Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 becomes an unlikely bargain at a gigantic $850 discount

The 2023-released book-style foldable giant is obviously not getting any younger, but it is getting cheaper and cheaper, thus expanding its mass appeal in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Here's a word you probably didn't expect to be associated with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when Samsung's book-style foldable giant saw daylight a little over two years ago: bargain. But while a $949.99 price clearly doesn't make this bad boy affordable by "conventional" Android phone standards, that label is unquestionably deserved when you consider the sophisticated design, gorgeous screens, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor you can get here... if you hurry.

Yes, Woot is selling the unlocked Z Fold 5 at a bargain price (by premium foldable standards) for the next five days... or while supplies last. Given how much costlier the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 7 are at major retailers like Amazon, I could totally see Woot run out of inventory way ahead of this promotion's September 30 expiration date, so it might be smart to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

$949 99
$1799 99
$850 off (47%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

$1175 off (65%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Icy Blue Color, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

Keep in mind that your 950 bucks will buy you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, unlike those "renewed" devices available on Amazon (via various third-party sellers) at around $300 or $325 less.

If I was thinking about getting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 right now, I'd definitely opt for Woot's killer new deal, although you do also have to note that the Amazon-owned e-tailer only has the device in stock in a "Phantom Black" shade.

If that's not a problem for you (and it really shouldn't be, as black is always the best smartphone color in my book), you may well find the value proposition of the hugely discounted Z Fold 5 to be pretty much unbeatable among the greatest foldables available today.


Remember, this is a product that used to cost no less than $1,799.99, and its 7.6 and 6.2-inch displays have basically not aged a day since the summer of 2023. I obviously can't say the same thing about the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which has been clearly surpassed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite, nonetheless looking guaranteed to provide a more than satisfying level of raw speed... for $949.99. Especially in combination with One UI 8, which is undoubtedly coming soon, not to mention the other couple major OS updates Samsung is likely to deliver to this 2023-released beast over the next couple of years.

