surroundings.



Of course, the bezels around both displays continue to be thin and perfectly uniform. Really, there is nothing bad to say here. Oppo’s flexible displays have always had the most invisible creases. This tradition continues with the Find N5. Its crease is said to be about 10% narrower than that of the Find N3 /, and 50% shallower. I’m personally slightly confused, because I don’t think the Open’s crease really has any depth to it. Seems more or less perfectly flat to me! And the same goes for the Find N5’s crease, so I’m not sure exactly what Oppo is measuring here. It does seem that the crease is slightly thinner, though, which is lovely.Regardless, Oppo continues to be the undisputed leader in terms of the flexible display crease.The 6.6” cover display has also received some love in the form of an ultra-thin nanocrystal glass that is supposed to be 20% stronger than before.Needless to say, both the cover and inner screens are compromise-free. They have great brightness output, superb color reproduction and 1-120Hz refresh rate. As before, it’s great that the size and aspect ratio of the cover screen allow convenient operation of the phone even when it’s closed. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Tone feature seems to work well, ensuring the screen’s color temperature always corresponds to that of your surroundings.Of course, the bezels around both displays continue to be thin and perfectly uniform. Really, there is nothing bad to say here.

Display Measurements:







The Oppo Find N5 features a fingerprint scanner mounted on the power button. The setup process is rather quick and simple. So far, I haven’t experienced any issues with failed readings or such things. It’s quick and responsive. There is also a basic facial recognition feature, which has also worked flawlessly for me so far.





Oppo Find N5 Camera A no-compromise camera system



OPPO Find N5 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 146 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 152 Main (wide) BEST 87 79 Zoom BEST 29 27 Ultra-wide BEST 25 23 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 140 Main (wide) BEST 80 72 Zoom BEST 27 23 Ultra-wide BEST 24 20 Selfie BEST 28 24



The OnePlus Open / Oppo Find N3 was already a spectacular camera, performing great at both stills and video. It’s a high bar, which the Oppo Find N5 manages to clear, if not by a lot.



Both photos and videos coming out of the Find N5 are superb. They aren’t quite as impressive as those from the top mainstream flagships like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Galaxy S25 Ultra , but it’s amazing that the gap isn’t that great.







The OnePlus Open had an overall score of 144 on our PA Camera Score, which was the result of the following subscores: 150 for photo and 138 for video.



The Oppo Find N5 ups the ante with an overall PA Camera Score of 146, with subscores of 152 for photo and 140 for video.



The Find N5’s main camera system consists of a 50MP 1x camera, 50MP 3x telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide.







Browsing through the photo galleries will give you a good impression of the type of performance you can expect from the Find N5. In short, I find it very capable and versatile. Aside from some isolated instances where the algorithms may get fooled by tricky conditions and come up with somewhat inaccurate colors, for the most part the Find N5 goes for a soft, natural aesthetic that is very pleasing. It doesn’t tend to overdo things like color saturation or sharpness, which is the mark of a very mature camera.







The 8MP selfie snapper actually does an admirable job here, but what’s even greater is you can flip the phone open and use the main camera to take selfie shots or video. Of course, these turn out way more impressive overall, especially for self-portrait shots, as you can see in the galleries.



Video Quality







The/ Oppo Find N3 was already a spectacular camera, performing great at both stills and video. It’s a high bar, which the Oppo Find N5 manages to clear, if not by a lot.Both photos and videos coming out of the Find N5 are superb. They aren’t quite as impressive as those from the top mainstream flagships like theor the, but it’s amazing that the gap isn’t that great.Thehad an overall score of 144 on our PA Camera Score, which was the result of the following subscores: 150 for photo and 138 for video.The Oppo Find N5 ups the ante with an overall PA Camera Score of 146, with subscores of 152 for photo and 140 for video.The Find N5’s main camera system consists of a 50MP 1x camera, 50MP 3x telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide.Browsing through the photo galleries will give you a good impression of the type of performance you can expect from the Find N5. In short, I find it very capable and versatile. Aside from some isolated instances where the algorithms may get fooled by tricky conditions and come up with somewhat inaccurate colors, for the most part the Find N5 goes for a soft, natural aesthetic that is very pleasing. It doesn’t tend to overdo things like color saturation or sharpness, which is the mark of a very mature camera.The 8MP selfie snapper actually does an admirable job here, but what’s even greater is you can flip the phone open and use the main camera to take selfie shots or video. Of course, these turn out way more impressive overall, especially for self-portrait shots, as you can see in the galleries.Most of the same observations can be said about video recording, with some exceptions. The Find N5’s natural style continues here, churning out video that looks true to life. When recording video, though, the phone doesn’t have time to do as much extra processing on the footage (as it does on still shots), which means that the software 2x and 6x magnification won’t look as sharp as on still images. The 3x telephoto camera does look great on video, though.





