Amazon’s $150 early Black Friday discount finally justifies getting the Galaxy Tab S11 for me
With top-tier hardware and seven years of software support, this tablet is perfect for shoppers who are after a long-term investment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung fan, I appreciate every opportunity to save big on a high-end Galaxy Tab device. And with Black Friday almost around the corner right now, you have a lot of chances to score a top-tier Samsung slate for less.As a deal hunter and a
As one of the top tablets on the market, our friend here checks all the right boxes, making it a reliable companion for everyday stuff and even work. It comes equipped with the same Dimensity 9400+ chipset as its bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brother and boasts 12GB of RAM. And that’s some pretty impressive hardware, which will allow you to basically run anything that comes to mind, whether it’s a demanding app or resource-intensive game.
When you factor in the 8,400mAh battery that can get you through the day without the need to reach out for a charger and seven years of software, I believe it gets extremely hard not to press that deal button and order a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $150 off on Amazon. And if I were you, I’d already placed my order and be waiting for the delivery guy to come at my door and, well, deliver my new shiny tablet. Therefore, I encourage you not to hesitate and score this bad boy for less with this offer today!
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
For instance, one of the early Black Friday tablet deals that caught my attention is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11. Thanks to this incredible price cut, which is the biggest I’ve ever seen on this device at the e-commerce giant, you can treat yourself to Samsung’s latest 11-inch slate for south of $710. Not too shabby, considering that it usually goes for around $860.
Sadly, I can’t tell you how long this promo will last, as the Black Friday season is unpredictable in this regard. You see a heavily discounted device, and then you go make yourself a cup of coffee before placing your order, and by the time you get back on your computer again, the deal is already gone. So, the best advice I could give you is to act fast and save now without any hesitation—or coffee breaks.
Sure, it may come with an 11-inch display, which might be small for some users, but the screen is Dynamic AMOLED and has a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, complemented by HDR support. This means that it delivers a stunning viewing experience, letting you enjoy YouTube and movies in incredible quality. To top this off, it sports a peak brightness of 1600 nits, so that you can see clearly when you’re outside.
When you factor in the 8,400mAh battery that can get you through the day without the need to reach out for a charger and seven years of software, I believe it gets extremely hard not to press that deal button and order a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $150 off on Amazon. And if I were you, I’d already placed my order and be waiting for the delivery guy to come at my door and, well, deliver my new shiny tablet. Therefore, I encourage you not to hesitate and score this bad boy for less with this offer today!
Recommended Stories
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: