Hurry up and nab Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 behemoth at this incredible $760 discount!

Normally available for $1,920 and repeatedly discounted by $400, $450, and even $500 in recent months, the 512GB storage variant of last year's book-style foldable Samsung powerhouse is now incredibly being sold at 760 bucks under that admittedly excessive list price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Cream and Icy Blue Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $650 off (36%) $1149 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $760 off (40%) $1159 99 $1919 99 Buy at Amazon





save more on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512 gigs of internal storage space than a That means that if you hurry, you canmore on thewith 512 gigs of internal storage space than a 256GB Z Flip 5 costs for Prime members , and as you can imagine, the exact same restriction applies to this mind-blowing offer as well.





Don't have Prime yet? It's not too late to sign up for a subscription and get a cheaper-than-ever Z Fold 5 before the summer sales event ends tomorrow night... unless, of course, Amazon runs out of inventory earlier than that.





With only one black-coated 512GB model in stock at the time of this writing, that's unfortunately a very strong possibility, in which case you might want to turn your attention to the 256GB configuration available for $650 under its $1,799.99 list price in both cream and "icy blue" colorways.





That's obviously a slightly less impressive discount for a slightly less impressive version of an otherwise super-well-reviewed device, but it still handily beats all previous 256GB deals with no trade-in required.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 , remember, shares a lot of its key specs with the redesigned new Z Fold 6 , including things like a primary 7.6-inch display, 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 12GB RAM count (paired with both 256 and 512GB storage), and 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support.





That's certainly not ideal from an industry innovation perspective, but at these massively reduced prices, the Z Fold 5's spec sheet and design are pretty much unrivaled, so you're clearly looking at one of the best foldable phones out there today in terms of its value proposition.

If you're not convinced that the super-premium but decidedly repetitive new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worth those super-premium prices of $1,900 and up, Amazon's astounding Prime Day 2024 deal on the 2023-releasedcould put a big smile on your face today.