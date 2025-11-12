Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
Is the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra significantly better than Samsung's first-gen rugged timepiece? Obviously not. Should you buy the 2025 edition if you can get it at a comparable price to its 2024 predecessor? Definitely.

As crazy as it sounds, the four-month-old Apple Watch Ultra 3 alternative is not only considerably more affordable than its main (iOS-compatible) rival, but somehow also cheaper than the aforementioned original Galaxy Watch Ultra generation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

$369 99
$649 99
$280 off (43%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Three Color Options, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot


If you hurry, you can pay as little as $369.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in your choice of silver, blue, or gray colorways. Curiously enough, Woot doesn't list the wearable's regular price, which stands at $649.99, making this early holiday deal look like an absolute must-buy for fans of rugged smartwatches with Android phones in their possession.

That's right, you'll save a colossal 280 bucks on the ultra-robust, impressively powerful, and remarkably young smartwatch by Sunday, November 16 (or while supplies last), the only little inconvenience being that you have to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically provided by retailers like Amazon.

Amazon, by the way, which just so happens to own Woot, can't currently come close to its daughter's unprecedented $280 discount, and while I can't predict the future with total certainty, I highly doubt that this kind of deal will be offered by anyone else anytime soon.


That includes all fast-approaching Black Friday sales events, so if you want my (educated) guess and advice, I believe you should pull the trigger today. This is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy this Christmas, mind you, with not just a super-tough titanium build, but a gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen, handy Quick Button, hefty battery, generous 64GB internal storage space, and standalone cellular connectivity also in tow.

And don't get me started on the health monitoring arsenal, which I could probably talk about in 300 more words without repeating myself or offering any sort of criticism.

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
122 stories
12 Nov, 2025
Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
05 Nov, 2025
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
01 Nov, 2025
The larger Galaxy Watch 8 just got a rare discount you don't want to miss
29 Oct, 2025
The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a much easier choice at $260 off
28 Oct, 2025
Walmart's bestselling Galaxy Watch FE deal is still going strong
Expand timeline
