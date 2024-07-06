Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long

The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still $400 cheaper on Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space remains $400 cheaper through Amazon's limited-time deal. The promo lands the handset at its third-best price, which sounds like a pretty good promo. The device is only available in Phantom Black, while the model in Cream comes with 512GB of storage (and the same $400 discount). Take advantage of Amazon's time-sensitive promo while you can!