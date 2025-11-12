Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late!





Instead of that, Woot only includes a 90-day warranty with the intelligent timepiece sold at $329.99 a pop in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Technically, this killer new deal is scheduled to run through the end of the week, but with a single Bluetooth-only variant available in a single black colorway, there's clearly a good chance that all inventory will go away much earlier than Sunday, November 16.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $329 99 $499 99 $170 off (34%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $80 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Keep in mind that you're looking at a product normally priced at $499.99 here and released just a few months back, which makes this $170 discount feel virtually unbeatable and pretty much impossible to turn down. Yes, I strongly believe that you won't be able to save more than 170 bucks at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart this Black Friday ... season, so you might as well get an early start on your Christmas shopping while you can.

The current best Amazon promotion, in case you're wondering, slashes a comparatively modest $80 off the $549.99 list price of an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black hue, and although that discount is likely to be improved before long, I remain skeptical that it will go up to anywhere close to $170 by the end of the year.









"standard" at the very beginning of my article today, but that doesn't make this device boring or instantly forgettable. You're simply looking at a non-rugged smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, a relatively lightweight body (at least compared to the Now, I did call the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic "standard" at the very beginning of my article today, but that doesn't make this device boring or instantly forgettable. You're simply looking at a non-rugged smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, a relatively lightweight body (at least compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra ), an often handy rotating bezel, and a love-it-or-hate-it new "cushion" design.





Under the hood, you certainly get plenty of super-advanced and highly reliable health monitoring tools (including brand-new vascular load and antioxidant index sensors), as well as a large enough battery to keep up with your active lifestyle all day and all night. Not bad for just 330 bucks, eh?





