Stop caring about a phone's age so much and get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at this killer discount today!





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $999 99 $1799 99 $800 off (44%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1149 off (64%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





back in 2023... that Of course, the key selling points remain that primary 7.6-inch display, secondary 6.2-inch screen, and a book-style foldable design described as virtually flawless in our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 5 review back in 2023... that Samsung continued to refine but didn't radically change in 2024 or 2025.





All that makes this bad boy an undeniable bargain at $999.99 right now in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. Now, I realize that $999.99 might still feel like a pretty high price to pay for a "conventional" smartphone these days, which is why it's important to highlight just how unconventional the Z Fold 5 is.





not include a Today is basically the perfect day to do exactly that, as we're mere hours away at the time of this writing from a huge Apple product launch event that will once againinclude a foldable iPhone rival for either the Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip family.





In a way, a device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is twice the phone a "normal" handset is, which makes list prices like $1,799.99 and up feel pretty normal too. But if you hurry, you can save a whopping 800 bucks (on a single Phantom Black color option)... or go down an additional $350 on Amazon for a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty terms.







