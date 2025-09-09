iPhone 17 launch event
Stop caring about a phone's age so much and get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at this killer discount today!
Samsung's 2023-released book-style foldable powerhouse might be a smarter buy than both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 7 right now.
Can you be persuaded into purchasing a 2023-released mobile device in (late) 2025? Well, I'm sure going to try today, as I strongly believe the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is cheap enough at Woot for a limited time to offset its advanced age and prove to be the best foldable a lot of prospective buyers can afford this back-to-school season.
The two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is perhaps not a powerhouse any longer when compared to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, but its overall system performance is likely to satisfy most users... who understand they won't be getting one of the latest and greatest Android phones out there.
Of course, the key selling points remain that primary 7.6-inch display, secondary 6.2-inch screen, and a book-style foldable design described as virtually flawless in our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 5 review back in 2023... that Samsung continued to refine but didn't radically change in 2024 or 2025.
All that makes this bad boy an undeniable bargain at $999.99 right now in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. Now, I realize that $999.99 might still feel like a pretty high price to pay for a "conventional" smartphone these days, which is why it's important to highlight just how unconventional the Z Fold 5 is.
That's a lot of screen for a $999.99 book-style foldable right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Today is basically the perfect day to do exactly that, as we're mere hours away at the time of this writing from a huge Apple product launch event that will once again not include a foldable iPhone rival for either the Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip family.
In a way, a device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is twice the phone a "normal" handset is, which makes list prices like $1,799.99 and up feel pretty normal too. But if you hurry, you can save a whopping 800 bucks (on a single Phantom Black color option)... or go down an additional $350 on Amazon for a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty terms.
I personally recommend going the brand-new with full warranty route at Woot... if you can, and if not, it might be wise to consider a smaller and sleeker Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Z Flip 7 instead.
