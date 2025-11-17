Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Trending:

Amazon’s $150 early Black Friday discount finally justifies getting the Galaxy Tab S11 for me

With top-tier hardware and seven years of software support, this tablet is perfect for shoppers who are after a long-term investment

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11.
       View now at Amazon  
As a deal hunter and a Samsung fan, I appreciate every opportunity to save big on a high-end Galaxy Tab device. And with Black Friday almost around the corner right now, you have a lot of chances to score a top-tier Samsung slate for less.

For instance, one of the early Black Friday tablet deals that caught my attention is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11. Thanks to this incredible price cut, which is the biggest I’ve ever seen on this device at the e-commerce giant, you can treat yourself to Samsung’s latest 11-inch slate for south of $710. Not too shabby, considering that it usually goes for around $860.

Galaxy Tab S11 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon for Black Friday!

$150 off (17%)
A generous Black Friday deal on Amazon turns the Galaxy Tab S11 into an unmissable bargain. The tablet is selling for $150 off its price, allowing you to snag the model with 256GB of storage for under $710. This is a new all-time low for this bad boy, which is why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Sadly, I can’t tell you how long this promo will last, as the Black Friday season is unpredictable in this regard. You see a heavily discounted device, and then you go make yourself a cup of coffee before placing your order, and by the time you get back on your computer again, the deal is already gone. So, the best advice I could give you is to act fast and save now without any hesitation—or coffee breaks.

As one of the top tablets on the market, our friend here checks all the right boxes, making it a reliable companion for everyday stuff and even work. It comes equipped with the same Dimensity 9400+ chipset as its bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brother and boasts 12GB of RAM. And that’s some pretty impressive hardware, which will allow you to basically run anything that comes to mind, whether it’s a demanding app or resource-intensive game.

Sure, it may come with an 11-inch display, which might be small for some users, but the screen is Dynamic AMOLED and has a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, complemented by HDR support. This means that it delivers a stunning viewing experience, letting you enjoy YouTube and movies in incredible quality. To top this off, it sports a peak brightness of 1600 nits, so that you can see clearly when you’re outside.

When you factor in the 8,400mAh battery that can get you through the day without the need to reach out for a charger and seven years of software, I believe it gets extremely hard not to press that deal button and order a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $150 off on Amazon. And if I were you, I’d already placed my order and be waiting for the delivery guy to come at my door and, well, deliver my new shiny tablet. Therefore, I encourage you not to hesitate and score this bad boy for less with this offer today!

Recommended Stories

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15215 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless