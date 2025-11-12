Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late!
No need to wait until Black Friday to get one of the best smartwatches around at a killer price.
Would you rather get a "standard" smartwatch this Christmas than the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at a new record low price? For a super-limited time, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also cheaper than ever before, and all you need to sacrifice is the 1-year manufacturer warranty typically provided by retailers like Amazon for devices like this.
Instead of that, Woot only includes a 90-day warranty with the intelligent timepiece sold at $329.99 a pop in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Technically, this killer new deal is scheduled to run through the end of the week, but with a single Bluetooth-only variant available in a single black colorway, there's clearly a good chance that all inventory will go away much earlier than Sunday, November 16.
Keep in mind that you're looking at a product normally priced at $499.99 here and released just a few months back, which makes this $170 discount feel virtually unbeatable and pretty much impossible to turn down. Yes, I strongly believe that you won't be able to save more than 170 bucks at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart this Black Friday... season, so you might as well get an early start on your Christmas shopping while you can.
The current best Amazon promotion, in case you're wondering, slashes a comparatively modest $80 off the $549.99 list price of an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black hue, and although that discount is likely to be improved before long, I remain skeptical that it will go up to anywhere close to $170 by the end of the year.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is pretty stylish in addition to very powerful. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Now, I did call the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic "standard" at the very beginning of my article today, but that doesn't make this device boring or instantly forgettable. You're simply looking at a non-rugged smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, a relatively lightweight body (at least compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra), an often handy rotating bezel, and a love-it-or-hate-it new "cushion" design.
Under the hood, you certainly get plenty of super-advanced and highly reliable health monitoring tools (including brand-new vascular load and antioxidant index sensors), as well as a large enough battery to keep up with your active lifestyle all day and all night. Not bad for just 330 bucks, eh?
