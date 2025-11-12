Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late!

No need to wait until Black Friday to get one of the best smartwatches around at a killer price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Would you rather get a "standard" smartwatch this Christmas than the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at a new record low price? For a super-limited time, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also cheaper than ever before, and all you need to sacrifice is the 1-year manufacturer warranty typically provided by retailers like Amazon for devices like this.

Instead of that, Woot only includes a 90-day warranty with the intelligent timepiece sold at $329.99 a pop in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Technically, this killer new deal is scheduled to run through the end of the week, but with a single Bluetooth-only variant available in a single black colorway, there's clearly a good chance that all inventory will go away much earlier than Sunday, November 16.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$329 99
$499 99
$170 off (34%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$80 off (15%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon


Keep in mind that you're looking at a product normally priced at $499.99 here and released just a few months back, which makes this $170 discount feel virtually unbeatable and pretty much impossible to turn down. Yes, I strongly believe that you won't be able to save more than 170 bucks at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart this Black Friday... season, so you might as well get an early start on your Christmas shopping while you can.

The current best Amazon promotion, in case you're wondering, slashes a comparatively modest $80 off the $549.99 list price of an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black hue, and although that discount is likely to be improved before long, I remain skeptical that it will go up to anywhere close to $170 by the end of the year.


Now, I did call the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic "standard" at the very beginning of my article today, but that doesn't make this device boring or instantly forgettable. You're simply looking at a non-rugged smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, a relatively lightweight body (at least compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra), an often handy rotating bezel, and a love-it-or-hate-it new "cushion" design.

Under the hood, you certainly get plenty of super-advanced and highly reliable health monitoring tools (including brand-new vascular load and antioxidant index sensors), as well as a large enough battery to keep up with your active lifestyle all day and all night. Not bad for just 330 bucks, eh?

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15180 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
123 stories
12 Nov, 2025
Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late! Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
05 Nov, 2025
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
01 Nov, 2025
The larger Galaxy Watch 8 just got a rare discount you don't want to miss
29 Oct, 2025
The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a much easier choice at $260 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless