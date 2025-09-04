Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Event 2025: How to watch and what to expect

Here's everything you should expect Apple to introduce on September 9, and how to watch the livestream.

The iPhone 17 event is now just around the corner, scheduled for September 9. After months of leaks, rumors, and anticipation, we're just about to see what the 2025 iPhones will bring and what else Apple has prepped for us.  

The official event invite is exciting, suggesting Apple is about to awe us. And we're here for it. Let's see what you can expect this year for the biggest event of the year for Apple, and how you can watch the livestream. 

Apple Еvent 2025: How to watch


As usual, Apple will have a limited number of press members in person for its event. Meanwhile, the event will be streamed online for all Apple fans to watch. The event will start on September 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT

The livestream will be embedded above for your viewing convenience, and it will also be streamed on Apple's YouTube channel and on Apple.com. From your Apple device, you can also watch the event on the Apple TV app. 

Apple Event 2025: What to expect


It's going to be one busy event, so get ready for some changes Apple may bring. 

iPhone 17 series


This year, rumor has it that the iPhone 17 series is going to be quite different. First off, we have a new rumored super-thin iPhone 17 Air model, said to replace the Plus model in the lineup. 

Then, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to bring a new design to the camera island on the back, which has been extensively rumored (and could be considered controversial). 

The iPhone 17 Pro is also reportedly getting a new periscope camera, the entire lineup is said to get an upgraded 24 MP selfie camera, and potentially, all the models are getting a bump in RAM to 12GB for Apple Intelligence


Also, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly coming to replace the Plus model. This would be a super-thin rival to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is likely to stand out from the rest of the phones. Unfortunately, though, it may come with a smaller battery than what I'd appreciate. 

Apple Watches 



At the event, we also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is a successor to the Ultra 2, Apple's expensive rugged smartwatch. Rumor has it that we may even get a new iteration of the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE model. 

Recommended Stories
Generally, the three smartwatches may keep the same looks, with a slight refresh expected for the SE and a bigger display (without a change in size) for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Also, the Ultra 3 may get Emergency SOS without the need for an iPhone, an excellent feature for a timepiece for outdoor enthusiasts. And 5G connectivity, by the way.

Blood pressure monitoring may or may not come with the Series 11 or Ultra; rumors have been conflicting in this department. But it's safe to expect plenty of health and fitness features anyway. 

AirPods Pro 3


Potentially, we're also going to see a new AirPods Pro model at the event. The AirPods Pro have been without a successor for about three years now, so it's about time, I'd say. 

Rumor has it that new biometric sensors are coming to the AirPods Pro, possibly an in-ear heart-rate monitor. Live translation is also rumored for Apple's premium buds. Major design changes, on the other hand, are not expected at the moment. 

Apple Event 2025: What not to expect 


This event is primarily going to be focused on the iPhone 17 series and wearables, so don't expect new Macs to come this time around. Also, a new HomePod mini is unlikely to be introduced either. 

The M5-powered iPad Pro is also likely to be postponed for October this time around. A successor to Apple's Vision Pro headset is also expected not earlier than October, if it's going to sport the M5 chip. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
