Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
A couple of weeks ago, we came across a smashing deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. At the time, the fantastic foldable phone was $400 cheaper on Amazon. Well, this awesome deal is still in the spotlight today, meaning it's not too late to get your fair share of savings on the 256GB model.
While this isn't the best price ever seen for the Android phone, it was last discounted by $450 over a month ago. What's more, Amazon offered it at its best price as far back as Black Friday 2023, when the device was $500 cheaper. In other words, this is a great opportunity to score $400 off this $1,800 phone.
This Samsung phone may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's one of the best foldable phones nonetheless. It features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The main screen looks just as impressive, if not more. It's a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support.
What about the camera? Simply put, it's awesome! You have a 50MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 3X zoom sensor on the rear, giving you fantastic-looking photos with plenty of detail. In our Z Fold 5 review, you can browse the photo samples and get a better idea of the phone's camera performance.
There's also a 10MP front sensor and a 4MP under-screen unit. Finally, the device features a 4,400mAh battery with 15W wireless charging capabilities and 25W wired charging speeds.
The Z Fold 6 may be just around the corner, but let's face it: non-trade-in and carrier-related deals on the next foldable phone from Samsung are unlikely to come any time soon. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is very much available, and it's deeply discounted with no strings attached. So, get yours and save $400 with Amazon's limited-time deal.
Before we move on, we'd like to emphasize that Amazon's offer has the 'limited-time' banner attached. That means you might not have much more time to take advantage, so do keep that in mind.
Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset clocked for Galaxy, offering top-notch performance through and through. The 256GB model also features 12GB of RAM, which is fantastic.
06 Jul, 2024