Oppo Find N5 Performance & Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Elite crushes anything that came before it





What you get on the Oppo Find N5 is the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is the first foldable phone to come with this chip, and as you can tell from the benchmark numbers, it comfortably outclasses every competitor, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , which is running the 8 Gen 3 chipset.



Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better OPPO Find N5 2684 OnePlus Open 1560 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 2252 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 1962 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better OPPO Find N5 7244 OnePlus Open 5093 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 6796 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 4405 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 5577 OnePlus Open 3634 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 4785 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2555 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 3430 OnePlus Open 2488 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 2692 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2243 View all

What you get on the Oppo Find N5 is the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is the firstto come with this chip, and as you can tell from the benchmark numbers, it comfortably outclasses every competitor, including the, which is running the 8 Gen 3 chipset.





Oppo Find N5 Battery Life and Charging This super-thin foldable is a long-distance runner













So far, the Oppo Find N5 proves to deliver superb battery life in my experience. Of course, how long it’ll last will very much depend on how much you’ll be using it open versus closed, but you should absolutely expect at least a day of battery life. I’m confident that for most people, it’ll be able to reach the second day no-problem.



Despite all that, I’m sure most of us will opt for nightly charging, which shouldn’t be a concern for battery health if you have the Smart Charging feature enabled. It’s designed to learn from your charging habits and work to extend the health of the battery. Despite the extremely thin body, Oppo has managed to fit a cutting-edge 5600mAh battery inside, and that’s not just any battery, but one that can be charged with the super-powerful SuperVOOC technology at up to 80W, AND wirelessly charged with AirVOOC at up to 50W.So far, the Oppo Find N5 proves to deliver superb battery life in my experience. Of course, how long it’ll last will very much depend on how much you’ll be using it open versus closed, but you should absolutely expect at least a day of battery life. I’m confident that for most people, it’ll be able to reach the second day no-problem.Despite all that, I’m sure most of us will opt for nightly charging, which shouldn’t be a concern for battery health if you have the Smart Charging feature enabled. It’s designed to learn from your charging habits and work to extend the health of the battery.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 16h 53 min OnePlus Open 13h 20 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 12h 42 min Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 16h 25 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 6h 31 min OnePlus Open 7h 22 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 7h 1 min Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5h 47 min 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 9h 53 min OnePlus Open 8h 51 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 10h 30 min Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 9h 20 min View all





PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins (%) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 29% OnePlus Open 32% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 25% Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 24% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better OPPO Find N5 59% OnePlus Open 61% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 47% Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 47% Full Charge (hours) Lower is better OPPO Find N5 1h OnePlus Open 0h 43 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 1h 25 min Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 1h 39 min View all









Should you buy the Oppo Find N5?





Should you buy the Oppo Find N5? If you are a fan of foldable phones , the answer here is yes, yes, and yes!



You might have a bit of trouble finding it in some stores, but given a little bit of time for wider distribution to kick in, I think most people shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a unit from a store they can trust.



The Oppo Find N5 is a masterclass in elegance and sophistication in technology. It is bigger, but slimmer and lighter. And despite being slimmer and lighter, it’s stronger than ever. If that isn’t true next-gen engineering, I don’t know what is.



At the moment, Oppo is listing the Find N5’s price at $2499 Singapore Dollars, which directly translates to USD $1870. We don’t know yet how the phone will be priced officially in other countries, but will update the review when we have the info. By the looks of it, Oppo isn’t going to raise the price over the Find N3 / OnePlus Open , or if it does, it’ll do so very slightly. I believe this is great news, considering that the competition isn’t getting any cheaper, but the Oppo Find N5 is better in pretty much every way.



