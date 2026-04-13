The Galaxy Z Fold 8 promises big things, but how creaseless is the "creaseless" Oppo Find N6?
Are creases that much of a problem nowadays?
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This isn't bad at all, actually. | Image by Ben Geskin
The perfect foldable should have no crease at all, or, at least, that's what phone makers in 2026 want us to believe.
But can they deliver? Of all the foldables announced in recent times, the Oppo Find N6 focuses the most on its (lack of a) crease.
Popular tech enthusiast Ben Geskin has some Oppo Find N6 updates to share with us. He's been using the phone for the last month now and takes it up against its predecessor the Find N5. This isn't an overall comparison, it's a short test focused solely on the creases on both phones:
To me, the new display tech looks like a visible upgrade in terms of crease and hinge. Sure, one is a one-year-old phone, while the other has been in usage for 30 days right now; but the Find N5 had a similar crease back in 2025, too.
Having spent some time with the Oppo Find N5 last year, I can assure you that while it has a more pronounced crease, it's not too distracting or deep by any means.
Quite the contrary, I almost forgot to notice it 90% of the time… and in the other 10%, it was a minor compromise that had to be made in exchange for that gigantic screen real estate.
However, I can't say that there's no crease at all on the Find N5. With the new Find N6 out, there are some quite handsome deals here or there.
You might be tempted to snag one, but if you find creases too irritating, the Find N6 might be the way ahead.
In reality, it's probably best not to get the Find N6 right now but to wait some months more. We're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to be announced officially by Samsung in July. Among other things, it's also expected to come with a super shallow crease.
What's more, Apple's first-ever iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra) is also set to materialize in 2026. Who knows, even Android fans might be tempted by this one if it turns out to be good enough.
But I'm pleased with how well the Find N6 holds itself in a month's time of use. The real test, however, will be held this time next year!
But can they deliver? Of all the foldables announced in recent times, the Oppo Find N6 focuses the most on its (lack of a) crease.
What's the score?
Popular tech enthusiast Ben Geskin has some Oppo Find N6 updates to share with us. He's been using the phone for the last month now and takes it up against its predecessor the Find N5. This isn't an overall comparison, it's a short test focused solely on the creases on both phones:
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Let’s compare the crease on OPPO Find N6 on day one vs after a month of use. And also against OPPO Find N5 after a full year.— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) April 11, 2026
I can tell you that the crease on the Find N5 feels noticeably more pronounced than on the Find N6. Visually, you can still spot it on both under certain… pic.twitter.com/zzXazB91Lt
To me, the new display tech looks like a visible upgrade in terms of crease and hinge. Sure, one is a one-year-old phone, while the other has been in usage for 30 days right now; but the Find N5 had a similar crease back in 2025, too.
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The Find N5 isn't bad, either
Having spent some time with the Oppo Find N5 last year, I can assure you that while it has a more pronounced crease, it's not too distracting or deep by any means.
Quite the contrary, I almost forgot to notice it 90% of the time… and in the other 10%, it was a minor compromise that had to be made in exchange for that gigantic screen real estate.
What's the foldable you're most hyped about in 2026?
But if you insist…
However, I can't say that there's no crease at all on the Find N5. With the new Find N6 out, there are some quite handsome deals here or there.
You might be tempted to snag one, but if you find creases too irritating, the Find N6 might be the way ahead.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 wildcard
In reality, it's probably best not to get the Find N6 right now but to wait some months more. We're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to be announced officially by Samsung in July. Among other things, it's also expected to come with a super shallow crease.
What's more, Apple's first-ever iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra) is also set to materialize in 2026. Who knows, even Android fans might be tempted by this one if it turns out to be good enough.
Of course, a foldable phone is much more than a simple crease (or the lack of a crease) – there are batteries, cameras, displays and chips to take into consideration.
But I'm pleased with how well the Find N6 holds itself in a month's time of use. The real test, however, will be held this time next year!
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