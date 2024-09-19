Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Amazon knocks $435 off the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 price tag, making it a more affordable choice

Do you like foldable phones with their large screens and ultra-premium design? Why not consider getting a discounted Galaxy Z Fold 5, then? Granted, that's no longer the latest Samsung foldable, but it now comes for $435 off its price tag, a delight for many!

Get the 512GB Z Fold 5 at Amazon and save $435

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage is now a more affordable choice. Currently, Amazon sells it for $435 off its usual price. While this isn't the best price we've ever seen, it's worth noting that you won't find such discounts on a brand-new model at Best Buy right now.
$435 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Is that the highest discount we've ever got to see on the 512GB model, which usually costs about $1,920? Not one bit. If you recall, Amazon's deal during this July's Prime Day reduced the same storage configuration by a head-turning $760. But, with a few weeks left until the next Prime Day (and no guarantee of this deal coming back), you can just as easily pull the trigger on this deal.

This Samsung phone may not have the wider outer display of its successor, but it's no slouch when it comes to day-to-day interaction. The device sports a magnificent 7.6-inch main AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and offers incredible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance. True, its outer 6.2-inch AMOLED display may be slightly narrower than ideal, but the phone is overall a pleasure to use.

Let's not forget that this fella shares some specs with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including the same battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. Speaking of the successor, it's also on sale right now, so be sure to check it out.

The Z Fold 6 is a limited-time bargain to consider


As you probably know, the latest foldable from Samsung comes at higher prices. The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, can typically set you back almost $1,900. Fortunately, you don't have to pay that much if you act on Amazon's limited-time promo. It saves you $400 on all three colors (Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink).

256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6: Save $400 at Amazon

Don't want to settle for last year's model, even though it comes with twice as much storage? No problem! Amazon has launched a superb Z Fold 6 promo, offering it at discounts of $400 in all three available colors. The deal will only stay live for a short while.
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

What makes this more expensive foldable option better than its predecessor? Firstly, the performance. As you can see from our performance benchmark tests in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 showdown, the latest iteration has more potential. That's hardly a surprise, of course, since the new model features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy.

Both models feature the same camera configuration with a 50 MP main unit and a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear. However, the Z Fold 6 can offer more natural-looking colors in some settings. On the other hand, the Z Fold 5's camera sample tends to capture shots with a tad warmer, sometimes yellowish tones.

And then there's the outer screen usability. As we've mentioned in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, the 6.3-inch external display is now more convenient to interact with. So, while it doesn't offer many upgrades over the previous generation, the Z Fold 6 is still a superb flagship phone.
